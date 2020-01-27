Edge Computing Market 2019-2026 | Leading Players Altran Technologies, S.A., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp

Global Edge Computing Market Size by Application (Smart Cities, Industrial IoT), Enterprise Size, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense), & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1265687

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.

The global edge computing market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of edge computing market includes by Application (Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Others), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Others), & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The practice of processing data near the edge of network, where data is generated, instead of centralized data-processing warehouse is referred as an edge computing. Rising adoption of IoT across businesses, growing data volumes and network traffic are major driving factors for global edge computing market.

However, initial cost for infrastructure, exposed issues with IoT devices are limiting the edge computing market. Regardless of the limitations, rise of self-directed vehicles and connected car infrastructure will generate further opportunities for edge computing market in the forecast period

Enquire Here for Edge Computing Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1265687

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Edge Computing Market are –

Altran Technologies, S.A., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp., General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE.

On the basis of application:

Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Others

On the basis of enterprise size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Order a copy of Global Edge Computing Market Report 2019 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1265687

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Edge Computing Market Overview

Edge Computing Market by Enterprise Size Outlook

5.1. Edge Computing Market Share, by Enterprise Size, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.1. Edge Computing Market, by Small and Medium Enterprises, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Large Enterprises

5.3.1. Edge Computing Market, by Large Enterprises, 2015 – 2026

Continued…………

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.