Edge Computing Market Outlook 2018: Business insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Edge Computing Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the edge computing sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The edge computing market research report offers an overview of global edge computing industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.

The edge computing market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The global edge computing market is segment based on region, by component, by application, by organization size, and by industry vertical. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Edge Computing Market Segmentation:

BY COMPONENT

• Services

• Solution

BY APPLICATIONS

• Connected Cars

• Smart Grids

• Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

• Traffic Management

• Environmental Monitoring

• Augmented Reality

• Assets Tracking

• Security & surveillance

• Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation

• Retail

• Telecom & IT

• Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global edge computing market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global edge computing Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS),

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

