Edge Data Center Market Set to Witness an Uptick during2017 – 2025

leading vendors, the report also gives a succinct and comprehensive overview of the regional dynamics of the global edge data center market.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Trends and Opportunities

The utility of data centers has been rising across several industrial longitudes which has brought edge data centers under the spotlight of attention. The storage, retrieval, analysis, and processing of data are amongst the most important organisational as well logistical requirements for multiple industries. Hence, the global edge data center market has been expanding at an unprecedented rate over the past few years. The use of edge data centers by retail outlets, distribution centers, and factories has created commendable demand within this market in recent times. Furthermore, the telco companies are suspending their data on telco clouds which has further popularised edge data centers in recent times.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Market Potential

The emergence of several new types of data centers has created a buzz across the global edge data center market in recent times. Some of the important data centers that have emerged in recent times include office data centers, tier 3 data centers, and tier 2 city data centers. As the aforementioned data centers mature and become more advanced, the global market for edge data centers is projected to expand at a stellar rate in the years to come.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Regional Dynamics

The edge data center market in North America has been rising at a robust rate on account of the sophisticated nature of the IT sector in the US and Canada. The market for edge data centers in Asia Pacific has also expanded at a starry rate on account of the need to maintain huge data sets in the industrial sector of the region.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global edge data center market are Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Corporation, Vertiv, Co., Flexential Corporation, and Panduit Corporation.

