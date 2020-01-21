MARKET REPORT
Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market is Appraised to be Valued US$ 2385.6 Mn by the end of 2029
Persistence Market Research published a report, titled, Edible Insects for Animal Feed: Global Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2019-2029 which estimates the edible insects for animal feed market to have reached US$ 267.9 Mn by the end of 2018 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach US$ 2385.6 Mn by the end of 2029.
Growing Investor Interest in Alternative Protein Sources fueling the Demand for Edible Insects for Animal Feed
Nowadays, lot of innovation is going on in the edible insects for animal feed market. Growing population leads to increasing demand for food. To fulfill the increasing food demand globally, meat production has increased. It is necessary to provide quality feed to animals to improve their meat quality. The feed industry has introduced edible insects for animal feed in the market. Insects contain high amount of protein which is important for the better growth of livestock. Farmers are looking for alternative resources to fulfill the increasing protein demand.
Edible insects for animal feed is turning out to be the ideal solution and gaining investor attention. Investments in the edible insects for animal feed market are increasing. In 2018, companies producing edible insects for animal feed received the largest investment, for example, UK-based AgriProtein, Dutch Protix, and the French company InnovaFeed and Ynsect, which produce mealworm in France, etc.
Increasing Demand from the Aquafeed Industry for Edible Insects for Animal Feed
Aquafeed industries are actively looking for protein alternative sources, which propels the demand for edible insects for animal feed. Prices of fishmeal and soy meal, which are used as aqua feed, are high. Aquaculture production is continuously increasing which increases the demand for alternative and affordable protein sources such as edible insects for animal feed. This leads to an increase in demand for edible insects for animal feed in the aquafeed market.
In the poultry industry, the demand for high-quality protein is increasing, thus, driving the demand for edible insects for animal feed. Edible insects for animal feed products can have a market similar to fishmeal and soymeal, which are used as the main ingredients in feed formulae for livestock feed and aquafeed. In zoos and pet markets insect protein is used, thus driving the market demand for edible insects for animal feed. Due to its benefits over fishmeal and soy meal, edible insects for animal feed has a growing demand over the forecast period.
Environmental Concerns Boost the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Demand
Insects are a healthy and nutritious alternative to staple foods such as chicken, beef, fish, and pork. However, consumers are more reluctant to accept insects as direct food due to their taste and appearance. Consumption of insects as food depends on the culture and religion in that particular region. Mostly in western regions consumption of insects as food is not acceptable yet. Edible insects for animal feed has high demand in these regions.
The effect on environment due to insects is less as compared to livestock. Unlike soy and fish meal production, insect rearing is not a land-based activity and it does not require land clearing to expand production. This has led to an increase in demand for edible insects for animal feed.
Edible Insects for the Animal Feed Market: Competition Analysis
Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture edible insects for animal feed are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players in the global edible insects for animal feed market include :
- EnviroFlight, LLC
- Ynsect SAS
- AgriProtein Holdings Ltd
- Enterra Feed Corporation
- Protix
- Entomotech S.L.
- Kreca Ento-Feed BV
- DeliBugs
- Haocheng Mealworms Inc.
- Entomo Farm
- NextProtein
- Beta Hatch
- Nutrition Technologies
- Hexafly Biotech
- Entobel
- HiProMine
- InnovaFeed
- Nusect
- Protenga
- Mutatec
MARKET REPORT
E-Commerce Platforms 2020 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2026
E-Commerce Platforms Market 2020
E-commerce platforms are software solutions that you can use to build a website or an online store. There are solutions that offer fully integrated platforms and there are others that pre-integrate with different external solutions. There are three main ways one can classify e-commerce platforms – Open Source, SaaS, and Headless Commerce. There are two ways such a platform can be executed – on premise and cloud based. With the growth in online selling channels, all businesses are forced to find an online presence for themselves. The trend of online shopping is also a factor that will boost the ecommerce growth, which in turn will positively affect the global e-commerce platform market. Customers are getting very fussy about user experience when it comes to browsing online sites. This is why the need to improve e-commerce platforms is higher than ever before.
This report analyzes in detail the status of the current e-commerce platforms and their expected growth in the forecast years between 2018 and 2025. This report will also explain in detail the current key players and market status which will affect the growth of this industry. The report analyzes the market based on global, regional, and company levels. The historical year considered is 2013-2017. The base year is 2017 and the estimated year is 2018 in the report.
Market Segmentation
Based on the market segmentation by type, customers can enjoy Type I and Type II kind of software solutions. Both these types and their potential growth expectations are discussed in this report in a detailed manner. There are 10 key players chosen and their growth share, product value, developmental strategies, and new product launches are all discussed in detail. The companies under investigation in this report are BlueHost + Woocommerce, Wix, BigCommerce, Shopify, VTEX, WooCommerce, Magento, YoKart, Tictail, and ECStore.
Based on the application, the report analyzes the usage of these platforms for small businesses, for medium sized enterprises, and for large-scale enterprises. The demand for the development of these platforms in each sector is figured out extensively in this report.
Regional Analysis
There are seven main regions in which this report investigates the growth of the e-commerce platform market. The areas discussed are United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia, and Central and South America. The few factors analyzed in this global level are opportunities in these specific markets, challenges and entry barriers for developers, demand from customers, and the past growth trend for this market in these regions. The USA, due to presence of highly talented professionals, will have a high market share in the growth of this industry.
Industry News
Kellogg’s is one of the leading FMCG brands with sales ground across the globe. In March 2019, this brand announced the hiring of a new director of ecommerce platforms. This is in line with the brand’s idea to create a direct-to-consumer (DTC) market and to take its products online for customers to buy.
Student RFID Tracking Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players Northstar, GAO RFID, Coresonant, DominateRFID
A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global Student RFID Tracking Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as Student RFID Tracking. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
This report is inclined towards the regions having highest scope such as North America, Japan, China, Asia, and India. The market is rapidly growing on the grounds of various Student RFID Tracking businesses. The report includes the statistics about the systematic approaches, which needs to follow for booming the industries. It consists of different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. This report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses.
Some of the key players profiled in the Student RFID Tracking market include: Northstar, GAO RFID, Coresonant, DominateRFID, Child Safety India, Datalogic, Seon, STECH ID Solutions.
Depth idea of the competitors is studied by using primary and secondary research techniques such as Student RFID Tracking, which gives a clear idea about the global competition to seek the best solutions. This report gives an extensive valuable data that gives a clear idea about the current scenario of the Student RFID Tracking market during the forecast period 2020 To 2027.
This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Student RFID Tracking market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.
This global research report offers insights into the businesses through the following pointers:
- Global market dynamics
- Global competitive landscape
- Detailed elaboration on drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Different challenges, threats, and risks in front of businesses.
- Business profiles of leading key players
- Effective sales patterns and development status
The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:
- What are the major challenges in front of the global Student RFID Tracking market?
- Who are the key vendors of the global Student RFID Tracking market?
- What are the leading key industries of the global Student RFID Tracking market?
- Which factors are responsible for driving the global Student RFID Tracking market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?
- What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?
- What are the different effective sales patterns?
- What will be the global market size in the forecast period?
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global Student RFID Tracking Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 Student RFID Tracking Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Student RFID Tracking Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global Student RFID Tracking Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Student RFID Tracking Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2019 – 2028
Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint
Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle being utilized?
- How many units of Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market in terms of value and volume.
The Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
