eDiscovery Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2019 To 2025

eDiscovery Market: Summary

The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says forencis research (FSR).

Electronic discovery is a software which reviews electronic documents and information to exploit these data in civil or criminal cases. The term mainly focuses on the exchange of data in ESI (or electronically stored information). ESI includes email, databases, audio, social media, e-mail, websites, and video files. Moreover, it reduces discovery related costs, boosts the accuracy and identifies relevant documents. Furthermore, law firms and corporate departments are this software to review individual documents, searching the information and collect the files. Some key players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Nuix, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, Deloitte, FRONTEO Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ricoh and Other Key Companies

eDiscovery Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Digitalization

Increasing demand for digitalization services improves the opportunities for increased efficiency and security. The improved systems and technologies would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data more efficiently for the faster availability of relevant information and data during legal cases. However, digital data on electronic platform like email, hard disks, USB storage, social media file shares, cloud storage, Microsoft SharePoint 365 and management system. According to Hence, the growing demand for digitalization is expected to surge the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Litigation Technology

The market demand for eDiscovery is growing owing demand for litigation technology. It helps to improve reviewing, collecting, preserving digital information, and sharing the information related to the production of electronic documents. Moreover, used for to manage large volumes of data and information obtained from different sources. According to Exterro, more than half of law firms (51%) are now moving litigation services in-house to manage their work more efficiently. Therefore, the Rising Demand for Litigation Technology is expected to drive the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms

High cost for the initial installation associated with e-Discovery market is hampering the targeted market group. However, expanding the scope of unique data like collected, processed, reviewed, identified, preserved, and produced may lead to increase in the cost of the market. Hence, Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms market may hinder the growth of eDiscovery.

eDiscovery Market: Key Segments

Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid

Based on Component: Software, Services, and Solution

On Based of End-User: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Others

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

eDiscovery Market: Report Scope

The report on the eDiscovery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

eDiscovery Market: Report Segmentation:

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

eDISCOVERY Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

eDISCOVERY Market, by Component

Software

Identification

Analysis

Processing

Review

Services

Consulting services

Collection services

Document review services

Digital forensic investigations

Solution

Data Protection

Legal Hold

Data Collection

eDISCOVERY Market, by End-User

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

eDISCOVERY Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

