Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players IBM, TIBCO, Microsoft, Oracle

Global Animation and VFX Market Overview

Global Animation and VFX Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The demand for animation and VFX has expanded with the increase in the emergence of the media sector gearing up significantly in the sphere of the multimedia ecosystem.

– The rapid advancement of technology has made animation & VFX available to the masses has fueled the segment to become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global animation and gaming market.

– The demand for animation in gaming segment has expanded with the increase in the broadcasting content by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, along with the penetration of mobile devices over the growing popularity of streaming videos.

– Further, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially, thereby fueling the application of the market across the emerging economies.

Scope of the Global Animation and VFX Market Report

VFX or Visual Effects are a way of mixing real film shooting with false or animated images. Almost every single movie these days uses VFX. Recent technological advancements in the 3D animation technology have fueled the growth of High-Definition (HD) videos along with wide usage of 3D animated videos across multiple end-user sectors to create a graphic illustration of the working of individual components that are expected to be the key factors propelling the market growth. Owing to the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) based technology products, there has been a direct impact on the animation and VFX industry, which is further fueling the development of the contents.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981683

Key Market Trends

Media Segment is Gaining Traction Due to the Emergence of Online Streaming

– Nowadays, consumers are engaging in high-definition visual experiences. Movie-goers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios which includes more animation and VFX shots into films. Also, consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

– With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time for streaming digital content, due to which streaming video has become the fastest-growing segment in the distribution channel for animation, thereby witnessing a high-growth and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

– Further, cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as the cloud-based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The APAC region comprises of growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the animation and VFX market is expected to register fastest growth due to the tremendous increase in the innovation of animation, 3D-modeling along with the application of VFX in media & entertainment sector by multiple organizations.

– Companies across the region are implementing the application of animation tools and technique to enhance their process feasibility. For instance, Virtual Singapore, a project made practical by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, aids city planners experiment ideas that made easily and more efficient. Data such as humidity, temperature, and even light intensity and noise is collected and recorded, as well as government agencies are also taking input data to build an all-inclusive 3D model of the city.

– Moreover, the penetration of animation and 3D Modelling in the Aerospace & Defense industry is very high across the Asia-Pacific region. A measuring and mapping information center under the Lanzhou Military Area Command (MAC) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) utilized the internationally-advanced 3D modeling technology in the topographic map-making field and successfully developed China’s first 3D topographic map. Such ongoing application is expected to fuel the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The animation and VFX market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the animation technology across the professional services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– July 2019 – Smith Micro Software Inc. released the SafePath 6.0. being the latest update to the company’s SafePathConnected Life Platform, which provides powerful and innovative safety solutions to mobile and cable service providers. SafePath 6.0 expands many platform-based features to enrich family, IoT and home network and device security solutions.

– April 2019 – PlanGrid, an Autodesk company and a leader in construction productivity software, introduced PlanGrid BIM, a powerful new product integration with Autodesk Revit that enables users to immediately access Building Information Modeling (BIM) data, in either 2D or 3D, directly within PlanGrid on their mobile devices. Construction teams and facilities managers can now drill down into rich BIM data in an easy-to-use 2D interface or 3D environment, empowering the field to build with greater accuracy, avoid rework and make decisions faster and with more confidence.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Adobe Inc.

– Autodesk Inc.

– iPi Soft LLC.

– Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)

– Smith Micro Software Inc.

– Serif Ltd.

– DWANGO Co. Ltd.

– Blender Foundation

– Synfig Studio

– Toon Boom Animation Inc.

– Act-3D B.V.

– Epic Games Inc. (Unreal Engine)

– Planetside Software LLC

– Bondware Inc.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981683

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155