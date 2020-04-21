Edutainment Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Edutainment Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Edutainment market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Edutainment Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Edutainment Market : Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, CurioCity, Kindercity, Mattel Play Town, Totter’s Otterville, Kidz Holding S.A.L, Little Explorers.

The global Edutainment Market to grow with a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words education and entertainment. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum, and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Edutainment Market 2019 before purchase :

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111356011/global-edutainment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=FCA&mode=46

Key Market Trends

The global edutainment market is driven by increasing investment in the education technology sector. The investment in the edutech sector has increased significantly in the past five years. In 2017, the investment in the edutech sector was estimated to be approximately US$ 9.5 bn with an increase of more than 30% as compared to 2016. The growing penetration of internet services and technological advancement in the education sector is attracting investment. Also, it has been noticed that out of more than US$ 37 bn in the education technology since 1997, over 60% of the investment comes from the past three years. This is encouraging the adoption of the edutainment market. Moreover, the integration of the AI, augmented reality and virtual reality into the education sector is driving the market growth.

The edutainment market is characterized by an age group segment into 0-12 years, 13-18 years, 19-25 years, and over 25 years. The age group 0-12 years is dominating the edutainment market with the majority share in the revenue in 2018. The increasing focus of educational institutes to provide personalized education content to the students. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies into the learning model is further accelerating market growth. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of the smartphone and internet services across the region are the adoption of the edutainment market. The increasing disposable income of the individuals in the region is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing urbanization across developing countries is driving the demand for education services.

The Edutainment market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Edutainment Market on the basis of Types are :

Interactive

Non-interactive

Hybrid combination

Explorative games

On The basis Of Application, the Global Edutainment Market is Segmented into :

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

The browse Full report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111356011/global-edutainment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=FCA&mode=46

Regions Are covered By Edutainment Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Edutainment Market

– Changing Edutainment market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Edutainment Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Edutainment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]