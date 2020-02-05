Edutainment Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Edutainment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

The edutainment market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Edutainment market

By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

> 40,000 Sq. Ft.

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the edutainment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Western Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Northern Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



