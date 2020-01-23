MARKET REPORT
EEG Electrodes Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During ‘2027’
Global EEG Electrodes Market – Introduction
Electroencephalography (EEG) electrode is a medical device used to record the electrical activity of the brain. EEG electrode gained traction as a method to record neurophysiological reaction in the second decade of the 20th century. There has been slight variation in the physical principles that support the signal acquisition probes, also called EEG electrodes. New technological developments have brought new surprising areas of applications apart from clinical ones, where fresh elements such as gel-free operation and usability are top priorities.
Global EEG Electrodes Market – Competitive Landscape
Medtronic
Founded in 1949, Medtronic is a diversified medical devices company, engaged in the manufacture of a range of medical devices and technologies. The company develops and markets products and therapies in the area of cardiac rhythm disorders, cardiovascular diseases, minimally invasive surgical products, neurological disorders, spinal conditions, and diabetes. It operates through four business divisions: cardiac & vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group.
CONMED Corporation
Incorporated in 1970, CONMED Corporation is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets surgical and patient-monitoring devices for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s products and technologies are extensively used in medical specialties such as orthopedics, laparoscopy, robotic & open surgery, gastroenterology & pulmonology, cardiology, and critical care. CONMED Corporation operates through three business segments: orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and surgical visualization. It operates the non-vascular stents business under the general surgery business segment.
Key players operating in the global EEG electrodes market include 3M, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GSI Technologies, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Eschmann Equipment, Graphic Controls, Tianrun Medical, B. Braun, and Stryker.
Global EEG Electrodes Market – Dynamics
Increase in demand for EEG electrodes
Physicians highly rely on EEG video and EEG procedures to diagnose psychogenic non-epileptic seizures (PNES) and paroxysmal events and neonatal seizures, respectively. They also monitor the cognitive health and sleep quality of the patients using EEG electrodes. Increase in demand for EEG procedures for the diagnosis of neurological diseases and other chronic diseases is projected to boost the growth of the global EEG electrodes market during the forecast period.
Rise in demand for dry electrodes
Dry electrodes are gaining traction because in wet AgCl electrodes these do not require electrolyte gels. This helps in preventing skin dermatitis and skin irritation and reducing the setup time. Hence, demand for dry electrodes is anticipated to increase during the forecast period and have a beneficial effect on the general development of the industry.
Global EEG Electrodes Market – Segmentation
The global EEG electrodes market can be segmented based on:
- Product Type
- Application
- End-user
Global EEG Electrodes Market, by Product Type
In terms of product type, the global EEG electrodes market can be divided into:
- Needle Electrodes
- Patch Electrodes
- Others
Global EEG Electrodes Market, by Application
Based on application, the global EEG electrodes market can be classified into:
- Diagnostic Electrodes
- Therapeutic Electrodes
- Other Electrodes
Global EEG Electrodes Market, by End-user
In terms of end-user, the global EEG electrodes market can be segregated into:
- Hospitals
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Dual SIM Smartphone Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024: OPPO Electronics, Motorola, Huawei Technologies
Dual SIM Smartphone Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Dual SIM Smartphone market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Dual SIM Smartphone Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Dual SIM Smartphone market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Dual SIM Smartphone trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Dual SIM Smartphone market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Dual SIM Smartphone Market:
OPPO Electronics, Motorola, Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Meizu Telecom Equipment, Asustek Computer, Asustek Computer Inc., Sony Mobile Communications, HTC Corporation, Lenovo, Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd., Xiaomi, G’Five International Limited, Coolpad
Applications is divided into:
- Communication
- Entertainment
The Dual SIM Smartphone report covers the following Types:
- Dual Standby Mobile Phone
- Dual Standby Dual Mobile Phone
Worldwide Dual SIM Smartphone market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Dual SIM Smartphone market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Dual SIM Smartphone Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Dual SIM Smartphone Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Dual SIM Smartphone Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Dual SIM Smartphone Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Dual SIM Smartphone Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Dual SIM Smartphone Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
Electroceutical Devices Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – Cochlear, Sonova, Abbott, Advanced Bionics AG, Boston Scientific
The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.
Electroceutical devices are a special class of medical devices that are used to treat various ailments with the help of electric impulse. Electroceuticals is a relatively new class of therapeutic agents that targets and acts upon the neural circuits of organs. The electroceutical therapy includes mapping of neural circuitry and delivering electrical impulses to these specific targets via an implantable or non-implantable device.
Rising number of chronic diseases leading to adoption of innovative and new therapeutic devices as well as technological advancements in electroceutical technology is expected to fuel the growth of the electroceutical devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and merger-acquisitions among the ecosystem players are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the electroceutical devices market.
Top Leading Market Players:
1. Cochlear Ltd.
2. Sonova
3. Abbott
4. Advanced Bionics AG
5. Boston Scientific Corporation
6. electroCore, Inc.
7. Biotronik, Inc.
8. ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
9. LivaNova PLC
10. Medtronic
Key Benefits-
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Electroceutical Devices Market
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).
Electroceutical Devices Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
The Electroceutical Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
Online Food Ordering Market Forecast By 2024: Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King
Online Food Ordering Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Online Food Ordering market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Online Food Ordering Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Online Food Ordering market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Online Food Ordering trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Online Food Ordering market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Online Food Ordering Market:
Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King, Wendy’s, Foodler, McDonalds, Papa John’s, Just Eat, GrubHub, KFC, Subway, Dairy Queen, Dominos Pizza, OLO, Pizza Hut
Applications is divided into:
- B2B
- B2C
The Online Food Ordering report covers the following Types:
- Restaurant-controlled
- Independent
- Mobile Apps
- Others
Worldwide Online Food Ordering market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Online Food Ordering market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Online Food Ordering Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Online Food Ordering Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Online Food Ordering Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Online Food Ordering Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Online Food Ordering Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Online Food Ordering Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
