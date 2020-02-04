EEG-EMG Equipment Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2052 2016 – 2024

Assessment of the International EEG-EMG Equipment Market

Segmentation

On the basis of various technology types, the smart manufacturing market is segmented into programmable logic controller (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), distributed control system (DCS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human machine interface (HMI), supervisory controller and data acquisition (SCADA), machine vision (MV), and other technologies. In the technologies segment, the enterprise resource and planning segment constituted the biggest market share, followed by the manufacturing execution system segment, in 2015. Enterprise resource and planning is largely used in automation, oil & gas, fishing, retail, media and entertainment, and military. Therefore, the segment generates the largest revenue among all the segments in the smart manufacturing market. In addition, it is ideal for producing digital services. Manufacturing execution system follows enterprise resource planning, and is one of the most widely used smart manufacturing technology to assimilate production operations across several layers comprising maintenance. MES can be particularly significant in structured industries such as food and beverage, and can document and track the evolution of raw materials into finished goods.

Based on end-user industries, the smart manufacturing market is segmented into automotive, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, energy, and other industries. Rapid growth in demand for connected devices is one of the major factors that are driving the demand for smart manufacturing end-user industries, globally. Automotive and consumer electronics smart manufacturing provide their own resources such as warehouse operators among others. Smart manufacturing in the energy sector has been witnessing an astounding speed of consolidation, due to giant industrial conglomerates taking over smaller organizations rapidly.

Global Smart Manufacturing Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regions, the smart manufacturing market has been segregated into five geographical zones: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Currently, Asia Pacific held the major share of the market, followed by North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow swiftly with rise in trade with North America and Europe. Regional players are focused on partnerships with players in regions such as Africa.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Key players profiled in this report are Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Johnson Controls, Inc. (Ireland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Company (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Rockwell Automation (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Atos SE (Germany).

The segments covered in the Smart Manufacturing market are as follows:

Global Smart Manufacturing Market: By Technology Type

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Controller And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Machine Vision

Other Technologies

Global Smart Manufacturing Market: By End-User Type

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Other Industries

Global Smart Manufacturing Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



