Effective and economical magnets are closer to reality thanks to new research

Magnets defined in the press release accompanying the study as “cheaper, more effective smarter”, were created by a research group of the Federal University of the Baltic Immanuel Kant. Magnets are necessary in almost all electrical devices, from TV to smartphones to switch from refrigerators to the electronic parts of cars. However, ferromagnetic alloys are also made of elements from rare earths and therefore the cost can rise. Creating cheaper magnets that have the same characteristics as traditional magnets but that do not make use of these particular elements or that use minimal quantities has been a goal for scientists for many decades.

This new study, published on Intermetallics, gives new hope to achieving this goal. The study was described in the press release by Mikhail Paukov, one of the authors of the research: “My goal was to hydrogenate the ferromagnetic alloy consisting of three metals: neodymium, manganese and germanium. To put it simply: I had to insert hydrogen atoms into the crystalline structure (between its nodes). Some compounds require only one hydrogen atom per unit, some require some. However, hydrogenation can seriously alter the properties of the original substance.”

This NdMnGe alloy can only be placed with a single hydrogen atom per unit but the resulting compound has then partially changed its characteristics showing anti-ferromagnetic properties and ceasing to be essentially a magnet. The scientist, therefore, declares that “at this point, we do not have a clear understanding of how to practically apply the data received. Perhaps it will be possible to use these materials as magnets for a medium containing hydrogen to control the amount of hydrogen they contain. For now, our research is mostly ‘purely fundamental.”

The feeling is, however, that sooner or later these works on ferromagnetic alloys will lead to a decisive turning point and will allow humanity to use powerful and cheap magnets.

Press release: http://eng.kantiana.ru/news/260785/