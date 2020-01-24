Egg Replacement Ingredient Market End-users Analysis 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Egg Replacement Ingredient Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Egg Replacement Ingredient .

This report studies the global market size of Egg Replacement Ingredient , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Egg Replacement Ingredient Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Egg Replacement Ingredient history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Egg Replacement Ingredient market, the following companies are covered:

Market segmentation

By Ingredient

Milk Protein Formulation

Algal Flour

Proteins

Starch

Soy Products (Lecithin, Tofu & Tahini)

Others (Fruit Purees & Vinegar)

By Application

Chocolates

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads

Mayonnaise

Noodles & Pasta

By End Use

Commercial Large Scale Food Manufacturers Small Scale Food Manufacturers

Household

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Milk Protein Formulation ingredient segment likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

The Milk Protein Formulation segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of 31.1% in the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016 while the Starch segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Mayonnaise application segment expected to gain relatively high market share over the forecast period

The Mayonnaise segment is estimated to account for a value share of 38.2% in the global egg replacement ingredient market by 2016 end. The Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads segment is estimated to account for 25.9% value share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016.

Commercial end use segment expected to account for highest value share by 2026

The Commercial segment is anticipated to remain dominant and account for 79.7% value share of the global egg replacement ingredient market over the forecast period.

Powder form segment anticipated to grow 1.8X during the forecast period

The Powder segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 670.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

North America to represent highest value share of the global market by 2016 end

The North America egg replacement ingredient market is estimated to account for 48.0% share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016. The EMEA egg replacement ingredient market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on new product launches and strategic acquisitions and mergers to strengthen market share

Key players in the global egg replacement ingredient market include Corbion NV, Glanbia Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Natural Products, Inc., Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Puratos Group, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company. Top companies dominating the global egg replacement ingredient market are focussed on introducing new products to cater to the rising demand from specific industries such as the bakery industry. Companies are also offering natural and healthy ingredients that are Kosher certified, GMO free, and gluten free.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Egg Replacement Ingredient product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Egg Replacement Ingredient , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Egg Replacement Ingredient in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Egg Replacement Ingredient competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Egg Replacement Ingredient breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Egg Replacement Ingredient market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Egg Replacement Ingredient sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.