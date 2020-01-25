MARKET REPORT
Elastic Laminates Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2026
The ‘Elastic Laminates market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.
A collective analysis of Elastic Laminates market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Elastic Laminates market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Elastic Laminates market, have also been charted out in the report.
One of the most dynamic points that makes the Elastic Laminates market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Elastic Laminates market into
market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of elastic laminates as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.
A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the elastic laminates market. Porter’s Analysis for the global elastic laminates market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global elastic laminates market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the elastic laminates market.
The material type considered in the elastic laminates market study includes ethylene-based elastomers, propylene-based elastomers, Styrene-block copolymers, and others (PET-based, etc.). Of these, the propylene-based elastomers segment accounts for the major share in the global elastic laminates market.
On the basis of structure, the elastic laminates market has been segmented into elastic strand-based, elastic film-based, elastic netting-based, and elastic nonwovens-based. Of these, the elastic nonwovens-based segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the global elastic laminates market.
The applications considered in the elastic laminates market study includes hygiene, medical, and other applications. Of these, the hygiene segment accounts for the foremost share in the global elastic laminates market.
The next section of the report highlights the elastic laminates market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional elastic laminates market for 2018-2028. The next section of the report highlights the elastic laminates market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the elastic laminates market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional elastic laminates market for 2018-2028.
To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of elastic laminates and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the elastic laminates market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the elastic laminates market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for elastic laminates, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the elastic laminates market and identify the right opportunities for players.
To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of elastic laminates globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total elastic laminates market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the elastic laminates market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the elastic laminates market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the elastic laminates market.
The key manufacturers operating in the elastic laminates market profiled in this report include – Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc., Pantex International S.p.A., Neos Italia Srl, Mondi Group plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp, Tredegar Corporation, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Kraton Corporation, and Aplix S.A. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global elastic laminates market during 2018-2028.
Key Segments Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market
-
By Material Type
-
Ethylene-based Elastomers
-
Propylene-based Elastomers
-
Styrene-block Copolymers
-
Others (PET-based)
-
-
By Structure
-
Elastic Strand Based
-
Elastic Film Based
-
Elastic Netting Based
-
Elastic Nonwovens based
-
-
By Application
-
Hygiene
-
Feminine Care
-
Diapers
-
Adult
-
Baby
-
-
Medical
-
Other Applications
-
-
Key Regions Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market
-
North America
-
U.S.
-
Canada
-
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Rest of Latin America
-
-
Western Europe
-
Germany
-
Italy
-
France
-
U.K.
-
Spain
-
BENELUX
-
Nordic
-
Rest of Western Europe
-
-
Eastern Europe
-
Russia
-
Poland
-
Rest of Eastern Europe
-
-
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
-
China
-
India
-
ASEAN Countries
-
Australia & New Zealand
-
Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
-
-
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
-
GCC Countries
-
Northern Africa
-
South Africa
-
Turkey
-
Israel
-
Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
-
Japan
, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.
The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Elastic Laminates market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.
Queries that the Elastic Laminates market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:
The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration
How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario
How much profit does each geography hold at present
How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe
How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline
Significant takeaways from the study:
The Elastic Laminates market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Elastic Laminates market.
Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.
Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.
