MARKET REPORT
Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026
The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. Assistive devices, as the term signifies are the medical devices that assist elderly as well as disabled people to form their various basic tasks such as walking, hearing problems, vision problems, and others. The mobility aids devices include wheelchairs, scooters, and others that alleviate disabled individuals with their mobility.
Moreover, there are various kinds of hearing aids that help individuals with hearing difficulties such as Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE), Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE), In-the-Ear Aids (ITE), Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA), canal hearing aids and cochlear implants.
The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is primarily driven by significant rise in mobility impairment disorders, lifestyle changes, and availability of a variety of disabled & elderly assistive products. In addition, considerable increase in demand for assistive devices due to rise in trend of an independent lifestyle further fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in the number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies is estimated to boost the market growth. However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market is segmented based on type and region.
Based on type, it is divided into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This report provides an extensive analysis of the emerging trends and dynamics in the global elderly & disabled assistive devices market.
• This study provides the landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
• This report entails the detailed quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.
• Comprehensive analyses of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
• Region- and country-wise analysis is conducted to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
• Living Aids Devices
o Hearing Aids
§ Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE)
§ Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE)
§ In-the-Ear Aids (ITE)
§ Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
§ Canal Hearing Aids
§ Cochlear Implants
o Reading and Vision Aids
§ Braille Translators
§ Video Magnifiers
§ Reading Machines
§ Others
• Mobility Aids Devices
o Wheelchairs
§ Manual Wheelchairs
§ Powered Wheelchairs
o Mobility Scooters
§ Walkers & Rollators
§ Canes & Walking Sticks
§ Crutches
§ Transfer Lifts or Patient Mechanical Lift Handling
§ Door Openers
§ Others
• Medical Furniture
o Medical Beds
o Door Openers
o Medical Furniture Accessories
o Riser Reclining Chairs
o Others
• Bathroom Safety Equipment
o Shower Chairs
o Commodes
o Ostomy Products
o Bars, Grips, & Rails
• By Region
o North America
§ U.S.
§ Canada
§ Mexico
o Europe
§ Germany
§ France
§ UK
§ Italy
§ Spain
§ Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
§ Japan
§ China
§ India
§ Australia
§ Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
§ Brazil
§ Saudi Arabia
§ South Africa
§ Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
• AI Squared
• Drive Medical.
• GN Resound Group.
• Invacare
• William Demant Holding A/S
• Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC)
• Pride Mobility Products Corporation
• Siemens Ltd
• Sonova Holding AG
• Starkey hearing technologies
The other players operating in the elderly & disabled assistive devices market include (not profiled in the report)
• Bausch & Lomb, Inc.,
• Inclusive Technology Ltd.
• Liberator Ltd.
• Tobii Dynavox
• JABBLA B.V.B.A
• Blue Chip Medical Type, Inc.
• Permobil AB
• Medline Industries, Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Chemical Cellulose Market Demand Research, Outlook and Drivers
The ‘Chemical Cellulose Market Report’ Provides a Comprehensive Analysis of Key market segments and sub-segments, Evolving Chemical Cellulose market trends and dynamics, Changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and Chemical Cellulose market forecasting, Tracking current trends /challenges, Competitive insights, Opportunity mapping in terms of technological and govt. policies affected on it.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Commercial Generator for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
- United States
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Global Chemical Cellulose market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Chemical Cellulose sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kp123
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
Tp123
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
Ap123
The report also given brief on product overviews and detailed interdiction of the global Chemical Cellulose market. Furthermore, the report will also provide its users with the analysis of market drivers which are expected to support the growth of the Chemical Cellulose market in years to come. The report also illustrates the major restraining factors which lead to adversely impact the growth of the market in the analysis period. The opportunities assessment from the future perspective to take strategic decisions is covered in the report. Technology benchmarking, regulatory landscape, Porters’ Five Forces Analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis and other analyses of the market are covered in the research.
The global Chemical Cellulose market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2027.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Chemical Cellulose market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
This study also explores the status of Chemical Cellulose, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of Porter’s five strengths.
There are few Chapters to Deeply Understanding of the Chemical Cellulose Market Research.
Chapter 1, is definition and segment of Chemical Cellulose;
Chapter 2, is executive summary of Chemical Cellulose Market;
Chapter 3, to explain the industry chain of Chemical Cellulose market;
Chapter 4, to show info and data comparison of Chemical Cellulose Players;
Chapter 5, to show comparison of types;
Chapter 6, to show comparison of applications;
Chapter 7, to show comparison of regions and courtiers (or sub-regions);
Chapter 8, to show competition and trade situation of Chemical Cellulose Market;
Chapter 9, to forecast Chemical Cellulose market in the next years;
Chapter 10, to show investment of Chemical Cellulose Market;
MARKET REPORT
Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market: In-Depth Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market Research Report 2019–2038
The global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour across various industries.
The Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Limagrain
Hain Celestial Group
Associated British Foods
General Mills
Parrish and Heimbecker
Cargill
Sunopta
Agrana Beteiligungs-AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Non-Wheat Grains Flour
Rye Flour
Barley Flour
Others
Segment by Application
Bakery
Confectionary
Ready-To-Eat Products
Others
The Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market.
The Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour in xx industry?
- How will the global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour ?
- Which regions are the Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market Report?
Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
MARKET REPORT
Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024
In 2018, the market size of Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Interconnect Platforms .
This report studies the global market size of Data Center Interconnect Platforms , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Data Center Interconnect Platforms history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Data Center Interconnect Platforms market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include ADVA Optical Networking, Avaya., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Coriant GmbH, Dell, Fujitsu Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, VMware, and ZTE Corporation.
The global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market is segmented as below:
Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Component
- Solutions
- Layer 2-Ethernet
- Open Optical Line Systems (OOLS)
- Packet Optical Networking
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Application
- Real Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity
- Federated Data Storage
- Content Delivery
Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Industry
- Communication Service Providers (CSP)
- Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP)/Internet Content Providers (ICP)
- Government & Public Sector
- Banking and Finance
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Others (Automotive, etc.)
Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Data Center Interconnect Platforms product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Data Center Interconnect Platforms , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Data Center Interconnect Platforms in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Data Center Interconnect Platforms competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Data Center Interconnect Platforms breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Data Center Interconnect Platforms market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Center Interconnect Platforms sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
