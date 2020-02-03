Electric Bus Market is Anticipated to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 28.0% During the Forecast Period 2014-2020

Connect with us

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Electric Bus: Asia Pacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”, the global electric bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% during 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated volume sales of 33,854 units by 2020.
Governments of various countries are focusing on no or low-pollution transportation systems to tackle rising pollution. This, in turn, is driving the electric bus market. Based on drive system, electric buses are categorized as pure electric, hybrid electric, and plug-in hybrid. Most of the electric buses running worldwide are hybrid electric due to their low cost as compared to its other electric counterparts. However, developed countries are focusing on increasing the number of pure electric buses in their fleets.
For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @
The global electric bus market is thriving mainly due to growing environmental concerns of the public and various governments. However, among developing countries, China is the only country taking concrete steps to curb vehicular pollution with the introduction of large number of electric buses. A high cost of electric buses is a key barrier for this industry. However, unstable crude oil prices and increasing focus of the transit agencies on minimizing operational costs are expected to lower the impact of the cost factor in the long term. In recent times, certain product launches by companies indicate the increasing level of competition in the industry. The investments of companies and transit agencies are being backed by funding from venture capitalists and governments. This is favoring the growth of electric bus market.
Unstable fuel prices and depleting crude oil reserves are influencing transport departments and transit agencies globally to increase the number of alternate and new energy vehicles. Some of the transit agencies in developed countries are considering long-term benefits as opposed to short-term costs while purchasing buses. Electric buses require high initial investment. However, their operational cost is significantly low as compared to that of conventional buses, as electricity is cheaper than diesel.
Air pollution caused by vehicles has been emerging as a serious concern for governments across the globe. This, in turn, is driving demand for public transport facilities with lower emissions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes about 100,000 deaths every year in Europe, reducing life expectancy by an average of one year. Considering the negative impact of pollution on people, governments around the world are working to find solutions to reduce pollution levels. European countries such as France, the U.K., and Germany are emerging as key markets for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

Companies covered in Electric Bus Market Report

Company Profiles:

  • BYD Company Limited.
  • Proterra, Inc.
  • AB Volvo (publ).
  • Daimler AG.
  • Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.
  • Zhongtong Bus & Holding Co., Ltd.
  • Ashok Leyland, Ltd.
  • EBUSCO.
  • Alexander Dennis Limited.
  • Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd.
Below is the segmentation carried out by Persistence Market Research for global market study on electric bus:
For in-depth competitive analysis, Ask for a Pre-Book here @
Market Size and Forecast by Region
  • North America
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
  • Europe
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
  • Asia Pacific
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
  • Rest of the World (RoW)
    • Market Size and Forecast (by volume)
Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Soccer SportsWear Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Soccer SportsWear Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Soccer Sports Wears.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adidas AG (Germany), Nike, Inc. (United States), Puma (Germany), Lotto (Italy), Umbro Ltd (United Kingdom), Under Armour (United States), Kappa (Italy), Diadora (Italy), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Reebok (United States), Joma (Spain) and Mitre Sports International (United Kingdom)

Definition: Soccer sportswear is the standard uniform and attire worn by players. It consists of a jersey, shorts, socks, shoes, shin guards, goalkeeper gloves and others. These are used for the purpose of playing the game, in terms of keeping the players in their comfortable zone coupled with their safety concerns. Due to the rising interest of people among the sports activities especially in a soccer game is driving the concerned market at its fullest peak in forecasted years. Thus many key players are also participating towards the contribution of market demand for this sportswear. For example, Puma is known as the best leader in the Indian market due to its new technological advancements in fabric selection.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @
Market Drivers

  • Rising Popularity of Sports Events Such As Soccer World Cup and Others
  • Consumers Inclination towards the Durable and Comfortable Sportswear Apparel

Market Trend

  • Increasing Demand for Fashionable and Trendy Sportswear
  • Rising Awareness of Health and Wellness in Developing Economies

Restraints

  • Increasing Cost of Soccer Uniforms
  • Growing Market of the Duplicate Sportswear Apparel

Opportunities

  • As the Technological & Industrial Advances Continue to Produce Lighter and More Breathable Soccer Uniforms
  • Innovations of Wearable Technology of Players With Satellite Technology Could Be The Future

Challenges

  • Increasing Raw Material Prices
  • Lack of Sports Infrastructure in Few Countries

The Global Soccer SportsWear Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (T-Shirt, Shorts, Shoes, Socks, Shin Guard, Gloves, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Others), End-Users (Male, Female), Material Type (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Spandex, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Enquire for customization in Report @


Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Soccer SportsWear Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Soccer SportsWear market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Soccer SportsWear Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Soccer Sports Wears

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Soccer SportsWear Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Soccer SportsWear market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Soccer SportsWear Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Soccer SportsWear Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Get More Information:

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

  • Supporting company financial and cash flow planning
  • Open up New Markets
  • To Seize powerful market opportunities
  • Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
  • Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
  • Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Exclusive Research report on Palm Oil market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.

This research report based on ‘Palm Oil market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Palm Oil market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Palm Oil industry.

Palm Oil Market: Leading Players List

Key players in the global palm oil market includes, Cargill, Incorporated, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., ALAMI VEGETABLE OIL PRODUCTS SDN. BHD., Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Boustead Plantations Berhad, and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts at:

Palm Oil Market: Segmentation Details

  • By Product (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake, and Others)
  • By Application (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-Diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants, and Others)
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3’s CEO’s and CMO’s to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what’s to come. It will likewise intrigue the individual perusers around the globe to know the back to front of the business. The fitting of the market report includes a legitimate research procedure that incorporates essential research, interviews with the main officials of the business, and information examination by the exploration examiner at the organization.

Access PDF Sample Version of this Report at:

All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and re validated using in-house and external sources. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market manufactures to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Palm Oil market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Palm Oil product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Palm Oil market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Palm Oil .

Chapter 3 analyses the Palm Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Palm Oil market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Palm Oil breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.

Chapter 12 depicts Palm Oil market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Palm Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

Get In-depth Details About This Report:

Exclusive Research report on Acetone market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.

This research report based on ‘Acetone market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Acetone market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Acetone industry.

Acetone Market: Leading Players List

The key players operating in the global acetone market include, INEOS Phenol, Sunoco LP, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., DOW Chemical Co., CEPSA Quimica, S.A., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Formosa Chemicals &Fibre Corp, Minda Corp., EMCO Chemical Distributors, ConChemCo, and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts at:

Acetone Market: Segmentation Details

  • By Application (Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent)
  • By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics)
  • Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3’s CEO’s and CMO’s to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what’s to come. It will likewise intrigue the individual perusers around the globe to know the back to front of the business. The fitting of the market report includes a legitimate research procedure that incorporates essential research, interviews with the main officials of the business, and information examination by the exploration examiner at the organization.

Access PDF Sample Version of this Report at:

All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and re validated using in-house and external sources. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market manufactures to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Acetone market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Acetone product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Acetone market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Acetone.

Chapter 3 analyses the Acetone competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Acetone market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Acetone breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.

Chapter 12 depicts Acetone market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Acetone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

Get In-depth Details About This Report:

