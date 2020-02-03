Global Market
Electric Cargo Bikes Market is anticipated to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 692.5 Mn between 2018 and 2026
Persistence Market Research has released a new market study on “Electric Cargo Bikes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”, which studies the global electric cargo bikes market and offers deep dive analysis for the next eight years. The report evaluates all the key macro-economic factors projected to support the growth of the global as well as regional markets. The report on electric cargo bikes also presents the challenges or restraints in the global market along with the latest trends and perceptive opportunities for all the market participants across the value chain.
The global electric cargo bikes market was valued at US$ 243.6 Mn in 2013 and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 402.7 Mn by 2018 end. The market is expected to grow at a prominent CAGR of 13.3% between 2018 and 2026 and is estimated to reach a global value of US$ 1,095.2 Mn by 2026 end. Furthermore, the global electric cargo bikes market is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 692.5 Mn over the forecast period.
Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market Dynamics
High purchasing power on the consumers’ end has boosted the growth of conventional and high-end electric cargo bikes on road. Governments of a number of countries have taken initiatives to bring down pollution levels by imposing rules on usage of conventional bikes, related taxes and some other regulations. The regulating authorities are also taking advantage of these hybrid & electric cargo bikes by offering attractive subsidies and incentives to the owners.
Conventional gasoline-powered bikes & bicycles run on the power generated by the consumption of fuel inside the internal combustion engine. This energy presents itself in the form of heat and sound. The presence of a large number of mechanical parts connected with the engine further amplifies the noise generated from the vehicle. Hence, a conventional vehicle travelling at 100 kilometers per hour generates an external noise level of around 65 to 70 decibels. This noise level is further higher in off-road scooters, commercial vehicles and two wheelers. In electric cargo bikes, the power needed to run the vehicle is generated by a battery and supportive electric motor. This brings down the noise level of electric cargo bikes to merely 35 to 40 decibels. The noise level of a pure electric cargo bike is so low that the loudest noise produced by the vehicle is the sound of friction generated between the tire and road. Thus, the use of electric power to generate motion in electric cargo bikes is a great boon for the automotive industry as the sound produced is much less compared to the conventional bikes in the global market.
Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market Forecast
The market insights gathered during course of research suggest that the electric cargo bikes market is estimated to grow with double digit growth between 2018 and 2026. This growth is especially supported by the increasing attractiveness of electric cargo bikes in Europe and North America regions.
By product type, the three wheeled electric cargo bikes segment is projected to play an important role in the global as well as the regional markets. Three wheeled and two wheeled electric cargo bikes segments occupy almost 92% of the market value share in the global market. Increasing use of electric cargo bikes in recreational activities is another factor estimated to augment the growth of the global market.
At present, the batteries used in the electric cargo bikes must be lightweight and give longer output. All of these characteristics are found in Lithium Ion batteries and hence, this battery segment is estimated to hold more than three-fourth of the market value share in the global electric cargo bikes market.
The report projects that the courier & parcel service provider segment, by end use, is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 331.9 Mn between 2018 and 2026 in the global market.
Europe and North America, with Germany in the dominant position, are expected to dominate the demand for electric cargo bikes market throughout the forecast period. These regions will be followed by Rest of World and Latin America in electric cargo bikes market. Noteworthy increase in sales in countries, such as Brazil, Russia, India, Mexico and Turkey, is expected over the forecast period. North America will show positive growth during the latter half of the forecast period. The region is projected to hold ~21% market value share in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2018 and 2026. The sales revenue of Europe will reach US$ 765.7 Mn by the end of 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Companies covered in Electric Cargo Bikes Market Report
Company Profile
- JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., LTD.
- Jinhua Jobo Technology Co., Ltd.
- CERO ELECTRIC CARGO BIKES
- Worksman Cycles
- DOUZE Factory SAS
- XYZ CARGO
- Butchers & Bicycles ApS
- Dutch Cargo Bike
- KOCASS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- G & O Family Cyclery
Soccer SportsWear Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook – Here’s Why
Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Soccer SportsWear Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Soccer SportsWear Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Soccer Sports Wears.
This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adidas AG (Germany), Nike, Inc. (United States), Puma (Germany), Lotto (Italy), Umbro Ltd (United Kingdom), Under Armour (United States), Kappa (Italy), Diadora (Italy), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Reebok (United States), Joma (Spain) and Mitre Sports International (United Kingdom)
Definition: Soccer sportswear is the standard uniform and attire worn by players. It consists of a jersey, shorts, socks, shoes, shin guards, goalkeeper gloves and others. These are used for the purpose of playing the game, in terms of keeping the players in their comfortable zone coupled with their safety concerns. Due to the rising interest of people among the sports activities especially in a soccer game is driving the concerned market at its fullest peak in forecasted years. Thus many key players are also participating towards the contribution of market demand for this sportswear. For example, Puma is known as the best leader in the Indian market due to its new technological advancements in fabric selection.
Market Drivers
- Rising Popularity of Sports Events Such As Soccer World Cup and Others
- Consumers Inclination towards the Durable and Comfortable Sportswear Apparel
Market Trend
- Increasing Demand for Fashionable and Trendy Sportswear
- Rising Awareness of Health and Wellness in Developing Economies
Restraints
- Increasing Cost of Soccer Uniforms
- Growing Market of the Duplicate Sportswear Apparel
Opportunities
- As the Technological & Industrial Advances Continue to Produce Lighter and More Breathable Soccer Uniforms
- Innovations of Wearable Technology of Players With Satellite Technology Could Be The Future
Challenges
- Increasing Raw Material Prices
- Lack of Sports Infrastructure in Few Countries
The Global Soccer SportsWear Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Type (T-Shirt, Shorts, Shoes, Socks, Shin Guard, Gloves, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Others), End-Users (Male, Female), Material Type (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Spandex, Others)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Soccer SportsWear Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Soccer SportsWear market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Soccer SportsWear Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Soccer Sports Wears
Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Soccer SportsWear Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Soccer SportsWear market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Finally, Global Soccer SportsWear Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
Data Sources & Methodology
The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Soccer SportsWear Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.
In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.
What benefits does AMA research studies provides?
- Supporting company financial and cash flow planning
- Open up New Markets
- To Seize powerful market opportunities
- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
- Assisting in allocating marketing investments
Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
ENERGY
Top Winning Strategies Palm Oil Market Report Forecast – 2030
Exclusive Research report on Palm Oil market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.
This research report based on ‘Palm Oil market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Palm Oil market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Palm Oil industry.
Palm Oil Market: Leading Players List
Key players in the global palm oil market includes, Cargill, Incorporated, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., ALAMI VEGETABLE OIL PRODUCTS SDN. BHD., Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Boustead Plantations Berhad, and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.
Palm Oil Market: Segmentation Details
- By Product (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake, and Others)
- By Application (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-Diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3’s CEO’s and CMO’s to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what’s to come. It will likewise intrigue the individual perusers around the globe to know the back to front of the business. The fitting of the market report includes a legitimate research procedure that incorporates essential research, interviews with the main officials of the business, and information examination by the exploration examiner at the organization.
All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and re validated using in-house and external sources. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market manufactures to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Palm Oil market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Palm Oil product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Palm Oil market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Palm Oil .
Chapter 3 analyses the Palm Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Palm Oil market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Palm Oil breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.
Chapter 12 depicts Palm Oil market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13 and 14 describe Palm Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.
Exclusive Research report on Acetone market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.
This research report based on ‘Acetone market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Acetone market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Acetone industry.
Acetone Market: Leading Players List
The key players operating in the global acetone market include, INEOS Phenol, Sunoco LP, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., DOW Chemical Co., CEPSA Quimica, S.A., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Formosa Chemicals &Fibre Corp, Minda Corp., EMCO Chemical Distributors, ConChemCo, and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Acetone Market: Segmentation Details
- By Application (Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent)
- By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics)
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3’s CEO’s and CMO’s to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what’s to come. It will likewise intrigue the individual perusers around the globe to know the back to front of the business. The fitting of the market report includes a legitimate research procedure that incorporates essential research, interviews with the main officials of the business, and information examination by the exploration examiner at the organization.
All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate. They have been verified and re validated using in-house and external sources. The report comes out as a powerful tool that could enable market manufactures to plan out effective strategies to improve their share of the global Acetone market. Our result-oriented market experts provide research-based recommendations to help market players gain success in their targeted global and regional markets. On the whole, the report is just the right tool that market players can keep in their arsenal to increase their competitiveness.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Acetone product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Acetone market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Acetone.
Chapter 3 analyses the Acetone competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Acetone market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Acetone breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.
Chapter 12 depicts Acetone market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13 and 14 describe Acetone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.
