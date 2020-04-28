Electric Dc Motor Market Growing Demand 2018 – 2026

In order to perform a number of industrial tasks, electric DC motors are widely used in various industrial applications. Almost in every mechanical development, electric DC motors are used for energy conversion as they basically convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Steady growth in industrial automation is a key driving force for the electric DC motor market. In recent years, it has been observed that several industry verticals are adopting industrial automation components. In order to compete in the fast-paced business environment, industries are transforming their business processes. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global electric DC motor market during the forecast period.

An electric DC motor is a rotary electric machine that converts electric energy into mechanical energy. It runs on direct current and is used to produce mechanical power. The transition towards advanced and energy-efficient electric DC motors is a key trend observed in the market. The demand for energy-efficient electric DC motors from mining, manufacturing, power generation and utility sectors has been positively supporting the growth of the electric DC motor market worldwide.

Electric DC Motor Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The electric DC motor market has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of years and the market is expected to register a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period. The global electric DC motor market is significantly driven by the rising adoption of industrial automation components in several industries and household appliances. In addition, government initiatives towards green vehicles are positively supporting the growth of the global electric DC motor market. It has been observed that the government in various countries such as China, the U.S., India, the U.K., France, Germany and Italy are supporting and promoting the adoption of green vehicles with an aim to decrease their carbon footprint.

Additionally, the ongoing trend of industry revolution 4.0 technologies such as robotics and industrial internet of things (IIoT) is expected to propel the growth of the global electric DC motor market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Among the prominent challenges in the electric DC motor market, which many hinder the market growth, include the excessive cost of installation and maintenance. In parallel, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the significant factors that may hinder the growth of the electric DC motor market.

Electric DC Motor Market: Segmentation

The electric DC motor market has been classified based on the basis of motor type, speed and application.

Segmentation on the basis of motor type:

Brushed DC Motors

Brushless DC Motors

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Low Speed (Less Than 1,000 rpm)

Medium Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm)

High Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm)

Ultra-High Speed (Greater Than 75,001 rpm)

Segmentation on the basis of application:

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Others

Market Participants

Prominent players in the global electric DC motor market include

Franklin Electric Co.

Asmo Co. Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Sony Corporation

Bayer AG

Whirlpool Corporation

Toyota

Accurate Electric Motor & Pump Co.

American Crane & Equipment Corp.

Bruce Electric Equipment Corp

Tesla Motors

Hansen Motors and ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is pegged to be an attractive region for the electric DC motor market, owing to the increasing digitization in various industry verticals across India, China, Japan and other Asian countries. In Asia Pacific, high speed rpm electric DC motors are gaining momentum, which is expected to support the growth of the global electric DC motor market in the region. Moreover, due to rapid technological advancements in the U.S. and Canada and presence of various established and growing players, the North America region is estimated to hold a significant share of the electric DC switches market. The region has been witnessing a surge in the adoption of advanced and next-generation industrial technologies, which is another key factor driving the growth of the electric DC motor market in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Electric DC Motor Market Segments

Global Electric DC Motor Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Electric DC Motor Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Electric DC Motor Market Solutions Technology

Electric DC Motor Value Chain of the Market

Global Electric DC Motor Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Electric DC Motor market includes: