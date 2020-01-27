Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Electric Enclosure Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026

Published

1 min ago

on

Global Electric Enclosure Market is expected to grow from USD 6.00 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

An Electric Enclosure is a cabinet for electrical and electronic components and equipment. Its primary purpose is to protect human beings from electric shock and safeguard the electrical or electronics components from the environmental damage. Generally, rigid plastic, metals, mostly carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless steel are the materials used for an electrical enclosure. The electrical enclosure is used to safeguard electrical equipment such as power generators, power distribution systems, transmitters, knobs, switches.

Increasing adoption of smart grids, growing demand for Industrial Internet of things enabled enclosures, stringent regulations regarding safety in working environment, growing investments in renewable energy projects, growing demand for hygienic enclosure sin food and beverages industry, increasing demand for energy and electricity, and increase in consumer awareness about safety are the major factors driving the growth of electric enclosure market

Further key findings from the report:

• From the industry vertical segment, power generation and distribution industry to hold the largest share of the electric enclosure market during the forecast period. In Power generation and distribution industry electrical enclosures are used to safeguard critical components and circuitry. The increased safety norms in industries is expected to contribute in the growth of electric enclosure market
• Growing demand in oil & gas and metals & mining industry for the nonmetallic enclosure is expected to increase the overall share of nonmetallic electric enclosure segment in the electric enclosure market
• Among the geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to grow at significant higher CAGR between 2017 and 2026. Increased investments in power generation and distribution sector and stringent government regulations in developing countries such as China and India is expected to drive an electric enclosure market in this region
• Electric enclosure market for underground enclosure segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR by 2026. This growth can be attributed to their low maintenance cost and rising adoption in power transmission segment in underground cabling and electricity lines

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Electric Enclosure Market
• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Electric Enclosure Market on the basis of material type, mounting type, form factor, industry vertical, and geography
• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities
• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain
• Analysis of the Electric Enclosure Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market
• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business
• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Electric Enclosure Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business
Scope of Global Electric Enclosure Market:

Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Material Type

• Metallic Enclosures
• Nonmetallic Enclosures
Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Mounting Type

• Wall-Mounted Enclosure
• Free-Standing Enclosure
• Underground Electric Enclosure
Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Form Factor

• Small Enclosures
• Compact Electric Enclosures
• Free-Size Electric Enclosures
Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Industry Vertical

• Power Generation and Distribution
• Oil & Gas
• Metals & Mining
• Medical
• Pulp & Paper
• Transportation
• Food & Beverages
• Other Industry Verticals
Global Electric Enclosure Market, by Region:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating In Global Electric Enclosure Market:

• Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.
• Schneider Electric
• ABB Ltd.
• Eaton Corporation
• Emerson Electric Co.
• Pentair PLC.
• AZZ Incorporated
• Legrand SA
• Hubbell Incorporated
• Socomec Group SA
• Hammond Manufacturing
• Fibox
• Saginaw Control and Engineering
• Leviton Manufacturing Ltd
• Adalet Ltd.
• Eldon Holding Limited
• Allied Moulded Products Ltd
• Austin Electrical Enclosures
• Omega Engineering
• Klassen Custom Fabrication Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electric Enclosure Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Enclosure Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electric Enclosure Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Enclosure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Enclosure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Enclosure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Enclosure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Enclosure by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Enclosure Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Enclosure Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electric Enclosure Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electric Enclosure Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/electric-enclosure-market/2482/

MARKET REPORT

Growth of Tattoo Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2025

Published

3 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

“Global Tattoo Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 117 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

The recent report titled “The Tattoo Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Tattoo market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Key Insights that the report covers:-

  • Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
  • Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
  • Market share and position of the top players
  • PEST Analysis of the five major regions
  • Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
  • Recent developments and new product launches
  • Major challenges faced by the market players

The global Tattoo market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Tattoo by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):-

Tattoo Machine, Tattoo Ink.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):-

Mithra, Worldwide Tattoo Supply, DragonHawk, Eikon Device, CAM Supply, Kwadron, Body Shock, Superior Tattoo, Barber Dts, Sunskin, Powerline, Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommys Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):-

Age Below 18, Age 18-25, Age 26-40, Age Above 40.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):-

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).

Reasons to buy the report:-

  • Creating an effective position strategy
  • Expert opinions on your evaluation
  • Know possible barriers to entry
  • Informed and strategic decision making
  • Understand how first movers work
  • Plan to action on future opportunities

Read More Information regarding this Industry @:https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/135596-global-tattoo-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Heavy Duty IBC Market SWOT Analysis by Market Segments – Applications and Types 2027

Published

3 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Heavy duty IBC are packaging solutions for various liquid and granular products manufactured in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical industry etc. It ensures safe storage of the product during transportation and logistics. The high capacity IBC also helps in down gauging the transportation cost incurred by multiple transportation. The Heavy duty IBC can be stacked together thereby allowing larger volume of product to be shipped at a time. The Heavy duty IBC are designed for multiple uses, another factor that helps in reducing overall cost of production and transportation of the product.

The heavy duty intermediate bulk container manufacturers are using materials such as Paper, Plastics such as PE, PP, and Steel to manufacture IBCs that best suits the wide range of industrial products. The heavy duty intermediate bulk containers are produced with various capacities ranging from 1200 gallons to 2500 gallons offering a wide range of choice for the end users. Due to this product and economical friendly feature the heavy duty IBC market is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period.

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Dynamics

Heavy duty IBCs are finding application across several industrial verticals including food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and automotive industry, etc. All this industry are involved in transporting their products across the globe and hence requires reliable packaging solutions which ensures product safety and are economically feasible.

This can be easily achieved by the use of intermediate bulk containers which ensures product safety and are cost effective packaging solutions as it helps in down gauging the overall packaging cost attributed by its features like multiple usage, large storage capacity, feasibility with different industrial products and easy handling. This industrial as well as end user favorable features are expected to drive the overall market of heavy duty IBC between 2017 and 2027. However, the existing packaging solutions such as cartons, drums, barrels and totes are anticipated to act as restraint and challenge the growth of the heavy duty IBC market throughout the forecast period.

North America has an established overall market and therefore is anticipated to show a relatively slower growth in heavy duty IBC market between 2017 and 2027. Latin America has experienced a sluggish growth in industries like food, pharmaceutical, automotive, etc. which accounts for major demand for heavy duty IBC and therefore the heavy duty IBC market in the region is expected to show a lower demand over the forecast period.

Shopify Designer Services Market 2020 E- Commerce Development Facilities by Top Companies Analysis- Arctic Grey, CarlowSEO, GoWebBaby, Minion Made, Mobikasa, Simplistic, Up Studio | Forecast to 2025

Published

5 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Shopify Designer Services Market 2020 Global Industry research report includes manufacturers along with their company profile, growth, opportunities, Market size, trends, growth, share as well as threats and forecast, the report concentrates on Shopify Designer Services Market consumption ratio, production capacity, revenue, and different driving factors.

What You Can Expect From Our Report:
• Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecast to 2025 with CAGR ]
• Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
• Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]
• Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]
• Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]
• Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market
• Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable
• Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
• Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions
• Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Development policies and plans that can be immediate impact on worldwide market. This study includes EXIM related chapters for all relevant companies dealing with the Shopify Designer Services‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market and related profiles and provides valuable data in terms of finances, product portfolio, and investment planning and marketing and business strategy. The study is a collection of primary and secondary data that contains valuable information from the major suppliers of the market. The forecast is based on data from 2014 to the present date and forecasts until 2025, Easy to analyze other graphs and tables people looking for key industry data in easily accessible documents.

The key players profiled in the market include:
• Apolomultimedia
• Arctic Grey
• CarlowSEO
• Carson Shopify
• Electric Eye Agency
• Expert Village Media Technologies
• GoWebBaby
• Minion Made
• Mobikasa
• Patane Creative Group
• Simplistic
• Many more…

The study objectives of this report are:
• To analyze global Shopify Designer Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
• To present the Shopify Designer Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Shopify Designer Services Company.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Service
Offline Service

Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
05 International Players Profiles
06 Market Forecast 2020-2025
07 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
08 Appendix
Continued…

