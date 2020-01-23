MARKET REPORT
Electric Motor Market Playing Significant Growth during 2018 – 2026
Global Electric Motor Market was valued US$ 96.21 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 140.32 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.83% during a forecast period. The global electric motor market based on type, output power, voltage range, application, speed, and region. Based on type, the electric motor market is classified into AC motor, synchronous AC motor, induction AC motor, DC motor, brushed DC motor, brushless DC motor, and hermetic motor. On the basis of output power, the electric motor market is categorized into IHP and FHP. In terms of voltage range, the global electric motor market is segregated into 9V & below, 10V-20V, 21V-60V, and 60V. By application, the global electric motor market is classified into industrial machinery, motor vehicle, HVAC equipment, aerospace & transportation, household appliances.
Based on speed, the electric motor market is divided into low speed, medium speed high speed, and ultra-high speed. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The rise in need for energy-efficient motors; increase in demand for electric motors especially in agriculture and industrial sectors; rise in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers; and government funding for developing efficient electric motors are some of the key factors estimated to drive the growth in global electric motor market size during the forecast period. Increase in earning level leading to rising disposable income is majorly boosting the demand for global electric motors market. The major hindering factor of the global electric motor market is many larger electric motors are NOT easily portable, and even if a motor is small enough to be portable, consideration must be made for the correct electrical supply and voltage at the new site. Also expensive line extensions are sometimes needed for installation in remote locales where existing electrical power is NOT available.
Global Electric Motor Market In terms of type, the AC motor segment dominated the market in 2017 with around 70% market revenue share. Moreover, the segment is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of AC motors in industrial applications. Based on output power, the fractional horsepower (FHP) output segment, dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance by 2026 with around 90% value share. By application, the motor vehicle segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the rise in adoption of electric vehicles across the globe. In terms of region, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, accounting for around 35% share of the overall electric motor market size. The Asia-Pacific electric motor market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to increased penetration of electric motors in industrial machineries, household appliances, and HVAC equipment. Some of the key players in the global electric motor market are Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Ametek, Inc., Siemens AG, Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Danaher Motion LLC, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., and Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
Scope of the Global Electric Motor Market
Global Electric Motor Market by Type
• AC Motor • Synchronous AC Motor • Induction AC Motor • DC Motor • Brushed DC Motor • Brushless DC Motor • Hermetic Motor
Global Electric Motor Market by Output Power
• IHP • FHP
Global Electric Motor Market by Voltage Range
• 9V & below • 10V-20V • 21V-60V • 60V
Global Electric Motor Market by Application
• Industrial Machinery • Motor Vehicle • HVAC Equipment • Aerospace & Transportation • Household Appliances
Global Electric Motor Market by Speed
• Low Speed • Medium Speed High Speed • Ultra-High Speed
Global Electric Motor Market by Geography
• North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America
Key Players operating in the Global Electric Motor Market
• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. • Baldor Electric Company, Inc. • Ametek, Inc. • Siemens AG • Brook Crompton UK Ltd. • Danaher Motion LLC • Allied Motion Technologies Inc. • Franklin Electric Co., Inc. • ABB Group • ARC Systems Inc. • ASMO Co., Ltd. • Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH • Emerson Electric • Maxon Motor AG • Regal Beloit Corporation • Rockwell Automation Inc. • Siemens AG
EMI Absorbers Market Size 2024 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends
Global EMI Absorbers Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the EMI Absorbers including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for EMI Absorbers investments from 2019 till 2024. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.
Also, key EMI Absorbers market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.
Company Coverage: 3M, KITAGAWA Industries, Laird Technologies, Fair-Rite, TDK, KEMET, Rainsun, Shenzhen Compon Technology
Type Coverage: EMI Absorber Sheets, EMI Absorber Tiles
Application Coverage: Electronics, Construction, Aerospace & Defense
Region Coverage: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America
Objective of Studies of EMI Absorbers Market:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global EMI Absorbers Market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyses the EMI Absorbers Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the EMI Absorbers market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To track and analyses competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global EMI Absorbers Market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EMI Absorbers market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall EMI Absorbers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
As the report further, it explains developing plans and policies, making processes, cost structures of EMI Absorbers market as well as the leading players. It also concentrates on the aspects like company profile, product images, supply chain relationship, import/export details of EMI Absorbers market, market statistics of EMI Absorbers market, upcoming development plans, market gains, contact details, consumption ratio. Ultimately, the report includes an in-depth analysis of sub-segments, market dynamics, feasibility study, key strategies used by leading players, market share study and growth prospects of the industry. The report also evaluates the growth established by the market during the forecast period and research conclusions are offered.
*You can glance through the list of Tables and Figures when you view the sample copy of EMI Absorbers Market.
Plant Activators Market Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2027
In 2018, the market size of Plant Activators Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plant Activators .
This report studies the global market size of Plant Activators , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Plant Activators Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Plant Activators history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Plant Activators market, the following companies are covered:
segmented as follows:
Plant Activators by Source
- Biological
- Synthetic
Plant Activators by Form
- Liquid
- Dry
Plant Activators by Application
- Foliar Spray
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
- Water Drenching
Plant Activators by Crop
- Cereals & Grains
- Pulses and Oil Crops
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Ornamental and Turf
Plant Activators by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- EU5
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Rest of MEA
PMR Research Methodology
PMR is committed to providing its clients with unbiased market research solutions. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing the data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on the use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include:
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Trade Research
- Social Media Analysis
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Plant Activators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plant Activators , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plant Activators in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Plant Activators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Plant Activators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Plant Activators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plant Activators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
High Speed Data Recorder Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019 – 2027
“
Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global High Speed Data Recorder market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The High Speed Data Recorder market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the High Speed Data Recorder are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global High Speed Data Recorder market.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The High Speed Data Recorder market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the High Speed Data Recorder sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of High Speed Data Recorder ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of High Speed Data Recorder ?
- What R&D projects are the High Speed Data Recorder players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global High Speed Data Recorder market by 2029 by product type?
The High Speed Data Recorder market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global High Speed Data Recorder market.
- Critical breakdown of the High Speed Data Recorder market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various High Speed Data Recorder market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global High Speed Data Recorder market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
Why go for Transparency Market Research?
Transparency Market Research stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.
