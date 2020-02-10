Connect with us

Electric Traction Motor Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Electric Traction Motor Market
Electric Traction Motor Market: Summary

The Global Electric Traction Motor Market is estimated to reach USD 30.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 18%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Traction means producing frictional force between two surfaces without slipping and this can be produced electrically or non-electrically. Electric traction motor is an electric motor which is used for driving a vehicle such as electric railways or electric vehicles. It is more efficient compared to the non-electric system and offers several benefits also such as quick start and stop, pollution-free, and easy to handle. Electric traction motor is considered as a specific class in industrial motors as they require a high rate of acceleration/deceleration, high torque low-speed hill-climbing, low-torque high-speed cruising, and a very wide range for operating speed.  Some Key Players in Electric Traction Motor Market are: CRRC Corporation Limited, Wabtec Corporation, Siemens AG, Parker-Hannifin Corp, SKF AB, ABB Ltd, Alstom SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Toshiba Corp and Other Key Companies.

Request for sample pdf of Global Electric Traction Motor Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-sample-pdf/

Electric Traction Motor Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Rising Funding in Rail Sector

Rail sector is considered as the most energy-efficient mode of transport for shipping goods and passengers. Out of total rail carries 8% of passengers globally and 7% of world shipping goods, which is only 2%of total transport energy demand. This sector is widely electrified, as per International Energy Agency (IEA), three-quarters of passenger rail transport is electrified. As the rail sector is very energy-efficient funding in this sector is increasing exponentially, especially in the segment of high-speed rail and metro. All these funding are directed towards the electrified rails and metro which are manufactured using electric traction motor.  Thus, the rising funding in the rail sector may contribute to the growth of the electric traction motor market, during the forecasted period.

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles are growing rapidly worldwide. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2018, 5.1 million electric cars were operating globally, which is 2 million more than the previous year. Electric two-wheelers were 260 million in 2018 and electric buses were 0.46 million. Also, the number of electric vehicles in shipping is also increasing robustly. Such rapid adoption of electric vehicles in every sector can open new market channels for the traction motor manufacturers. Thus, the rising adopting of electric vehicles may contribute to the overall growth of the electric traction motor market, during the forecasted period.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Electric Traction Motor Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-request-methodology/

Market Challenges:

Complexity in Designing

The designing of an electric traction motor is more difficult as compared to any other electric motor because the load characteristic of traction motor is fluctuating in nature. There are numerous challenges faced by the manufacturers while designing the traction motor. Limited space and volume are available for installing physical weight per axle in the envelope of the traction motor. Many constraints have to be taken care of while designing like temperature, weight, compactness or cost. Thus, complexity in designing can be challenging for the growth of the electric traction motor market, during the forecast period.

Electric Traction Motor Market: Key Segments

  • Component segment comprises of: Hardware and
  • Type segment comprises of: DC and AC.
  • Power rating segment comprises of: Below 500 kW, 500 kW-1000 kW, and Above 1000kW
  • Application segment comprises of: Railway, Electric Vehicle, and
  • Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Electric Traction Motor Market: Report Scope

The report on the electric traction motor market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Get Consultation With Our Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Electric Traction Motor Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Component

  • Hardware
    • Bearings
    • Pinion Gears
    • Gasket Kits
    • Inspection Covers
    • Brushes
    • Others
  • Services

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type

  • DC
  • AC

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating

  • Below 500 kW
  • 500-1000 kW
  • Above 1000 kW

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application

  • Railway
    • Light Rail Vehicle
    • Metro
    • Commuter Rail
    • High-speed Train
    • Locomotive
  • Electric Vehicle
    • Battery Electric Vehicle
    • Plug-in Hybrid
    • Hybrid Electric Vehicle
    • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
  • Others

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America

 

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Electric Traction Motor Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

Forencis Research

Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)

Global Market

Cognitive Operation Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Cognitive Operations Market

Cognitive Operation Market: Summary

The Global Cognitive Operations Market is estimated to reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.3%, predicts forencis research (FSR). The performance of some composite cognitive activity refers to the operation that affects mental contents and are known as cognitive operations. It helps the IT infrastructure as well as the operation executive to manage and monitor in real life with the solution of cognitive. Also, it manages the complex environment with comparatively fewer efforts. Some Key Players in Cognitive Operation Market are: IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc, Broadcom, Micro Focus, BMC Software Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, New Relic Inc, CloudFabrix Software Inc, Dynatrace LLC and Other Key Companies.

Request for sample pdf of Global Cognitive Operation Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-operation-market-sample-pdf/

Cognitive Operations Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Advancement in IT Operations

These system helps the IT operation to detect and analyse quantities of data and automate complete IT processes. Also, it increases the workflows while adapting the cognitive operations process. It is used to anticipate failures before its happen which helps companies and organizations to schedule the preventive maintenance in advance. Moreover, it can quickly resolve the incidents and could find new patterns to understand the root causes of problems that are impacting their business. Therefore, the business is mainly focused on improving the quality of the system performance and availability.Hence, advancement in IT operations is expected to surge the cognitive operations market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Technology

Cloud-based technology helps the organizations and companies to easily analyse capabilities into the various business applications. The cloud-based solutions are flexible and enable the organization to set and optimize the work as they need to process. Most of the organizations are moving their business to the cloud-based technologies to boost their benefits. Furthermore, companies are adopting the cloud to get more data storage capacities. Therefore, increasing demand for cloud-based technology is expected to drive the cognitive operations market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Lack of IT Operation Expertise

The integration of cognitive operation to the existing environment system needs a large set of data with the skilled expertise and operator for controlling and managing the requirements.  Moreover, the sudden changes may hamper the functioning applications as well as the performance of the system. Also, there is a limited skill set of expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence which may be a challenge for the cognitive operation. This lack of IT operation expertise may become a challenge for the cognitive operations market.

Request For Report Methodology of Global Cognitive Operations Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-operation-market-request-methodology/

Cognitive Operations Market: Key Segments

  • Based on Deployment Type: Cloud and On-Premises.
  • Based on Component: Solution and
  • Based on Application: Application Performance Management (APM), IT Operations Analytics (ITOA), Digital Performance Management (DPM), Network Performance Analytics and Security Analytics.
  • Based on End-Use: BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entrainment, Manufacturing, ITES and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Good and
  • Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Cognitive Operations Market: Report Scope

The report on the cognitive operations market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Get Consultation With Our Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-operation-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Cognitive Operations Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Cognitive Operations Market, By Deployment Type

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Cognitive Operations Market, By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

Cognitive Operations Market, By Application

  • Application Performance Management (APM)
  • IT Operations Analytics (ITOA)
  • Digital Performance Management (DPM)
  • Network Performance Analytics
  • Security Analytics

Cognitive Operations Market, By End-Use

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Media and Entrainment
  • Manufacturing
  • ITES and Telecommunications
  • Retail and Consumer Good
  • Others

Cognitive Operations Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Cognitive Operations Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-operation-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Global Market

Lighting Management System Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Lighting Management System Market: Summary

The Global Lighting Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%, says forencis research (FSR).

Light management system is basically an exhaustive intelligent network-based system which helps in controlling lighting network in a specified premise. It is an ideal network of user interfaces, control units, various sensors, and electronic control gears. The system provides lighting control, records, and monitors lighting status in the premise and also gives an interface with other utilities on the premise. The system is used for indoor and outdoor lighting in residential, commercial and industrial sectors. OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric, Signify Holding, WAGO, Lutron Electronics Co, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Eaton, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, Legrand And Other Key Companies.

Request for sample pdf of Global Lighting Management System Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lighting-management-system-market-sample-pdf/

Lighting Management System Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Smart technologies in Energy Sector

Energy is an indispensable part of daily requirements worldwide. The growing dependency on energy is creating an alarming need to save it also. Smart technologies like information and communication technologies (ICT) and internet of things (IoT) amongst others are getting adopted globally by energy users who are interested in achieving cost-effective energy savings. Implementing light management system helps in achieving this target as this platform enables the user to access control over the whole lighting network through a web-based dashboard or a cloud-based application.   Thus, the increasing adoption of smart technologies in the energy sector can be a factor in the growth of the lighting management system market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Data Security Concern

Lighting management system connects the network of lightings through wires or wireless and being network connected there can be a risk of cyber-attacks. Many components of lighting equipment have internet protocol (IP) address and in coming future the number is expected to increase at a faster pace. This increases the chances of breaching into the system and hacking data. The potential form of cyber-attack on these connected systems includes vectoring, distributed denial of service, sniffing, and privacy concerns. Thus, data security concerns can be challenging for the growth of the lighting management system market, during the forecast period.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Lighting Management System Market @  https://www.forencisresearch.com/lighting-management-system-market-request-methodology/

 

Lighting Management System Market: Key Segments

  • Component segment comprises of: Hardware, Software and
  • Connectivity type segment comprises of: Wired and Wireless.
  • Function segment comprises of: Switching, Occupancy, Dimming, Daylight, Energy Consumption Management, and Others.
  • End-User segment comprises of: Indoor and
  • Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Lighting Management System Market: Report Scope

The report on the lighting management system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Get Consultation With Our Analyst @https://www.forencisresearch.com/lighting-management-system-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Key Companies Covered

Lighting Management System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lighting management system Market, by Component

     Hardware

  • Sensors
  • Transmitters
  • Controllers
  • Others

Software

  • Web Based
  • Cloud Based

Services

Lighting management system Market, by Connectivity Type

  • Wired
  • Wireless
  • Bluetooth
  • ZigBee
  • Power over Ethernet (PoE)
  • Others

Lighting management system Market, by Function

  • Switching
  • Occupancy
  • Dimming
  • Daylight
  • Energy Consumption Measurement
  • Others

Lighting management system Market, by End User

Indoor

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Outdoor

  • Street Lighting
  • Highways and Roadways
  • Others

Lighting management system Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Norway
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Lighting management system Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lighting-management-system-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Global Market

Utility Drone Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Utility Drone MarketUtility Drone Market: Summary

The Global Utility Drone Market is estimated to reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 33.1%, observes forencis research (FSR).

A drone is defined as a type of aircraft which does not have any pilot on board. Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes). Drones are intelligent machines manufactured using advanced hardware and software which can fly using remote controllers or automatically. The utility is defined as the supply of electricity, gas, water, or sewerage to the community by large firms that own or operate these facilities. Utility drone is the involvement of drone in the utility business for efficient operational facilities. Utility drone usually collect data from the designated workspace, and analyzes the data which helps in better decision making. Some Key Players in Utility Drone Market  are: Terra Drone Corp, Aerodyne Group, Asset Drone, ABJ DRONES, Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Delair, Measure UAS Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, ULC Robotics, American Aerospace Technologies Inc and Other Key Companies.

Request for sample pdf of Global Utility Drone Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/utility-drone-market-sample-pdf/

Utility Drone Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Efficient Operational Activities

The usage of drones in the utility market is very helpful. Drones capture data precisely improving situational awareness which results in saving capital expenditure in maintenance and provides safety to maintenance staff. The analyzed data of the technical condition of the equipment recorded by drones can help in taking preventive measures for the long life of assets. The adoption of drones results in enhanced internal processes and reduce overall cost involved. Thus, the growing demand for efficient operational activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the utility drone market, during the forecasted period.

Market Challenges:

Cybersecurity Issues

Drones are used to record detailed data of the infrastructure; this may create a risk of hacking of confidential data. Drones transfer recorded data to the cloud via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi exposing data towards cyber-attacks. Unsecured connections can be attacked by hackers to attain control over drone functioning and to get sensitive data. To overcome this issue security system to shield captured data and drone interface needs to be developed.  Thus, cybersecurity issues can be challenging for the growth of the utility drone market, during the forecast period.

Request for Report Methodology of Global Utility Drone Market @  https://www.forencisresearch.com/utility-drone-market-request-methodology/

Utility Drone Market: Key Segments

  • Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, Software, and
  • Segmentation based on type covers: Fixed Wing, and Multi-Rotor.
  • Segmentation based on application covers: Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance and
  • Segmentation based on end-user covers: Power, Water and Wastewater Treatment and
  • Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Utility Drone Market: Report Scope

The report on the utility drone market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Get Consultation With Our Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/utility-drone-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

 KEY COMPANIES COVERED

Utility Drone Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Utility Drone Market, by Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service

Utility Drone Market, by Type

  • Fixed Wing
  • Multi-Rotor

Utility Drone Market, by Application

  • Inspection and Monitoring
  • Surveying and Mapping
  • Surveillance
  • Others

Utility Drone Market, by End User

Power

  • Transmission
  • Distribution

Water and Wastewater Treatment

  • Municipal
  • Commercial

Renewable

  • Solar
  • Wind

Utility Drone Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Utility Drone [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/utility-drone-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

