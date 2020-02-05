Global Market
Electric Vehicle Market is Projected to Reach USD 477.3 Bn by 2024, Predicts Forencis Research
The global electric vehicles market is estimated to reach USD 477.3 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 22.8%. Taxation benefit on electric car loans and supportive government subsidies are expected to drive the electric vehicles market during the forecast period. However, increasing focus on sustainability is expected to become an opportunity for electric vehicles market.
The electric vehicle is an alternative source for fuel in automotive industry. This source can help various electric motors and motor controllers to drive the vehicle. Electric vehicles reserve electricity in an energy storage device such as battery. Moreover, it usually presented as non-polluting or zero radiation vehicle. Some key players in electric vehicles are Tesla Motor, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, and Honda Motor Co Ltd. among others.
Global Electric Vehicles Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global electric vehicles market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles(FCEV), plugin electric vehicles(PEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).
- By Battery type, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into lead acid battery, nickel metal hydride battery, lithium ion battery and others.
- On the basis of charging type, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into rapid (43Kw-50Kw) by (30-60minute),fast (7Kw-22Kw) by (3-4hour) & slow (upto 3Kw) by (6-12hour).
- By end-use industry, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) & low commercial vehicle (LCV).
Global Scenario of Electric Vehicles Market
Almost every country in this world wants to bring down its crude oil import bill and therefore, the world has embraced this transition from conventional automobiles to electric mobility with great enthusiasm. Many countries have set very ambitious targets to raise the share of EVs in their market. China is the largest electric car market followed by Europe and North America. Governments play a critical role in advancing the idea of electrical transportation because it is their policies that enable the automakers to stimulate demand for electric vehicles. Substantial cost reductions have been witnessed because of the rapid technological advancements which have accelerated the demand in this industry. Propagation of the idea of electric vehicles aligns with the highly ambitious sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. The recent policy developments by big markets such as China, India, and European Union in which they have advocated for more stringent norms for the conventional ICEs in terms of fuel efficiency, emission norms, etc. and on the other hand, promoting the clean vehicles by giving them tax incentives, subsidies, zero-emissions vehicle credit, etc. clearly reflects their priority.
Global Electric Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BHV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Battery Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BHV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Charging Type
- Rapid (43Kw-50Kw) by (30-60minute)
- Fast (7Kw-22Kw) by (3-4hour)
- Slow (upto 3Kw) by (6-12hour)
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by End-Use Industry
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Global Market
Cannabis Lights Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players: PL Light Systems, Valoya, Heliospectra AB etc.
New Study Report of Cannabis Lights Market:
Global Cannabis Lights Market Report provides insights into the global Cannabis Lights market along with its variable patterns, infrastructural properties, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market in full measure. The report talks over market growth and influential elements in-depth including sweeping demands, increased commercialization, and latest technological advancements.
The report gives out insightful and comprehensive information in view of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. Based on segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: PL Light Systems,Valoya,Heliospectra AB,Philips,LumiGrow,Urban-gro,Lighting Science,Allied Scientific Pro,Illumitex,LumiGrowth & More.
Type Segmentation
LED Lights
High Pressure Sodium Lights
Metal Halide Lights
UV Lights
Fluorescent Grow Lights/Ceramic Metal Halide lights
Industry Segmentation
Hemp Plantation
Hemp Research Center
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The research document will answer the following questions such as:
- How is the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Cannabis Lights market growing?
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects of the market applications in the market?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the Cannabis Lights market?
- What difference does performance characteristics of Cannabis Lights create from those of established entities?
Reasons for Buying this Report:
- This report provides pin-point analysis for the evolving competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or hindering market growth.
- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the market growth rate.
- It provides a five- to seven-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is predicted to grow.
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future Outlook.
To conclude, Cannabis Lights Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Global Market
Bladeless Fan Market Is Booming Worldwide | GreenTech Environmental, Dyson, Lasko etc.
New Study Report of Bladeless Fan Market:
Global Bladeless Fan Market Report provides insights into the global Bladeless Fan market along with its variable patterns, infrastructural properties, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market in full measure. The report talks over market growth and influential elements in-depth including sweeping demands, increased commercialization, and latest technological advancements.
The report gives out insightful and comprehensive information in view of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. Based on segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: GreenTech Environmental,Dyson,Lasko,Air Choice,Geek Aire,Honeywell,LivePure,Waft,EODO,Ultra Brite & More.
Type Segmentation
Desktop Type
Tower Type
Others
Industry Segmentation
Home Use
Business Use
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The research document will answer the following questions such as:
- How is the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Bladeless Fan market growing?
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects of the market applications in the market?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the Bladeless Fan market?
- What difference does performance characteristics of Bladeless Fan create from those of established entities?
Reasons for Buying this Report:
- This report provides pin-point analysis for the evolving competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or hindering market growth.
- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the market growth rate.
- It provides a five- to seven-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is predicted to grow.
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future Outlook.
To conclude, Bladeless Fan Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
ENERGY
Energy Harvesting Equipment Market 2019-2028 by Top Key Players, Industry Size, Demand, Revenue
The average rate of growth of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Energy Harvesting Equipment Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The global Energy Harvesting Equipment Market is estimated to observe significant growth, owing to several factors affecting the demand for energy from various sectors that include residential, commercial and public services and transport sector, apart from growing population, rapid growth in industrial and residential sectors, increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population, due to changes in climate conditions that is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). International Energy Agency (IEA) has mentioned in its report that global demand for energy has risen by 4% (900 TWh).
Several sectors have witnessed high levels of energy consumption globally, with the industrial segment consuming the highest of about 8945 TWh in the year 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh of energy consumed in 2016. Moreover, International Energy Agency (IEA) had also mentioned in its report that in 2018, the average growth rate of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018. Additionally, CO2 emission levels arising from production of energy had recorded an increase of 1.7% reaching about 33 Gigatonnes. Many governments across the world have introduced stringent policies and regulations for reducing carbon emissions that is destroying the environment.
Nations such as China, India and United States are creating a huge demand for energy globally, with at least 70% of total energy demand coming from these nations. Moreover, the awareness on climate change has been increasing which is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies to prevent further environment degradation. In 2018, United States of America had recorded the highest demand for oil and gas across the world. High levels of power consumption was reported by China and United States of America which was about 5537 TWh and 3738 TWh of power consumed respectively in 2017. On the other hand, electricity contribution stood at 37.2% from non-OECD countries such as China, India, Russia and Brazil, with China generating 46.7% which is the highest share of power consumed among these nations. These factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Energy Harvesting Equipment Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
