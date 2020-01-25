Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Global Farro Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Farro industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Farro as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

Use of farro in several cuisines and recipes has created a launchpad for growth for the market vendors.

Food festivals across the world celebrate the aroma and taste of new recipes. Several new dishes, involving the use of farro, were exhibited at food festivals across Europe. This trend has directly benefitted specialised vendors of farro, and other related products. Moreover, the healthiness of consuming farro has also created a plethora of opportunities for market vendors.

Food, culture, and travel websites and magazines such as Gourmet Travel are the most important means of promotion for market vendors. These platforms inform individuals about the fine taste, health benefits, and nutritional value of farro. Hence, the market players are expected to use this as an opportunity to capture the eye of potential consumers.

Some of the leading vendors in the global farro market are:

Vigo Importing Co. Inc.

Nature's Earthly Choice

Poggio del Farro Srl

Timeless Seeds Inc.

Roland Foods LLC

Global Farro Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Farro with Broccoli and Salad

The most prominent driver of demand within this market is the popularity of food combos that include farro. Broccoli is cooked with farro to give a finely-blended salad. This factor, coupled with the extensive promotion of farro products, has driven market demand. Retail outlets such as Waitrose, Tesco, and Lidl have particularly started placing farro on their shelves. The cross-selling of farro through retail channels endows tremendous opportunities for market growth.

Health Benefits of Farro

Eating a combination of farro with certain species of wheat is believed to be healthy for humans. Furthermore, continuous experimentation on farro to understand its nutritional value is a distinct trend in the food science industry. Henceforth, the global farro market is growing at a starry CAGR in recent times. The wide range of cuisines that use farro has increased demand within the market. Moreover, the nutritional value of farro, in terms of its mineral and vitamin content, has also aided market growth. The popularity of farro in food and beverages industry is a key standpoint from the perspective of market growth.

The global farro market is segmented by:

Product

Conventional Farro

Organic Farro

