Electric Vehicle Plastics Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future during forecast period 2017 – 2025

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Introduction

While metal is the go-to material when it comes to manufacturing of various components for automobiles, the resultant increase in weight of vehicles have led the automobile manufacturers to look out for alternatives in order to improve the overall efficiency of vehicles. Hence, plastics are common materials after metals that are utilized currently to build various parts of a vehicle. From the perspective of electric vehicles, higher quantity of plastic material is used than the conventional vehicles owing to inclusion of larger battery pack, smaller size of internal combustion engine and demand for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency. Electric vehicle plastics are those raw materials, which are prominently used to manufacture parts and supplies that make up an electric vehicle. Electric vehicle plastics made components can be found in the interior, exterior, luggage section and bonnet section of an electric vehicle. Inclusion of plastic based parts is advantageous as it can cover over half the volume of the electric vehicle alongside contributing less than 15% of the weight of the electric vehicle. Rise in sales and production of electric vehicles coupled with Government regulations on automobile emissions are some of the key factors attributing to the growth of electric vehicle plastics market in the coming years.

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Dynamics

With a move towards manufacturing automobiles that contribute less greenhouse gases emissions and highly fuel efficient, electric vehicles and its variants are being manufactured by almost all the major automobile manufacturers owing to improving year on year sales of electric vehicles directly influencing the growth of the electric vehicle plastics market. Another factor that drives the growth of the market is the decrease in the prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of electric vehicles. The increasing involvement of plastics as raw materials to build automotive parts and supplies is also one of the major factors attributing to the growth of the electric vehicle plastics market.

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market can be segmented by material type, vehicle type and application mainly.

By material type, electric vehicle plastics market can be segmented as:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamide (PA)

Acrylic (PMMA)

Others (Polyethylene etc.)

By vehicle type, electric vehicle plastics market can be segmented as:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

By application, electric vehicle plastics market can be segmented as:

Interior Furnishings

Exterior Furnishings

Power Plant System

Transmission Systems

Others (Chassis, etc.)

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Regional Outlook

The electric vehicles market in North America and Western Europe region are flourishing at a healthy rate as a result of increasing adoption of non-polluting vehicles as a means of transportation, thereby rendering an attractive prospect for the growth of electric vehicle plastics market. Close on the heels of the above two regions, Asia Pacific region along with Japan has also witnessed a healthy sales of electric vehicles especially in China further improving the demand of such vehicles paving a way for the growth of the electric vehicle plastics market. In contrast, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa region may witness a slower growth rate of electric vehicle plastics due to lower demands and sales of electric vehicles, but may improve in later years when the demand for fossil fuels increases.

Electric Vehicle Plastics: Market Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the manufacture of Global Electric Vehicle Plastics are:

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Evonik Industries

INEOS

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Air Liquide S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials

Hanwha Azdel, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.