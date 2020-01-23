MARKET REPORT
Electric Vehicle Relay Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019 – 2027
About global Electric Vehicle Relay market
The latest global Electric Vehicle Relay market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Electric Vehicle Relay industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Electric Vehicle Relay market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.
Market Segmentation
Based on vehicle type, the electric vehicle relay market can be segmented into
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Based on type, the electric vehicle relay market can be classified into
- Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle
- Hybrid Vehicle
Based on sales channel, the electric vehicle relay market can be classified into
- OEM
- Aftermarket
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Electric Vehicle Relay market report answers some of the important questions, including:
- What value is the Electric Vehicle Relay market estimated to register in 2019?
- What are the challenges and opportunities the Electric Vehicle Relay market hold for the stakeholders?
- How is the global Electric Vehicle Relay market distributed among the vendors?
- What tactics are the Electric Vehicle Relay market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
- Why is the growth of the global Electric Vehicle Relay market slowing down over the forecast period?
The report provides the following data:
- Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Electric Vehicle Relay market across various regions.
- Market revenue, and production capacity of the Electric Vehicle Relay market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
- Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Electric Vehicle Relay market.
- The pros and cons of Electric Vehicle Relay on environment and human health.
- Adoption pattern of Electric Vehicle Relay among various end use industries.
The Electric Vehicle Relay market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Electric Vehicle Relay market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.
DCD Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2029
In this report, the global DCD market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The DCD market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the DCD market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this DCD market report include:
* AlzChem AG
* Nippon Carbide Industries
* R.Harilal& Co
* Akash Purochem Private
* Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals
* Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Dcd market in gloabal and china.
* High Purity Grade
* Electronic Grade
* Superfine Grade
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Fertilizer
* Dye Fixing Agent
* Chemical Intermediates
* Others
The study objectives of DCD Market Report are:
To analyze and research the DCD market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the DCD manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions DCD market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
Train Pantograph Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2018 – 2028
Train Pantograph Market: Overview
The pantograph is used on the roof of the train for transmitting current from overhead catenary wire and supply to the locomotive’s engine. The main component of pantograph are pallet, upper arm, guiding rod, coupling rod, lower arm, lifting device and support insulator. When electric locomotive moves, the pallets stretches by the help of spring and touches the overhead wire. Subsequently, current supply start and train could move over the rail. In modern train half-pantograph (Z-shape) is used particularly for high speed train, owing to high operating responsive at high speed. Trains pantograph may have either a single or double arm. In heavy load transit such as freight train double arm is used owing to more electric power is required for movement of trains.
Whilst, in other types of train such as metro, trams, mainline trains single arm is used for power supply to the locomotive. In the 18th century pressure lifted pantograph was used which is uplifted by the air pressure. But these pantograph was creating uneven arching with tension wire when they can contact with wires. Therefore seeing this problem, the railway had invested hefty money and made spring loaded pantograph which can uplift automatically or manually. On the flip side, the usage of train pantograph also depends on the climate condition owing depletion of ice occurred in winter. In countries such as Russia, Canada, U.S., Mongolia, Estonia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Finland and Antarctica, prominently front type pantograph are used owing to less chance of deposition of ice on the pallets of the pantographs. Europe and North America are projected to large fleets of rolling stock. In Germany, Italy and Russia rail government are planning to expand of electric rail network across all the countries.
Train Pantograph Market: Dynamics
Increasing rail electrification network as well as government railway projects is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as capacity of high voltage, high AC power transmit, best suited for longer routes, overhead wire is away from the ground level, safer are also projected to foster the global train pantograph market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, increasing metro trains and tram projects, particularly in developing countries are also boosting the global market during the forecast period.
High cost, complexity, high maintenance required, low transmit DC voltage, capacity and issue of vertical clearance are the major factor which can hinder the global train pantograph market over the forecast period. Moreover, future modes of transportation such as maglev train and hyper loop train are also projected to impede the global market by the end of 2026.
Train Pantograph Market: Segmentation
The global train pantograph market can be segmented on the basis of Arm Type:
- Single Arm Pantograph
- Double Arm Pantograph
The global train pantograph market can be segment on the basis of Shape of Pantograph:
- Diamond Shape (For DC rakes)
- Bow Type (For both AC & DC)
The global train pantograph market can be segmented on the basis of Train Type:
- High Speed Train
- Mainline Train
- Freight Train
- Metro Train
- Others
Train Pantograph Market: Regional Outlook
Europe is projected to dominate in the region owing large number of rolling stock fleet. North America is witnessed to second largest market for the train pantograph owing to increasing electrification of existing broad gauge rail line as well as increasing freight train for transportation of coal and metal between 2018 to 2026. China is anticipated to third largest market for the train pantograph owing to increasing metro train, mainline train and freight train projects such as one belt one road. South East Asia and Pacific is estimated to grow with significant growth rate owing to railway ministry is investing hefty money for intending to increase rail network particularly in ASEAN countries. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to GCC countries has no rolling stock manufacturing facility. In India, the global market is projected to grow with remarkable growth rate owing to the Indian railway ministry is focused on development of railway such as India vision 2020. Additionally, increasing high speed train projects is also anticipated to pave the way for the train pantograph market in India.
Train Pantograph Market: Key Participants
The key participants of the global train pantograph market are following:
- G&Z Enterprises Ltd.
- Austbreck Pty Ltd.
- Flexicon Ltd.
- Solution Technology Limited
- Alstom
- Siemens Mobility
- KONI
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- CRRC
- Bombardier Transportation
- GE
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
Bicycle Light Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028
Market Overview
Rider safety and protection have emerged to be of paramount importance due to the growing bicycle sporting culture, continuous upsurge in bicycle fleet and rising demand for sports and mountain bicycles. Bicycle lights are expected to emerge as important products in the bicycle accessory market. The growth of bicycle industries, owing to heavy traffic and congestion, has led to higher adoption of bicycle accessories, which help in providing safety to the rider and enhance the quality of riding experience. Bicycle accessories are expected to emerge as important components in the growing bicycle industries.
Moreover, bicycle lights have been perceiving a surge in demand more recently, owing to growth in the bicycle industry and easy availability of products. Increase in bicycle racing events and bicycle riding organizations has unfolded new opportunities for the growth of the bicycle lights market.
Product Definition and Segmentation
A bicycle light is a bicycle accessories used to ensure the comfort and safety of the rider at night. Bicycle lights and reflectors are necessary installations for a rider to cycle on a public road after dark. Bicycle lights include front lamps, rear lamps, flashing lights, rear reflectors, pedal reflectors, etc. The market for bicycle light can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:
By mounting type:
- Headlight
- Rear Safety Lights
- Side Safety Lights
By bicycle type:
- Road
- Mountain
- Sports
By sales channel:
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
Rising Consumer Health Consciousness
Modern lifestyle and busy schedules force people to work without exercise and merely intake junk food, which in turn results in obesity or overweight. According to the World Health Organization, in 2014, over half of the adult population in 114 nations including Europe, Middle East, and the Americas was obese. Meanwhile, a healthy and more nature-friendly lifestyle is gaining attraction and people are becoming more aware about the hazards caused by obesity across the globe.
Moreover, studies reveal that bicycling burns 500 – 700 calories per hour. Most of these countries have adopted bicycle riding as an effective way for burning fat and maintaining normal body mass. Thus, rising awareness among consumers increases the demand for bicycles, which fuels the growth of the bicycle accessories market over the forecast period.
Cyclist have to install bicycle lights to ride bicycle on a public road when dark and this necessity will surge the demand for bicycle lights over the forecast period and create an avenue for market growth.
Online Sales Channel to emerge as a Major Trend
The demand for bicycle accessories is projected to be grow significantly during the forecast period. The ever growing bicycle industry both in developing and developed economies is the prime reason behind the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing number of bicycle racing events is also expected to surge the demand for bicycle accessories (bicycle lights) over the forecast period. The growing trend of online sales channel is further expected to supplement market growth.
A major trend expected five years down the line involves market leaders, both OEMs & dedicated manufacturers, focusing on providing bicycle lights through the online sale channel and using it to market its products in the regional market. Manufacturers are offering products as per consumer needs, which in turn is escalating competition.
Tourism Industry is Creating Opportunities
Manufacturers are hopeful that local administrations will implement concrete policies to make global cities bicycle-friendly and create supportive infrastructure in urban areas. Cycle tourism is acting as a catalyst in the promotion of the bicycle industry. There has been global increase in the construction of the cycle tourism project in various countries to generate a good source of revenue for the country. For instance, in Germany and France, the average annual turnover from the cycling tourism is approximately 11 billion Euros and the revenue is expected to increase in the near future due to increased infrastructural and extension activities going on in the cycling tracks and lanes. Thus, tourism activities creates significant opportunity for global bicycle light market.
Key Regulations
Governments in advanced and emerging economies, such as the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, Singapore and India, have introduced regulations, policies and initiatives to promote the reduction of CO2 emissions. For instance, many countries in Europe and APAC are forcing consumers to use ecofriendly/green means of transportation, such as bicycles, for their day-to-day commute. Also, most European countries and some U.S. states require bicycle lights at night for safety purpose.
Regional Market Outlook
The global bicycle light market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. Regional demand dynamics can be directly correlated with the demand for bicycles. China is expected to remain dominant in terms of sales and demand for bicycle lights, owing to the increasing sales of bicycles. Europe is also expected to witness a high penetration rate, owing to the rising bicycle fleet in the region. North America is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing tourism activities and the several government norms regarding cycling on pubic roads after dark without light in the region. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for bicycle lights from bicycle users.
Global Bicycle Light Market: Key Players
Key players in the global bicycle light market are:
- Garmin Ltd.
- Cygolite
- Cateye Co., Ltd.
- GACIRON
- Goldmore Co., Ltd.
- Lord Benex
- Knog
- Smart Bike Light
- NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems
- Blackburn
- Schwinn
- Serfas
- Lezyne
- Sense.
- LEDbyLITE
Opportunities for Market Participants
The pollution caused due to the emission from fuel-driven vehicles has increased to a never-before high level in the recent past; this has been capitalized as an opportunity for green solution providers and manufacturers. Bicycle manufacturers and accessories providers can exploit these conditions as an opportunity to expand and increase their business. Eco-friendly modes of transport, such as bicycles, have already gained popularity in European countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and London
Key Developments of Market Participants
- In April 2017, Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced the launch of Varia UT800, a high intensity cycling headlight for trail and urban use. The new Varia UT800 automatically adjusts beam intensity to changing ride profile, light conditions, and cyclist speed to extend battery life
Brief Approach to Research
FMI will follow a triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, mounting type, bicycle type and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study are followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.
