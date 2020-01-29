Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market research Structure Analysis for the Period 2017-2022

Published

1 hour ago

on

The global market for electric vehicle supply equipment is gaining popularity all around the world due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. An electric vehicle supply equipment, also known as electric vehicle charging station, electric recharging point or even charge point, and is used to supply electricity in order to recharge electric vehicles such as electric cars or hybrids. In the present times, there is a rapid awareness about pressing environmental issues like degrading air quality due to the burning of the fossil fuels which also leads to other complex issues such as that of global warming. In order to counter such issues, governments all over the world are encouraging the sales of electric vehicles in which the emissions are nil. In order to encourage the sales of electric vehicles, governments all over the world are giving subsidies on the electric vehicles and exempting them from paying road tax. In addition, manufacturers are investing a great deal in R&D to offer more advanced versions of electric cars that are also affordable for the general public.

The global electric vehicle supply equipment market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 726 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18490

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market

  • As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the Level 2 (> 3.7 kW and ≤ 22 kW) segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 112 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The Level 2 (> 3.7 kW and ≤ 22 kW)  segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the charger type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.
  • As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the commercial segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 210 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The commercial segment is forecasted to account for more than one-third of the total revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.
  • As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the train stations segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 141 Mn in 2022. The train stations segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the train stations segment.

Request Methodology of this report @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18490

  • Persistence Market Research forecasts the US electric vehicle supply equipment market to exhibit an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Companies covered in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Report

Company Profiles

  • ChargePoint, Inc.
  • ABB Ltd
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • SemaConnect, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • Car Charging Group, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric S.E.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Tractor Scraper Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Published

13 seconds ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Tractor Scraper Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Tractor Scraper Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Tractor Scraper Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Tractor Scraper among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/23662

Crucial findings of the report:

  • Important regions holding significant share in the Tractor Scraper Market along with the key countries
  • Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Tractor Scraper Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
  • Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
  • Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Tractor Scraper Market players
  • Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Tractor Scraper

Queries addressed in the Tractor Scraper Market:

  • Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Tractor Scraper ?
  • What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Tractor Scraper Market?
  • Which segment will lead the Tractor Scraper Market by 2029 by end use segment?
  • In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
  • At what rate has the Tractor Scraper Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/23662

key players and products offered

  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

    • In order to get a strategic overview of the market, Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/23662

    Reasons to choose PMR:

    • Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information
    • Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients
    • 24/7 availability of services
    • Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape
    • Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients

    About us:

    PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

    To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

    Contact us:
    305 Broadway, 7th Floor
    New York City, NY 10007
    United States
    Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

    Continue Reading

    Industrial Refractory Materials Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2026| RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI

    Published

    23 seconds ago

    on

    January 29, 2020

    By

    Industrial Refractory Materials

    The report titled, “Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Research Report 2020″ is added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research.

    The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. Market researchers and industry experts have pointed out the key market trends and prospects that may impact the overall Industrial Refractory Materials market growth. This will help players to leverage the opportunities to strengthen their position. Also, the report throws light on the important factors that are contributing to the Industrial Refractory Materials market growth. Additionally, challenges and impeding factors that could hamper the growth of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market in the years to come are mentioned in the report.

    For more details, Get a Sample Copy of this Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1429130/global-industrial-refractory-materials-market

    To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end-user of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.

    Profiling of the key manufacturers operating in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market including RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong, Sujia is mapped by the report. Besides, the report has focused on the strategic initiatives taken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.

    Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market by Type:

    Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials
    Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

    Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market by Application:

    Iron & Steel
    Cement/Lime
    Nonferrous Metals
    Glass
    Ceramics
    Other Industries

    Why to Buy this Report?

    • Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Industrial Refractory Materials market size in terms of value and volume

    • Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Industrial Refractory Materials market growth

    • Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Industrial Refractory Materials market

    • Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end-user segments is provided in this unit of the report

    • Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

    • Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

    Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 2,900):  https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a4f3b25b5556a7ddd99ca3e9229d1c8d,0,1,Global-Industrial-Refractory-Materials-Market-Research-Report

    About Us:

    We established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Quantum Dots Market Size, Outlook, Segments, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

    Published

    28 seconds ago

    on

    January 29, 2020

    By

    The Quantum Dots Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread over six parts and each depicts significant features of the industry. It offers a brief introduction of the market in reference to definition, classification, application and industry chain. Market size, share, status and outlook, market by types and application, segmentation, revenue, industry supply, demand, production, sourcing strategy, statistical and competitive growth analysis.

    This report focuses on Global Quantum Dots Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level, from a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Quantum Dots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

    Access sample of the report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/955135

    The Quantum Dots Market 2019 industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Quantum Dots market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

    From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Quantum Dots market.

    What you can expect from our report:

    • Quantum Dots Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2024 with CAGR]
    • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
    • Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]
    • Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – []
    • Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – []
    • Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market
    • Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable
    • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
    • Pricing Trend Analysis – Average Pricing across regions
    • Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

    Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

    Global Quantum Dots Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 111 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

    Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/955135

    Global Quantum Dots Market competition by top manufacturers, with Production, Price, Revenue (Value) and Market share for each manufacturer including:

    • Altair Nanotechnologies
    • NN-LABS, LLC
    • QD Vision
    • Nanoco Group
    • Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd
    • Nanosys Inc
    • ……..

    Key segments covered in this report: Geography segment, end use/application segment, and competitor segment.  The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc. For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed.

    Some Notable Report Offerings

    • Introduction of Quantum Dots with progress and situation in the market.
    • The production technique of Quantum Dots along with research and patterns observed.
    • Study of international Quantum Dots market manufacture data, top producers, Information about products, including Company Profile, and Contact Information.
    • Scrutiny of Global Quantum Dots market potential, opportunities, costing of production, price, and revenue.
    • Survey of Quantum Dots Market with Deployment, Comparison, Usage and Import and Export.
    • Quantum Dots market Survey with Market Condition from a competitive edge by means of Companies and Regions.
    • 2019-2024 Market Anticipation of International Quantum Dots Market with Price, Earnings, Market Segments, Supply, Requirement, Import, and Export.
    • Current factors affecting the market sectors of APAC, North America, Europe, and South America.
    • Quantum Dots Market Analysis of Industry Chain Pattern, Primary Resources, manufacturing sector.
    • Consequently, the report probes the international crucial Quantum Dots market leaders thoroughly.

    Order a Copy of This Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/955135

    Why to Select This Report:

    • Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive Quantum Dots view is offered.
    • Forecast Global Quantum Dots Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
    • The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.
    • All vital Global Quantum Dots Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.

    Table of Content

    1 Quantum Dots Introduction and Market Overview

    2 Industry Chain Analysis

    3 Global Quantum Dots Market, by Type

    4 Quantum Dots Market, by Application

    5 Global Quantum Dots Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

    6 Global Quantum Dots Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

    7 Global Quantum Dots Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

    8 Competitive Landscape

    9 Global Quantum Dots Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

    10 Quantum Dots Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

    11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

    12 Research Finding and Conclusion

    13 Appendix

    Customization Service of the Report:

    Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

    About Us

    Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients with easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicated research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

    Continue Reading

    Support Fusion Science Academy

    If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

    Trending