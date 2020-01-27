Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Electric Wheelchair Market: Global Analysis by Application, Emerging Trends, Strategic Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2024

Published

28 seconds ago

on

The research report on the Global Electric Wheelchair Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Electric Wheelchair Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Electric Wheelchair Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Electric Wheelchair Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3897321

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Electric Wheelchair Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Electric Wheelchair Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Electric Wheelchair Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Wheelchair market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Wheelchair business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Wheelchair market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric Wheelchair value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Home

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Golden Technologies

Dane

Drive Medical

Hoveround Corp

Heartway

Invacare Corp

EZ Lite Cruiser

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Merits Health Products

Pride Mobility Products Corp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Wheelchair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Wheelchair market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Wheelchair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Wheelchair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Wheelchair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-wheelchair-market-growth-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electric Wheelchair Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Wheelchair Segment by Type

2.2.1 Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

2.2.2 Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

2.2.3 Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

2.2.4 Standing Electric Wheelchair

2.3 Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Electric Wheelchair Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electric Wheelchair Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Home

2.5 Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Electric Wheelchair Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Electric Wheelchair by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Electric Wheelchair Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Wheelchair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Electric Wheelchair Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric Wheelchair by Regions

4.1 Electric Wheelchair by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Wheelchair Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Wheelchair Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Wheelchair Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Electric Wheelchair Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Electric Wheelchair Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Wheelchair by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Wheelchair Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Electric Wheelchair Distributors

10.3 Electric Wheelchair Customer

11 Global Electric Wheelchair Market Forecast

11.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Electric Wheelchair Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Electric Wheelchair Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Electric Wheelchair Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Electric Wheelchair Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Golden Technologies

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.1.3 Golden Technologies Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Golden Technologies News

12.2 Dane

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.2.3 Dane Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Dane News

12.3 Drive Medical

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.3.3 Drive Medical Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Drive Medical News

12.4 Hoveround Corp

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.4.3 Hoveround Corp Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hoveround Corp News

12.5 Heartway

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.5.3 Heartway Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Heartway News

12.6 Invacare Corp

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.6.3 Invacare Corp Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Invacare Corp News

12.7 EZ Lite Cruiser

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.7.3 EZ Lite Cruiser Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 EZ Lite Cruiser News

12.8 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.8.3 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. News

12.9 Merits Health Products

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.9.3 Merits Health Products Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Merits Health Products News

12.10 Pride Mobility Products Corp

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Electric Wheelchair Product Offered

12.10.3 Pride Mobility Products Corp Electric Wheelchair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Pride Mobility Products Corp News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3897321

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Tumor Ablation Market By Innovation, Analysis Types, Top Players, Growth, Opportunities, Region & Forecast to 2024

Published

14 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The research report on the Global Tumor Ablation Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Tumor Ablation Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Tumor Ablation Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Tumor Ablation Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3897320

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Tumor Ablation Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Tumor Ablation Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Tumor Ablation Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tumor Ablation market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Tumor Ablation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tumor Ablation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Tumor Ablation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Other Technologies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Angiodynamics

Medtronic

Galil Medical

Neuwave Medical

Boston Scientific

Sonacare Medical

Misonix

EDAP TMS

Merit Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tumor Ablation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tumor Ablation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tumor Ablation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tumor Ablation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Tumor Ablation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-tumor-ablation-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Tumor Ablation Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Tumor Ablation Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Tumor Ablation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

2.2.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

2.2.3 Cryoablation

2.2.4 Other Technologies

2.3 Tumor Ablation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Tumor Ablation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Liver Cancer

2.4.2 Lung Cancer

2.4.3 Kidney Cancer

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Tumor Ablation Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Tumor Ablation by Players

3.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Tumor Ablation Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Tumor Ablation by Regions

4.1 Tumor Ablation Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Tumor Ablation Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Tumor Ablation Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Tumor Ablation Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tumor Ablation Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Tumor Ablation Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Tumor Ablation Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Tumor Ablation Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Tumor Ablation Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Tumor Ablation Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Tumor Ablation Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tumor Ablation by Countries

7.2 Europe Tumor Ablation Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Tumor Ablation Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Tumor Ablation by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Tumor Ablation Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Tumor Ablation Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Tumor Ablation Market Forecast

10.1 Global Tumor Ablation Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Tumor Ablation Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Tumor Ablation Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Tumor Ablation Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Tumor Ablation Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Angiodynamics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.1.3 Angiodynamics Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Angiodynamics News

11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.2.3 Medtronic Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Medtronic News

11.3 Galil Medical

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.3.3 Galil Medical Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Galil Medical News

11.4 Neuwave Medical

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.4.3 Neuwave Medical Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Neuwave Medical News

11.5 Boston Scientific

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.5.3 Boston Scientific Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Boston Scientific News

11.6 Sonacare Medical

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.6.3 Sonacare Medical Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Sonacare Medical News

11.7 Misonix

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.7.3 Misonix Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Misonix News

11.8 EDAP TMS

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.8.3 EDAP TMS Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 EDAP TMS News

11.9 Merit Medical

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Tumor Ablation Product Offered

11.9.3 Merit Medical Tumor Ablation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Merit Medical News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3897320

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Head Lice Infestation Drug Market: Global Analysis by Providers, Services, Statistics, Market Demand Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2024

Published

46 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The research report on the Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Head Lice Infestation Drug Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Head Lice Infestation Drug Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Head Lice Infestation Drug Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3897322

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Head Lice Infestation Drug Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Head Lice Infestation Drug Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Head Lice Infestation Drug Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Head Lice Infestation Drug market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 397.2 million by 2024, from US$ 347.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Head Lice Infestation Drug business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Head Lice Infestation Drug market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Head Lice Infestation Drug value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Lotion

Creams

Shampoo

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Children

Adult

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bayer

TecLabs

Omega Pharma

Prestige Brands

Perrigo

Thornton and Ross

Tyratech

Actavis

Shionogi

Reckitt Benckier

Arborpharma

Tianren

Logic Products

ParaPRO

Major Pharmaceuticals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Head Lice Infestation Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Head Lice Infestation Drug players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Head Lice Infestation Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Head Lice Infestation Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-head-lice-infestation-drug-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lotion

2.2.2 Lotion

2.2.3 Shampoo

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Segment by Application

2.4.1 Children

2.4.2 Adult

2.5 Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug by Players

3.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Head Lice Infestation Drug by Regions

4.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

7.2 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Forecast

10.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bayer

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.1.3 Bayer Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bayer News

11.2 TecLabs

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.2.3 TecLabs Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 TecLabs News

11.3 Omega Pharma

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.3.3 Omega Pharma Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Omega Pharma News

11.4 Prestige Brands

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.4.3 Prestige Brands Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Prestige Brands News

11.5 Perrigo

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.5.3 Perrigo Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Perrigo News

11.6 Thornton and Ross

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.6.3 Thornton and Ross Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Thornton and Ross News

11.7 Tyratech

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.7.3 Tyratech Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Tyratech News

11.8 Actavis

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.8.3 Actavis Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Actavis News

11.9 Shionogi

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.9.3 Shionogi Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Shionogi News

11.10 Reckitt Benckier

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Offered

11.10.3 Reckitt Benckier Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Reckitt Benckier News

11.11 Arborpharma

11.12 Tianren

11.13 Logic Products

11.14 ParaPRO

11.15 Major Pharmaceuticals

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3897322

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Commercial Washing Machines Market Analysis, Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2025

Published

47 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Commercial Washing Machines Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Commercial Washing Machines Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Commercial Washing Machines market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Commercial Washing Machines market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.

Global Commercial Washing Machines Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 112 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

The vital Commercial Washing Machines insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Commercial Washing Machines, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Commercial Washing Machines type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Commercial Washing Machines competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.

Get more details with Sample and TOC click at: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/sample-request/136598

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Wax market. Leading players of the Commercial Washing Machines Market profiled in the report include:

  • Alliance Laundry Systems
  • Continental Girbau
  • Dexter Apache Holdings
  • Electrolux
  • Whirlpool
  • BOWE
  • Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
  • Miele
  • Pellerin Milnor
  • EDRO Corporation
  • Fagor
  • Firbimatic
  • LG
  • Haier
  • Jieshen
  • Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd
  • Jiangsu Sea-Lion Machinery Co., Ltd
  • Many More..

Product Type of Commercial Washing Machines market such as: Front-Load Commercial Washing Machine, Top-Load Commercial Washing Machine.

Applications of Commercial Washing Machines market such as: Hotel, Laundry Home, Hospital, School, Others.

The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Commercial Washing Machines market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Commercial Washing Machines growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.

The complete perspective in terms of Commercial Washing Machines revenue, geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Commercial Washing Machines industry indicates the present and forecast trends.

Enquiry regarding this Premium Report @ https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/enquiry/136598

A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report. 

Report Summary:

  • In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
  • The second part clear about the Commercial Washing Machines industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
  • The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
  • The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
  • The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
  • The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
  • All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.

To know More Details about Commercial Washing Machines Industry research Report @: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/136598-global-commercial-washing-machines-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

About Us:

Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world. We have almost all top publisher’s reports in our collection to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and fresh database on Daily Basis. Our reports library targets high growth developing markets in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific covering industries like IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Food and Beverages, etc. This large collection of insightful reports assists clients to stay ahead of time and competition. We help in business decision-making on aspects such as market entry strategies, market sizing, market share analysis, sales and revenue, technology trends, competitive analysis, product portfolio, and application analysis, etc.

If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you a customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.

Contact Us:
Mr. Yash Goswami (Sales Consultant)
KnowledgeNJournals Research
(USA): +1-661-636-6162 | (IND): +91-932 580 2062
E-mail : [email protected]
Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending