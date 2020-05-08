Electrical Steel Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

Electrical Steel Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Electrical Steel Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Electrical Steel Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Electrical Steel Market, by Type

Grain Oriented

Non-grain Oriented

Electrical Steel Market, by Application

Transformer

Inductor

Motor Rotor Stator Others

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliances

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Currently, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer as well as producer of electrical steel in terms of revenue and volume. This is ascribed primarily to the rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as China and India. The surplus of steel is significantly high due to overcapacity. This has led to closure of various steel mills in China. This is expected to impact the global supply as well as demand for electrical steel and counterparts.

The prices of steel plates, rebars, cold-rolled coils, and hot rolled coils have been rising across the globe. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.

