Electrical Switches Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by – 2022

The global electromechanical switch market should reach $15.6 billion by 2022 from $10.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this market study includes the leading electromechanical switch technologies that are currently in use globally. These technologies are used for several applications, such as consumer appliances, industrial automation and in the transportation, military, energy and power sectors among others, as well as in new emerging sectors driven by technological innovation.

The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, company and academic data regarding the projected level of demand for electromechanical switch technologies. Therefore, this report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this rapidly evolving market.

BCC Research analyzes each of the leading electromechanical switch technologies, determines their current market status, examines their potential demand and impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Estimated market values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in support of this industry.

BCC Research analyzes the industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies and products. BCC Research examines government roles in support of electromechanical switches technologies globally, including regulatory support, government requirements and promotional incentives for various electromechanical switch technologies as relevant and available. BCC Research provides a review of the most relevant electromechanical switch technologies, discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading electromechanical switch technology

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for electrical switches and technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– A breakdown of the market by region, by type, and by applications.

– Definition of electrical switches and description of types of switches.

– Insight into the raw materials suppliers and price analysis of electrical switches.

Summary

The global electromechanical switch market is forecast to have grown at an annual growth rate of 14.9% in 2016 from $9.1 billion to $10.4 billion in 2017. Over the forecast period, overall revenues from global switch shipments are forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% to reach a total value of $15.6 billion in 2022. The seemingly low growth rate is due to the industry’s high level of maturity as well as increased competition expected from new types of electromechanical switch

actuators, e.g. voice-activated switches. BCC Research believes that the global electromechanical switch market is at the end of a retraction period, largely due to demand slowly returning to key vertical markets, such as automotive, appliances/power tools and industrial automation/process control sectors.

Key drivers and challenges identified by BCC Research that will affect the market over the next five years include:

– A return to growth as manufacturing output in key industries, such as the automotive sector, continues to rebound, as well as new industrial/commercial plants and facilities being built, with greater integrated automation and systems control.

– An increase in demand for switches as economic growth in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets such as India, Malaysia and Argentina is forecast to pick up; however, this will be tapered by a slowing down in manufacturing in China as the country pivots toward a more consumer-led economic growth model, which should benefit the appliances and consumer electronics electromechanical switch segments.

– A possible flooding of the market with low-cost components, by some manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region, to meet the growing demand in other regions. This competitive practice could ultimately lead to another price decline and reduced overall revenue, in a time when margins are being squeezed globally by rising input prices of oil, gold and silver, before the cyclical nature of the industry levels out demand by the end of the forecast period.