“Electricals Retailing in Denmark, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Denmark retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Denmark electricals industry.

Sales in the sector reached Kr30.6 billion in 2017 and are projected to register a steady CAGR of 3.2% during 2017-2022 to reach Kr35.8 billion by 2022.

Companies Mentioned:

Elgiganten

Fotex

Punkt1

Bilka

Expert

CBC

Amazon

Euronics

Power

Hvidt & Frit

