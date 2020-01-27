MARKET REPORT
Electromyography Systems Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2027
Global Electromyography Systems Market: introduction
Electromyography (EMG) is a diagnostic procedure. It is used for evaluation of health condition of muscles and nerve cells which are responsible for controlling the muscles.
These nerve cells are called motor neurons. Motor neurons are used for transmission of electrical signals that are responsible for causing muscles to contract and relax. An EMG translates these signals into numbers or graphs, aiding doctors to diagnose. A doctor generally orders an EMG when an individual is showing signs of a muscle or nerve disorder. These signs may include numbness, tingling, or unexplained weakness in the limbs. EMG results can help the doctor diagnose nerve disorders, muscle disorders, and disorders that affect the connection between nerves and muscles.
Electromyography, or EMG, is study of an activity signal from the muscle itself, or from the top of a superficial muscle through electrodes attached on top of the skin. The information received can be used for showing relationships in research, or clinically for helping patients with biofeedback. Advanced EMG devices are witnessing surge in adoption for sports and fitness applications to study the biofeedback of nerve and muscle functioning. The small size of these devices and ease of use in flexible sports outfits is driving the demand for advanced EMG devices.
Global Electromyography Systems Market: Competition Landscape
Technological advancements such as advances in surface EMG detection and processing techniques, smart electrodes, on-board computing, auto-calibration, and high-bandwidth information decoding are propelling the adoption of EMG devices in various applications of medical studies and sports & fitness. Also, the key players are expanding their footprint in the emerging markets such as Asia pacific, to gain shares in the global electromyography systems market. For instance, in 2014, Natus Medical Incorporated announced the launch of the Vista Ultrasound System.
The Vista Ultrasound System is the first product in the market to enable the use of Ultrasound with an EMG workstation. The Vista Ultrasound System added ultrasound capability to Natus’ market-leading EDX and UltraPro S100 EMG workstations. In October 2014, Ambu, a leading global supplier of medical devices, has signed a distribution agreement with Intronix Technologies. Intronix Technologies’ innovative Myoguide, an EMG guided injection system is available through Ambu’s worldwide network of distributors, which already services Ambu’s customers locally.
Natus Medical Incorporated
Natus Medical Incorporated (Natus) offers medical equipment, supplies, software, and services for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders and impairments affecting newborns. Natus is organized into three strategic business units: Neuro, Newborn Care, and Otometrics. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical products and services for neurocritical care, neurodiagnostics, and neurosurgical markets. Neurodiagnostic and monitoring solutions include LTM, EEG, ICU, PSG, EMG, IOM, EP, TCD, and obstetric and vascular handheld Dopplers.
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Nihon Kohden Corporation produces, develops, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment including electroencephalographs, evoked potential, electrocardiographs, and electromyogram measuring systems. Additionally, it provides polygraphs for cath labs, diagnostic information systems, and related consumables such as recording paper, catheters, and electrodes and maintenance services. Moreover, the company offers patient monitors systems that include bedside monitors, central monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment. In addition, it offers clinical information systems and related consumables and services.
Other key players operating in the in the global electromyography systems market include A-M Systems, LLC., ADInstruments Inc., Ambu A/S, Biometrics Ltd, Cometa srl, Delsys Incorporated, MEGA Electronics, Inc., Neurosoft, and SPES MEDICA SRL. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global electromyography systems market.
Global Electromyography Systems Market: Dynamics
Increase in Number of Neuromuscular Disorders
According to a study by NCBI, published in 2015, titled “The Epidemiology of Neuromuscular Disorders: A Comprehensive Overview of the Literature”, the incidence rates for ten disorders, range from 0.05 to 9 per 100,000 population per year. Most neuromuscular disorders showed prevalence rates ranging between 1 and 10 per 100,000 population. Compared to 1991, prevalence rates of Becker muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease showed an increase, yet with highly overlapping ranges with the exception of myotonic dystrophy.
Increase in Geriatric Population
The increase in geriatric population and thereby the increasing burden of critical diseases such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s, where neurological monitoring for disease progression is significant for effective treatment. According to WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the population of the world comprising people over 60 years is likely to nearly double from 12% to 22%. This is likely to boost the global electromyography systems market.
Limitation of diagnostic Certainty
Unfortunately, EMG has limitations which can cause the reduction at the clinical yield in some cases. Technical limitations arise in the system parameter and study setting for patients of advanced age and with obesity, which can thereby limit the diagnostic certainty in some clinical situations. Furthermore, lack of cooperation from a patient can limit diagnostic yield. This can thereby, hamper the global electromyography systems market.
Metagenomic Sequencing Industry with Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by top Key Players Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Size by Product & Services (Sequencing Services, Reagents & Consumables), by Technology (Metatranscriptomics, 16S rRNA Sequencing) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026
Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
Metagenomic sequencing is a relatively new environmental sequencing approach used to examine thousands of organisms in parallel and comprehensively sample all genes, providing insight into community biodiversity and function.
The Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The metagenomic sequencing market is observing significant growth, due to increasing demand for detecting bacterial diversity and the abundance of microbes in various environments before the isolation and cultivation of individual species. However, massive sequencing projects are expensive is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The global metagenomic sequencing market is primarily segmented based on different Product & Services, Technology and regions. On the basis of product & services, the market is divided into reagents & consumables, sample processing & library preparation instruments, sequencing services and analysis & data interpretation solutions. Depending on technology, it is categorized into shotgun metagenomic sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing, metatranscriptomics, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market are –
Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., BGI Group, Macrogen Inc, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, Novogene Corporation.
On the basis of product & services:
Reagents & Consumables
Sample Processing & Library Preparation Instruments
Sequencing Services
Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions
On the basis of technology:
Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing
16S rRNA Sequencing
Metatranscriptomics
Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Pyrosequencing Market 2020 | Trends, Development, Growth Factors, Top Leading Companies, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025
Pyrosequencing Market Global Research Report covers a detailed analysis of market growth, industry size, trends, demand, industry share, business plans, revenue, product scope and forecast to 2025. This report also provides industry overview, user analysis, current industry status, development trends, supply status, expert opinions, and other information related to this market.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.
Pyrosequencing Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Pyrosequencing Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Pyrosequencing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Analysis of Pyrosequencing Industry Key Manufacturers:
• Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
• Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics)
• Eurofins Genomics
• Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center (CBC)
• Genomnia
• Illumina
• Macrogen
• Microsynth AG
• Seqomics
• Source Bio Science
• Pyrosequencing AB.
This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:
• United States
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Southeast Asia
• India.
Total Sulfur Analyzers Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025
The Total Sulfur Analyzers market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.
We deliver market intelligence according to your requirements. This report can be customized as per your business needs. We meet client expectations with the help of our peerless pre-execution, execution, and post-execution engagement models. Our analysts offer quantified B2B research on market threats and opportunities. They also provide qualitative analysis of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market.
Global Total Sulfur Analyzers Market: Segmentation
For clearer understanding of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market, which is essential to make sound investments.
Major Companies Participated in the Total Sulfur Analyzers Market
Anest Iwata
Binks
C.A.Technologies
Ceramic Instruments Srl
DeVILBISS
ECCO FINISHING
Krautzberger
Pro-Tek
Sagola
SAMES KREMLIN
SATA GmbH & Co. KG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Siphon Spray Guns
Pressure Spray Guns
Gravity Spray Guns
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Shipping Industry
Equipment Manufacturing Industry
Other
A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.
Using the competitive analysis offered in the report, players can gain sound understanding of certain behaviors of other market participants. This equips them to make the required changes in their marketing strategies and improve their business tactics to strongly position themselves in the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market. With detailed mapping of the vendor landscape, the report highlights highly competitive areas of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market. The report also talks about the nature of the vendor landscape and reasons supporting it. It profiles some of the prominent names in the Total Sulfur Analyzers industry.
Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:
(1) How will the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Total Sulfur Analyzers market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global Total Sulfur Analyzers market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
