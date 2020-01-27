Electromyography Systems Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2027

Global Electromyography Systems Market: introduction

Electromyography (EMG) is a diagnostic procedure. It is used for evaluation of health condition of muscles and nerve cells which are responsible for controlling the muscles.

These nerve cells are called motor neurons. Motor neurons are used for transmission of electrical signals that are responsible for causing muscles to contract and relax. An EMG translates these signals into numbers or graphs, aiding doctors to diagnose. A doctor generally orders an EMG when an individual is showing signs of a muscle or nerve disorder. These signs may include numbness, tingling, or unexplained weakness in the limbs. EMG results can help the doctor diagnose nerve disorders, muscle disorders, and disorders that affect the connection between nerves and muscles.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electromyography-systems-market.html

Electromyography, or EMG, is study of an activity signal from the muscle itself, or from the top of a superficial muscle through electrodes attached on top of the skin. The information received can be used for showing relationships in research, or clinically for helping patients with biofeedback. Advanced EMG devices are witnessing surge in adoption for sports and fitness applications to study the biofeedback of nerve and muscle functioning. The small size of these devices and ease of use in flexible sports outfits is driving the demand for advanced EMG devices.

Global Electromyography Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Technological advancements such as advances in surface EMG detection and processing techniques, smart electrodes, on-board computing, auto-calibration, and high-bandwidth information decoding are propelling the adoption of EMG devices in various applications of medical studies and sports & fitness. Also, the key players are expanding their footprint in the emerging markets such as Asia pacific, to gain shares in the global electromyography systems market. For instance, in 2014, Natus Medical Incorporated announced the launch of the Vista Ultrasound System.

Get a Glimpse of the In-Depth Analysis through our Comprehensive “Electromyography Systems Market” Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=70065

The Vista Ultrasound System is the first product in the market to enable the use of Ultrasound with an EMG workstation. The Vista Ultrasound System added ultrasound capability to Natus’ market-leading EDX and UltraPro S100 EMG workstations. In October 2014, Ambu, a leading global supplier of medical devices, has signed a distribution agreement with Intronix Technologies. Intronix Technologies’ innovative Myoguide, an EMG guided injection system is available through Ambu’s worldwide network of distributors, which already services Ambu’s customers locally.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus Medical Incorporated (Natus) offers medical equipment, supplies, software, and services for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders and impairments affecting newborns. Natus is organized into three strategic business units: Neuro, Newborn Care, and Otometrics. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical products and services for neurocritical care, neurodiagnostics, and neurosurgical markets. Neurodiagnostic and monitoring solutions include LTM, EEG, ICU, PSG, EMG, IOM, EP, TCD, and obstetric and vascular handheld Dopplers.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Nihon Kohden Corporation produces, develops, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment including electroencephalographs, evoked potential, electrocardiographs, and electromyogram measuring systems. Additionally, it provides polygraphs for cath labs, diagnostic information systems, and related consumables such as recording paper, catheters, and electrodes and maintenance services. Moreover, the company offers patient monitors systems that include bedside monitors, central monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment. In addition, it offers clinical information systems and related consumables and services.

Pre Book “Electromyography Systems Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=70065<ype=S

Other key players operating in the in the global electromyography systems market include A-M Systems, LLC., ADInstruments Inc., Ambu A/S, Biometrics Ltd, Cometa srl, Delsys Incorporated, MEGA Electronics, Inc., Neurosoft, and SPES MEDICA SRL. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global electromyography systems market.

Global Electromyography Systems Market: Dynamics

Increase in Number of Neuromuscular Disorders

According to a study by NCBI, published in 2015, titled “The Epidemiology of Neuromuscular Disorders: A Comprehensive Overview of the Literature”, the incidence rates for ten disorders, range from 0.05 to 9 per 100,000 population per year. Most neuromuscular disorders showed prevalence rates ranging between 1 and 10 per 100,000 population. Compared to 1991, prevalence rates of Becker muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease showed an increase, yet with highly overlapping ranges with the exception of myotonic dystrophy.

Increase in Geriatric Population

The increase in geriatric population and thereby the increasing burden of critical diseases such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s, where neurological monitoring for disease progression is significant for effective treatment. According to WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the population of the world comprising people over 60 years is likely to nearly double from 12% to 22%. This is likely to boost the global electromyography systems market.

Limitation of diagnostic Certainty

Unfortunately, EMG has limitations which can cause the reduction at the clinical yield in some cases. Technical limitations arise in the system parameter and study setting for patients of advanced age and with obesity, which can thereby limit the diagnostic certainty in some clinical situations. Furthermore, lack of cooperation from a patient can limit diagnostic yield. This can thereby, hamper the global electromyography systems market.