Electronic Aspirin Market Challenges, Strategic Overview And Research Forecast upto 2025

With the changing lifestyle, recurrent headaches are common. In recent times, stress has increased significantly due to excess work. As a result, patients has resorted to self-medication of known analgesic drug brands. For headache, aspirin is the most common brand available worldwide. According to the world health organization (WHO), prevalence of headache among adults is about 50%.

In addition, migraine is the third most prevalent disease with approximately one billion people being affected worldwide (Source: Migraine Research Foundation). Electronic aspirin is an advanced technology intended to benefit patients in terms of pain relief. For example, relief from cluster headache, migraine, and other continuing facial and head pains. As per the WHO, migraine is positioned in the top 20 causes of disability worldwide.

In the treatment using electronic aspirin, a nerve-stimulated insert is placed in the patient’s gum area (in the superior part of gum area). It is placed near the part where the patient feels the most pain. The process to placing the device is quite simple and is conducted with negligible invasiveness. It has slight side-effects. The insert is positioned close to the SPG (sphenopalatine ganglion), a group of nerves located in deeper part of the bone cavity in the mid-face area. The permanently fixed insert has a pointed tip that is connected to the SPG group of nerves. When a patient first experiences a headache, he/she holds a remote controller device on the cheek area adjacent to the inserted device. The patient operates the hand-held remote controller device; a low electric charge stimulates, which blocks pain-causing neurotransmitters. The patient is in total controller of the device. He/she can turn it off or on, as per the requirement.

At the beginning of 20th century, study of SPG blockage started for headache treatment, first it was initiated in 1908. Certain patients experience immediate reduction in pain. Normally, aspirin takes about 15 minutes to few hours to relieve the pain. As per a study, around 88% of the patients indicate that they need less medication or no medication for headache for ongoing relief. According to WHO report, most of the treatment of migraine is focused on the pain management. SPG-blocking aspirin such as electronic aspirin works to relieve symptoms. Increasing incidence of migraine caused by rising cigarette consumption and increasing prevalence of headache are the major drivers for the market for electronic aspirin. Moreover, increasing health care expenditure, technological advancements, rising awareness about migraine, and accelerated economic growth are factors driving the electronic aspirin market. However, regulatory challenges and high cost associated with electronic aspirin are major restraints for the market for electronic aspirin.

The electronic aspirin market can be segmented by end-user and region. Based on end–user, the electronic aspirin market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the global electronic aspirin market has been divided into four regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for electronic aspirin is high in the regions with high prevalence of headache; for example, developed countries such as U.S., Canada, and certain European countries. On the other hand, the health care industry in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa is in the developing phase. Hence, demand for implantable devices in these regions is rising at a sluggish pace.

The rise of health tourism, increasing investments in research and development, and rising access to medical facilities in these countries are factors expected to increase the demand for electronic aspirin in these counties. Presently, Autonomic Technologies, Inc. (ATI) is the only company investing in the development of electronic aspirin. ATI is also a manufacturer of neurostimulation systems, which shows that the electronic aspirin device developed by the company would be able to treat the cluster headache effectively, thereby improving the overall quality of life.