Electronic Aspirin Market Challenges, Strategic Overview And Research Forecast upto 2025
With the changing lifestyle, recurrent headaches are common. In recent times, stress has increased significantly due to excess work. As a result, patients has resorted to self-medication of known analgesic drug brands. For headache, aspirin is the most common brand available worldwide. According to the world health organization (WHO), prevalence of headache among adults is about 50%.
In addition, migraine is the third most prevalent disease with approximately one billion people being affected worldwide (Source: Migraine Research Foundation). Electronic aspirin is an advanced technology intended to benefit patients in terms of pain relief. For example, relief from cluster headache, migraine, and other continuing facial and head pains. As per the WHO, migraine is positioned in the top 20 causes of disability worldwide.
In the treatment using electronic aspirin, a nerve-stimulated insert is placed in the patient’s gum area (in the superior part of gum area). It is placed near the part where the patient feels the most pain. The process to placing the device is quite simple and is conducted with negligible invasiveness. It has slight side-effects. The insert is positioned close to the SPG (sphenopalatine ganglion), a group of nerves located in deeper part of the bone cavity in the mid-face area. The permanently fixed insert has a pointed tip that is connected to the SPG group of nerves. When a patient first experiences a headache, he/she holds a remote controller device on the cheek area adjacent to the inserted device. The patient operates the hand-held remote controller device; a low electric charge stimulates, which blocks pain-causing neurotransmitters. The patient is in total controller of the device. He/she can turn it off or on, as per the requirement.
At the beginning of 20th century, study of SPG blockage started for headache treatment, first it was initiated in 1908. Certain patients experience immediate reduction in pain. Normally, aspirin takes about 15 minutes to few hours to relieve the pain. As per a study, around 88% of the patients indicate that they need less medication or no medication for headache for ongoing relief. According to WHO report, most of the treatment of migraine is focused on the pain management. SPG-blocking aspirin such as electronic aspirin works to relieve symptoms. Increasing incidence of migraine caused by rising cigarette consumption and increasing prevalence of headache are the major drivers for the market for electronic aspirin. Moreover, increasing health care expenditure, technological advancements, rising awareness about migraine, and accelerated economic growth are factors driving the electronic aspirin market. However, regulatory challenges and high cost associated with electronic aspirin are major restraints for the market for electronic aspirin.
The electronic aspirin market can be segmented by end-user and region. Based on end–user, the electronic aspirin market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the global electronic aspirin market has been divided into four regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for electronic aspirin is high in the regions with high prevalence of headache; for example, developed countries such as U.S., Canada, and certain European countries. On the other hand, the health care industry in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa is in the developing phase. Hence, demand for implantable devices in these regions is rising at a sluggish pace.
The rise of health tourism, increasing investments in research and development, and rising access to medical facilities in these countries are factors expected to increase the demand for electronic aspirin in these counties. Presently, Autonomic Technologies, Inc. (ATI) is the only company investing in the development of electronic aspirin. ATI is also a manufacturer of neurostimulation systems, which shows that the electronic aspirin device developed by the company would be able to treat the cluster headache effectively, thereby improving the overall quality of life.
Global Dental Lasers Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Scenario 2026 (Amd Group Llc., CAO Group Inc., Biolase, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Convergent Dental, Fotona D.D.)
Dental lasers are used for diagnosing dental disorders using laser therapy. It eliminates the need of surgical instruments such as dental drills, hand pieces, and dental anesthetics. Laser therapy in dentistry ensures less bleeding, less trauma, reduces contamination through instruments, and increase in comfort of the patient. The procedural time is reduced as most of the tedious processes are eliminated. The reduction in risks associated with dental surgical instruments and time for therapy creates new pathways for the use of dental lasers.
The Global Dental Lasers Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Increase in the awareness level of oral hygiene, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, prevalence of gingivitis, caries & periodontics are impetus the market growth. However, high cost of the surgery may hamper the market growth in the forecast period.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Dental Lasers by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).
The Key Players profiled in the market include:
- Amd Group Llc,
- CAO Group Inc.
- Biolase, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
- Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Convergent Dental
- ……
Global Dental Lasers Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
On the basis of product, the market is split into:
- Soft Tissue
- Dental Welding Lasers
On the basis of application, the market is split into:
- Oral Surgery
- Endodontic Treatment
- Implantology
- Peri-Implantitis
- Periodontics
- Tooth Whitening
On the basis of end users, the market is split into:
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Other End Users
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key types, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions product, application and end users with qualitative and quantitative in products and facts
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations
- Research Institutes
The Global Dental Lasers Market is primarily segmented based on different product, application, end users and region. On the basis product, market is segmented into soft tissue and dental welding lasers. On the basis application, market is segmented into oral surgery, endodontic treatment, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and tooth whitening. On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics and other end users.
Rockwool Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2018 – 2028
Rockwool is a natural fiber processed by crushing, heating, and melting rock or stone materials in a furnace at high temperature. Rockwool are characterized by numerous physical and chemical properties such as fire resilience, thermal insulation, acoustic capabilities, robust, and better aesthetics. Rockwool are available many forms including chopped, strands, or grid, and they are widely adopted in construction, automotive, aerospace and defence, and power generation industry.
Rockwool: Market Drivers and Challenges
In the construction industry rockwool is used for internal heat and sound insulation of floors, walls, tubes and pipes, tanks, chimneys, fire protection structures, amongst others. It is also used as reinforcing material instead of steel and other fibers. Thus, the increased spending in the construction sector by regional government and increasing number of private-public partnerships (PPP) and aforementioned properties of rockwool are anticipated to attribute towards the growth of the rockwool’s in the construction industry.
Temperature maintenance, noise control, and comfortability are the crucial requirements in residential and commercial infrastructures, especially in hospitals and healthcare centers, thus the use of rockwool insulated walls and composites is an emerging trend, which in turn, is estimated to drive the demand for the rockwool market in coming years. Also, controlled temperature dramatically reduces the energy cost and building’s carbon footprint, thereby aiding to the cause of the green environment. Further, rockwools are being widely adopted in building’s that are in close proximity of railways, tramways or airports, which can be very noisy.
Furthermore, use of the rockwools in the manufacturing of heat and sound insulation of engines, interiors of buses, and lightweight vehicle composites are the foreseeable trend in the automotive industry, which in turn, is estimated to drive the demand for rockwool over the forecast period.
Increasing penetration of lightweight composites materials in the automotive industry and the growing concern about the environmental pollution and stringent regulations pertaining to vehicle emissions resulting in the greenhouse effect, there has been a significant swift rise in demand for light weight automotive cabin components. Thus, the automotive segment is estimated to witness higher growth rate among other end-use industries. Moreover, in the aerospace industry, rockwools are used predominantly for heat and sound insulation. Additionally, rockwool’s increasing demand in the manufacturing of lightweight aircraft parts to augment the growth of the market during the projected period.
However, the initial equipment set up and plant establishment is a capital intensive process and therefore requires technical expertise and high cost of production which could inhibit the growth the rockwool market.
Rockwool: Market Segmentation
On the basis of type, the global rockwool market can be segmented into the following:
- Roving
- Chopped Strands
- Fabric
- Mesh or grids
On the basis of end use industry, the global Rockwool market can be segmented into the following:
- Construction
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defence
- Power Generation
- Sports & Related Accessories
Rockwool: Regional Market Outlook
Countries such as China, India are anticipated to witness comparatively higher growth as a result of the increasing PPP investment and government subsidies in the building and construction and automotive sector. Thus, China is projected to be a lucrative region in terms of market growth. North America and Europe are estimated to hold dominant share in the market owing to the regions inclinations towards better aesthetics in sports and accessories, and need of thermal and sound insulation in commercial and residential buildings. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are at the introductory phase in the global rockwool market.
Rockwool: Key Market Players
The global rockwool market is anticipated to be a fairly organized market.
Examples of some of the market participants in the global Rockwool market identified across the value chain include:
- Thermafiber, Inc.
- ROCKWOOL International A/S
- RockchatBETA
- BYUCKSAN
- Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.
- GAF
- Johns Manville.
- Kingspan Group
- Owens Corning
- Paroc Group Oy
- Saint-Gobain
- URSA Insulation, S.A
Global Dental Market by Type, Application, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 – 2026 By Globalmarketers.biz
Global Marketers.biz indicates that the Dental Market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish. The research report, titled [Global Dental Industry Research Report 2020], provides a comprehensive review of the global industry. Analysts have identified the key drivers and restraints in the overall market. They have studied the historical milestones achieved by the market and emerging trends. A comparison of the two has enabled the analysts to draw a potential trajectory of the Global Dental Market for the forecast period.
Top Companies in the Global Dental Market:
Sirona
Danaher
Dentsply
Kangda
Planmeca
SINOL
Shofu
J. Morita Corporation
Shinva
3M
Heraeus Kulzer
Fujian Meisheng
Septodont
Ultradent
Yoshida
Royal Dental Lab
GC Corporation
A-Dec
Carestream Health
Vatech
Midmark
Coltene
Wieland Dental
Innovative
Foshan Anle
Runyes
Protect Medical
YZJ
Leiden Biomaterial
The global Dental market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and analysts expect the global market size will touch $XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026.
The report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. This Dental industry study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.
This report segments the global Dental Market on the basis of Types are:
Dental Bridges and Crowns
Dental Implants
Dental Laser Devices
Dental Radioactive Devices
Dental Biomaterials
System and Elements
General Dental Devices
Orthodontic Products
Dental Pulp Treatment Products
Periodontal Treatment Products
On The basis Of Application, the Global Dental Market is segmented into:
Hospital
Clinic
Global Dental Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
Key Focused Regions in the Dental market:
South America Market (Brazil, Argentina)
The Middle East & Africa Market (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
Europe Market (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)
North America Market (U.S., Mexico, Canada)
Asia-Pacific Market (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:
Historic Period: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- -Detailed overview of Dental Market
- -Changing Dental market dynamics of the industry
- -In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- -Historic, present and forecasted Dental industry size in terms of volume and value
- -Current industry trends and expansions
- -Competitive landscape of Dental Market
- -Strategies of major players and product offerings
- -Latent and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
