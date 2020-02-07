Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Is Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market.

The market study bifurcates the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions is expected to rise at an exponential rate in the upcoming years owing to factors such as the growing adoption of electronic clinical outcome assessment by medical research experts. For instance, in 2015, the Journal of Clinical Studies projected that recently 7% of all the trials are integrating electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions and is expected to rise by almost 20% by the end of 2018. With the healthcare sector witnessing substantial growth, the need for research studies for developing novel treatments and drugs is also rising. The growing number of research studies has further intensified the demand for centralized data capture equipment and technologies. Thus, the above factors are expected to propel the demand for electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions in the near future.

Furthermore, rising weight on pharmaceutical manufacturers in order to expurgate overall prices for new drug development processes has caused in their rising predisposition from paper-based processes towards electronic data capturing. Data capturing through electronic clinical outcome assessment solution platforms enhances the quality of information which is received, complements the data collection processes, and provides noteworthy value to its subscribers, such as data analysis. Electronic based services for capturing data and assessing it to address the challenges of paper based records is rising with increasing patient compliance. They are also known for eliminating the challenges related to data variance and minimizing the cost of site monitoring.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market: Market Potential

Companies operating in the global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market are implementing strategies such as geographic enhancement, launch of new product, enhancement of distribution channel, partnership agreements, and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2017, CRF Health proclaimed a partnership with Vodafone for enhancing the service offered to clinical trial service providers and their patients. This particular agreement allows CRF to employ the Machine-to-Machine platform of Vodafone.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America is expected to lead the market in terms of consumption in the coming years owing to the prevalence of manufacturers of medical device, advanced technology research centers, and hospitals and universities along with enhanced healthcare establishments.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the top drawer companies present in the market are OmniComm Systems, Inc., ERT Clinical, CRF Health, eClinical Solutions, BioClinica, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Medidata Solution, Inc., Paraxel International Corporation, and Oracle Corporatio.

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market.

