Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024: Applied Wave Research, Magma Design Automation, Apache Design Solutions
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market:
Applied Wave Research, Magma Design Automation, Apache Design Solutions, SpringSoft, ANSYS, Synopsys, Cadence, Mentor Graphics, CIDC, Vennsa Technologies, ZUKEN, ALTIUM, Agilent EEsof
Applications is divided into:
- Microprocessors & Controllers
- MMU
- Others
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software report covers the following Types:
- Verification
- Simulation
- Design Software
Worldwide Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
US Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Technologies, Statistics, Revenue, Costs, and Prime Competitors 2020
In addition, rapid urbanization and rise in the cost-effective washing machines are boosting the US residential automatic washing machine market. Although, increase in online laundry services and convenience of laundry rooms are controlling the growth of US residential automatic washing machine market. Inventive and technological development in washing machines to fulfill the need of customers as per their requirements is offering good opportunities for US residential automatic washing machine industry.
In the historic year 2017, US residential fully automatic washing machine market was accounted at USD 11.6 Billion. It is anticipated to augment and reach the market up to USD 7.7 Billion with a CAGR of 73.4% in the forecast period. Rise in migration in all the areas of United States has increased the customer purchasing power thus strengthening the housing markets in this region. Introduction of new kitchen appliances and home furnishing will increase the value for customer goods and their demand. US residential automatic washing machine market is fueled by innovation in rural electrification and increase in the disposable income.
Whirlpool and the related brands and businesses that involves Amana and Maytag Corporation hold an important share of the US residential automatic washing machine market. Recognized players in the market are building facilities for home production to control import taxes that are carried out by domestic administrations to increase the share of key players. In 2018, in Newberry, South Carolina, US, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd started a new manufacturing plant of washing machines as a part of their business expansion plan.
Variation in lifestyle owing to the inclination towards nuclear families, development in technology, urbanization, hectic life schedule and increase in the disposable income is increasing the requirement for saving time and natural resources like power, water and more. Therefore, growth in the value for US residential automatic washing machine in the domestic sector over the forecast period is expected to increase. Moreover, the government of America is motivating the local players to increase the US residential automatic washing machine industry.
Trump government’s cost on trading has affected the sales for international manufacturers like Haier, Samsung and LG. Taxes on washing machine has augmented the price of washing machines at the retail level. Government rules are surging the demand for the local players like General Electric, Amana Corporation, Hotpoint and Whirlpool.
US residential automatic washing machine segment is anticipated to be the beneficial segment and acquire a huge proportion of US residential automatic washing machine industry because of the preferences from customers, less dependency on manual labour, water efficiency and high energy in comparison of the semi-automatic washing machine.
US residential automatic washing machine industry is segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into top load and front load.
Geographically, regions involved in the US residential automatic washing machine market analysis are south, west, Midwest and northeast. US residential automatic washing machine market holds the largest share of the whirlpool. There are some of the global and regional players like Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, LG Electronics, Kenmore, Hotpoint, Speed Queen and more are tough competitors to Whirlpool.
Key segments of the U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market
Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Thousand Units)
Front Load
Top Load
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Thousand Units)
Northeast
Midwest
West
South
Shrimp Market 2020 Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Top Players, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast Research 2025
By 2025, the global shrimp market revenue is estimated to reach USD 133.43 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing demand for the product as a cheap source of protein. Rising consumer demand for protein across the world due to its various benefits for general well-being is expected to augment the demand for shrimps over the forecast period.
Adroit Research launched a study titled, “Global Shrimp Market Size 2017 By Source (Aquaculture, Capture fisheries), By Species (Giant Tiger Prawn, Whiteleg Shrimp, Akiami Paste Shrimp, Natantian Decapods Nei, Banana Prawn, Northern Prawn, Others), By End-use (Food, Non-Food), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global shrimp market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global shrimp market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages. Additionally, we have provided a glimpse of the global shrimp feed market. The global shrimp market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing production, consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.
Shrimps, either fresh or frozen ,are typically available for direct human consumption. Frozen shrimps are gaining popularity as they are available in recipe forms catering to various cuisines. Rising demand for packaged foods is expected to augment the global shrimp market demand over the forecast period.
Lately, shrimps are majorly harvested from aquaculture ponds as their growth and quality can be controlled. Additionally, aquaculture involves the rearing, breeding and capture of specific species, a contrary scenario to wild captured fisheries. Moreover, authorized bodies are implementing regulations to reduce reliance on captured fisheries to maintain the ecological balance. Captured fisheries are expected to account for 35.8% of the global shrimp volume market share in 2025.
The growing demand for shrimp coupled with its seasonality has reflected notable volatility in its pricing. In 2017, the global shrimp prices were about USD 9 per kilogram. These prices change every month and are determined by numerous factors such as production and demand. Besides these economic parameters, the quality and therefore, the price of the final product is determined by the composition of shrimp feed.
Food accounted for over 70% of the global shrimp market consumption in 2017. Companies adhere to various food safety & quality standards such as GMP, EFSIS/BRC, ACC, HACCP, HALAL, ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 and Global Standard. Standardization validated via a certification has resulted in assisting companies to market their products under various brand names that are now recognized by consumers. This trend holds tremendous weightage in economies of North America and Europe.
Aqua Star, Thai Union Group, Camanor Produtos Marinhos Ltda, Mazzetta Company, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and Charoen Pokphand Food PCL are the leading players present within the global shrimp market. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in the global shrimp industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product standardization. For instance, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL purchased a 40% ownership in one of the leading shrimp farmers & processors in Brazil, i.e., Camanor Produtos Marinhos Ltda, in April 2018. The deal was valued at USD 17.5 million (EUR 14.1 million).
Key segments of the global shrimp market
Source Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Capture fisheries
Aquaculture
Species Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Whiteleg shrimp
Natantian decapods nei
Akiami paste shrimp
Giant Tiger Prawn
Banana prawn
Northern Prawn
Others
End-use Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Food
Non-food
Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South America
Brazil
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2019: Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2025
The global automotive refinish coatings market size is estimated to be >USD 9 billion by 2025. In terms of volume, the market is projected to expand ~1.3x times from 2017 to 2025.
The rise in the number of vehicle fleet across the globe has resulted in driving the growth of the automotive refinishing industry. In 2017, total vehicle sales across the globe crossed 97 million, an increase of approximately 3% over the previous year. Modification of vehicles, a trend prevalent among the youth, has been one of the primary factors augmenting the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market.
A report titled, “Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2017 By Product Type (Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat, Others), By Resin Type (Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others), By Technology (Solvent borne, Water borne, UV Cured), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” was published by Adroit Market Research today. The study covers the global automotive refinishing industry value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 showcase the actual annual consumption with a forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global automotive refinish coatings market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework, PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.
Rising number of accidents across the world is also driving the growth of the global automotive refinish coatings market. Lack of infrastructure and rash driving are some of the factors augmenting the demand for refinish coatings. This trend particularly holds more weight among new car owners that are willing to insure their cars and invest in repairing their vehicles. This is likely to subsequently increase the consumption of repair & maintenance products such as fillers, primers, clearcoats, and polishes among others.
Solvent-borne, waterborne and UV cured coating formulation technologies are used for refinishing vehicle body components. Of these technologies, the waterborne category is gaining preference over its solvent-borne counterpart due to the presence of a stringent regulatory framework across the world on VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) emissions. This is expected to result in decreasing the consumption of solvent-borne coatings in the future, paving way for a fast-paced development and increased consumption of waterborne refinish coatings. Thus, based on our estimations, the global waterborne refinish coatings market is expected to be capture >43% of market share by 2025.
Based on the different type of products used in automotive refinishing industry, clearcoat and basecoat are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period. Clearcoat or topcoat is applied after preliminary treatment of the surface in order to give required finishing to the vehicle surface. High degree of innovation in this segment is also attracting consumers which in turn is expected to further accelerate market growth. For instance, in July 2014, AkzoNobel introduced a new vehicle refinish clearcoat, which offers superior performance, perfect finish and sustainability.
A deep dive analysis of the automotive refinish coatings market shows that Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive refinish market share, both in terms of volume and value, exceeding 40% in 2017. The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the positive development of the automotive industry in China, India, and ASEAN countries. The rise in vehicle ownership in these countries is also playing an important role in strengthening the position of Asia Pacific in the global automotive refinish coatings market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing consumer spending is driving the trend towards vehicle maintenance.
Apart from Asia Pacific, Latin America is also projected to witness a significant growth in the automotive refinish coating market demand over coming years. Brazil is projected to witness impressive growth, owing to improving economic conditions and growth in industrial sectors, whereas matured economies such as the U.S., Germany and UK are projected to show steady demand over the forecast period owing to fixed growth in vehicle fleet as well as already high market penetration in these countries.
PPG Industries Ltd, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., and AkzoNobel NV are some of the players which account for significant automotive refinish market share. These companies, with a worldwide presence are focusing on expanding their global footprint by strengthening their product portfolios. However, in recent times, numerous regional players such as Kansai Paint, Kapci Coatings, Alsa Refinish have entered this marketplace to cater to the growing local demand, thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the global automotive refinish coatings market.
