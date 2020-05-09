Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market to Observe Strong Development by 2016 – 2026

In its latest report titled, “Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, XploreMR (XMR) offers a ten year forecast for global electronic lab notebook market between 2016 and 2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global electronic lab notebook market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global electronic lab notebook market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global electronic lab notebook market.

Report description

The report, global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market, lists two types of ELN type; specific ELN and non-specific ELN, and studies their demand and forecast across various products for the period of 2016-2026 in the global market.

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three major sections, namely market analysis – by type, by end user, and by region. The report analyzes the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends in the market. The following sections include analysis of the global market – by type, by end user, and by region. All the three sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with the forecast provided for 2016–2026.

In the final section of the report, the global electronic lab notebook market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the market value chain, and key differentiators in the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the electronic lab notebook market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the electronic lab notebook market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the electronic lab notebook market space.

Research methodology

To calculate the global electronic lab notebook market size, we have considered the overall revenue generated from sales of electronic lab notebooks across the various regions. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the global electronic lab notebook market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the electronic lab notebook market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various electronic lab notebook segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the electronic lab notebook market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key electronic lab notebook market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources, from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the electronic lab notebook market. In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of electronic lab notebooks across the concerned regions, XMR has developed the electronic lab notebook market attractiveness index, which should help clients identify the real market opportunities.

