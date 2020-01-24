MARKET REPORT
Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2028
Electronic Shelf Label Market – Overview
The global market electronic shelf label is expected witness a steady growth in the coming few years. With the growth of the retail store segments across the globe, the demand for electronic shelf label is expected rise. The technological advancements in the retail industry has helped the global market to grow a great pace and is expected help the market to grow even further in the future.
Electronic Shelf Label Market – Notable Developments
The competitive landscape of the global electronic shelf label market is a fragmented one with the presence of several key players. However, it is expected that the degree of fragmentation will drop in the coming years of the forecast period. The leading players in the market are expected to concentrate on forming strategic partnerships and alliances for developing IoT based solutions to drive their growth.
Some of the leading names in the global electronic shelf label market include Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, LG Innotek, E Ink Holdings Inc., Displaydata Ltd., Altierre Corp, and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. among others.
Some recent developments in the global electronic shelf label market are given below:
- Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize announced that the company is planning to set up ESLs in its stores across countries such as Romania, Greece, Serbia, Luxemburg, Belgium, and Czech Republic.
Electronic Shelf Label Market – Drivers and Restraints
There are several macro and microeconomic factors that are helping to push the development of the global electronic shelf label market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth has been growing implementation of the in-store technologies. The physical stores enable customers to physically try out products before buying. These stores are also providing great offers and discounts on their products to attract large sections of crowd. The growing competition with the online distribution channels are enforcing these stores to go toe to toe with their rivals. Naturally, this growing competition among the distributor channels is expected to work in favor of the development of the global electronic shelf label market. To provide a better and more improved customer experience as well as the management of the inventory, new in-store technologies are being deployed. Some of the popular ones are AR/VR, ESLs, and in-store assistance among others. The growing adoption of these new technologies are expected to help the growth of the global electronic shelf label market.
Electronic Shelf Label Market – Geographical Outlook
The global electronic shelf label market features a geographical landscape consisting of five key regions. These regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global electronic shelf label market has been dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The region is one of the biggest market for electronic shelf labels and is expected to provide extensive development opportunities to the market players for the development of the regional market. One of the key driving factor for the development of the Europe electronic shelf label market is the increasing concentration of several big retailers in the region. Moreover, the growing integration of the new in-store technologies such as self-service checkouts, smart shelves, and ESLs among others are also expected to play an important role in driving the growth of the electronic shelf label market in Europe.
Asia Pacific segment on the other hand is expected to show a great growth potential for the given period of forecast. The growth of the socio-economic segments in countries such as India and China are expected to open newer avenues for the vendors to generate more revenue. This is thus expected to help in the development of the market in the region.
Market Segmentation
End-users
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants
- Drug stores, pharmacies, and others
Product
- LCD ESL
- Full graphic e-paper ESL
- Segmented e-paper ESL
Technology
- Radio frequency
- Infrared
- Others
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
MARKET REPORT
Luxury Tableware Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2023: International Company’s – Alessi, Arte Italica, Kate Spade, Lenox, Michael Aram
Global Luxury Tableware Market Report 2019-2023 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Luxury Tableware Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Luxury Tableware Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.
Global Luxury Tableware Market Overview:
The report spread across 125 pages is an overview of the Global Luxury Tableware Market Report 2019. The Global Luxury Tableware Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
This report studies the Global Luxury Tableware Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The Global Luxury Tableware Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023.
The Global Luxury Tableware Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-Use Industry and Region. On the basis of Product Type, the Global Luxury Tableware Market is sub-segmented into Stainless Steel Tableware, Metal Tableware, Glass Tableware, Ceramic Tableware and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Luxury Tableware Market is sub-segmented into Home, Commercial and others.
In terms of the geographic analysis, The Luxury Tableware Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Luxury Tableware Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming few years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Key Players:
1 Alessi
2 Arte Italica
3 Christofle
4 Corelle
5 Gien
6 Iittala
7 Kate Spade
8 Leilani
9 Lenox
10 Michael Aram and More…………………
With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Luxury Tableware Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Alessi, Arte Italica, Christofle, Corelle, Gien, Iittala, Kate Spade, Leilani, Lenox, Michael Aram are some of the key vendors of Luxury Tableware across the world. These players across Luxury Tableware Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.
Region segment: Luxury Tableware Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Luxury Tableware in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Luxury Tableware Market Report 2019
1 Luxury Tableware Product Definition
2 Global Luxury Tableware Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Luxury Tableware Business Introduction
4 Global Luxury Tableware Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Luxury Tableware Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Luxury Tableware Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Luxury Tableware Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Luxury Tableware Market Forecast 2019-2023
9 Luxury Tableware Segmentation Product Type
10 Luxury Tableware Segmentation Industry
11 Luxury Tableware Cost of Production Analysis
12 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
North America Radiotherapy Market Technology, Key Findings, Latest Developments, Company Profiles, Innovations and Business Opportunities till 2025
Radiation therapy sole purpose is to treat tumors by targeting high beam of radiation on the affected region with minimal exposure to surrounding tissues. Modern radiotherapy uses high technology to try to achieve optimal local tumor control whilst minimizing treatment side effects to an acceptably low level. Aspects of the technology used for this goal include: computer systems for three-dimensional treatment planning and simulation, with accurate radiation dose deposition models and facilities for optimization of external radiation beam or brachytherapy source distribution; computer-controlled linear accelerators with dynamic beam collimation systems for external beam treatment or systems such as remote after loading for brachytherapy; and the use of radiation response models to characterize the treatment outcome and to enable the prediction of treatment outcomes for future patients’ treatments.
North America radiotherapy market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
In therapy type, The beam radiotherapy is dominating the market with the highest market share as it is the form of radiotherapy where radiation in the form of beams are targeted on the tumor site with the help of various instruments the most common one being a Linear Accelerator (LINAC). This destroys cancer cells while sparing surrounding cancerous cells. Beam radiation can be used to treat large areas of the body. Whereas, brachytherapy is growing in the market as it is used to treat multiple forms of cancers some of the major applications are prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, sarcoma, penile cancer among others.
In product type, External beam radiotherapy is the dominating the radiotherapy market as it is the most common type of radiation therapy used for cancer treatment. It is used to aim high-energy beams from outside the body into the tumor. The systemic radiotherapy is growing with high pace as this technology is used for the treatment of various types of cancers systemically. This technique uses radioactive materials which leave the body through urine, saliva and other fluids.
In Application, Prostate cancer is dominating in the market as the statistics studied. For instance, article published in Science Direct in 2015 it has been estimated that in Asian Countries the total incidences of prostate was 191,054, out of which 81,229 death were recorded. Among these Asian countries, the five countries such as Turkey and others countries were having the highest standardized incidence rates of prostate cancer. Breast cancer is growing in the market as many incidences of breast cancer in females are recorded in the past decade. According to World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), in 2012, approximately 1.7 million cases of breast cancer are diagnosed, which is the second most common cancer in women worldwide.
Key Market Players
The key market players for North America radiotherapy market are listed below:
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Elekta AB
Accuray, Inc.
CIVCO Medical Solutions
Brainlab AG
- R. Bard, Inc.
IsoRay Medical, Inc.
Nordion, Inc.
RaySearch Laboratories AB
PRECISIS AG
Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.
Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ProNova Solutions, LLC
ProTom International LALLEMAND Inc.
Brenntag North America, Inc.
Kerry Inc.
Caldic B.V
Market Segments:
By Therapy (Beam Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Softwares, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Application (Prostrate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Spine Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico)
North America radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of therapy type, product type, application, and geography.
Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systemic radiotherapy. Beam radiotherapy is further sub segmented into IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, tomotherapy, stereotactic technology, 3D conformal radiotherapy. Brachytherapy is further divided into LDR and HDR.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy equipment, internal beam radiotherapy equipment, radiotherapy software and systemic radiotherapy. External beam is segmented into LINAC, cyber knife, proton therapy and gamma knife. Proton beam is further divided into cyclotron and synclotron. Internal beam is segmented into seeds and afterloaders. Radiotherapy softwares are segmented into treatment planning softwares, dosage planning softwares, patient positioning softwares and image guiding softwares.
Based on application, the market is segmented into prostrate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, spine cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer and others.
Based on country, the North America market is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico
Global Camera Technology Market Analysis by Business Review, Types, Growth, Services, Demand, Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2023
with the slowdown in world economic growth, the Camera Technology industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Camera Technology market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from XXX million $ in 2014 to XXX million $ in 2018, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Camera Technology market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Camera Technology will reach XXX million $.
Every market intelligence report is based on certain important parameters. It includes a meticulous analysis of market trends, market shares and revenue growth patterns and the volume and value of the market. Camera Technology Market studies are based on methodical researches. This report on Camera Technology Market is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis.
Generally, research includes information about manufacturers, vendors, products, consumers, research papers and more. The Camera Technology Market analysis part mostly includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of markets like business models, market forecasts, market segmentations and other aspects that help in analysis. Every market research study gives specified importance to manufacturers dwelling in that market. A detailed analysis of manufacturers or key players is essential for anyone seeking to jumpstart business in any market. Competitive analysis or competitor study includes detailed information of manufacturers business models, strategies, revenue growth and all the data required that would benefit the person conducting the market research. For new investors and business initiatives market research is a must as it gives them a direction and a plan of action to move forward keeping in mind their competitors.
Top Players:
Nikon Corporation
Sony Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
FLIR Systems
The report on Camera Technology Market is a comprehensive documentation that covers all the aspects of a market study and provides a concise conclusion to its readers.
Product Type Segmentation
Sensor
Microcontroller & Microprocessor
IC
Industry Segmentation
Healthcare
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Geographical Analysis
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
