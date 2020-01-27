Connect with us

Electronic Shelf Label Market to Experience Exponential Growth by 2027: Trends and Industry Vision | Altierre, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata, E Ink Holdings, M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling

Pune, January 27,2020 – The global electronic shelf label market was valued at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 16.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The use of IoT in retail is growing at an exponential rate, and therefore both retailers and technology developers are looking forward to providing an environment of the connected consumer in brick-and-mortar locations. The retail industry is focusing on lowering total operational costs by removing manual operations in stores related to stock, changing prices, and more. Therefore, the demand for automation solutions throughout the retail industry is rising.

 Top Companies Covered in this Report:
1. Altierre Corporation, 2. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, 3. Displaydata Limited, 4. E Ink Holdings Inc, 5. M2Communication, 6. NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, 7. Opticon Sensors Europe BV, 8. Pricer, 9. Samsung Electro-Mechanics, 10. Ses-Imagotag, 11. Teraoka Seiko

What is the Dynamics of Electronic Shelf Label Market?

Europe is a leading region in the global electronic shelf label market, followed by North America. Number of hypermarkets, supermarkets are present within the Europe region, which are responsible to contribute towards the growth of entire retail industry. Opening of new retail stores in countries is projected to flourish consumption rate of ESL as well. On the other hand, across North America, technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market. The region is a hub of technological developments that compliances with economically robust countries. As a result, the electronics & semiconductor manufacturing industry and retail industry in North America pertains to develop and remain the principal factor for driving prosperity and innovation.

What is the SCOPE of Electronic Shelf Label Market?

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period. The growth of the electronic shelf label market in this region is attributed to growing retail industry. The retail in Asian economies is booming at an exponential rate. Owing to rising demand for consumer goods such as home appliances and consumer electronics, many companies are looking ahead to make a significant investment in the Indian retail space — for instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U. A has spent US$ 37.68 Mn (Rs 2.75 billion) in Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd. Moreover, the country’s retail industry has witnessed an increase in investments to reach US$ 180.18 Mn (Rs 1,300 crore) in 2018.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global electronic shelf label market has been segmented based on component, product type, store type, communication technology, and geography. Based on the component, the electronic shelf label market is segmented by displays, battery, transceiver, microprocessor, and others. The electronic shelf label market by product type is segmented by LCD ESL and e-paper based ESL. The market by store type is segmented by hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others. And by communication technology, the electronic shelf label market is bifurcated into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and others. In the coming period, near field communication in ESL is expected to enable users to check the latest temperature history of any product through their smartphones.

What is the Regional Framework of Electronic Shelf Label Market?

The overall electronic shelf label market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the electronic shelf label market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global electronic shelf label market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Industrial Gasket Market Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview

Industrial Gasket Market

Industrial Gasket Market: Summary

The Global Industrial Gasket Market is estimated to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4 %. Industrial gaskets are sealing materials placed between the connecting flanges which will help to maintain the leakage proof sealing in all the operations by creating a static seal. The primary function of gaskets is to retain the internal pressure and prevent the liquids, gases, and contaminants to escape from the assemblies in the industries. The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions in the industrial gasket market owing to factors such as stable economic growth, increased consumption of manufactured goods, continuous technology innovation, and expanding manufacturing base, amongst others.  Some key players are : Gardico, Spira Power, Klinger Limited, James Walker, Flexitallic, GARLOCK , Teadit GTeek Ltd, Talbros, Centauro Srl, And Other Key Companies

Industrial Gasket Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

  • Rising Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Industrialization in emerging countries has resulted in a considerable rise in the number of manufacturing plants, machinery, and various other mechanical instruments that are expected to boost the demand for industrial gasket during the forecasted period. The need to improve the performance and efficiency of engineered products is boosted by industrial gaskets. In emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia, various industries are growing at a steady pace which will boost the growth of the product market. For Instance, Brazil is one of the emerging economies in South America where chemical processing, petroleum production, and cement making are some of the industries which may boost the product market growth.

  • Growing Demand from Oil & Gas Production Related Facilities in GCC Countries

 According to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the OPEC member countries have 1,189.8 million barrels curde oil resreves. Countries producing crude oil have been adopting best practices in the industry, realizing intensive explorations and enhanced recoveries. Industrial gaskets are been used in pipes used for oil & gas production and transportation which avoids leakages and any harm to human and environment. The gaskets helps to achive the reliable seal to prevent the leakages from the flange joints. Thus, the demand for industrial gasket form oil & gas production in GCC countries is expected to surge the product market growth.

Market Restraints:

  • The volatility of Raw Material Prices

Raw materials used for the manufacturing of gaskets are rubber, silicone, metal, fiberglass, plastic polymer, and neoprene among others. These raw materials are available in abundant in some regions while other countries are relay on imports from these countries. For instance, steel is one of the metals used for the manufacturing of gaskets which is majorly produced in China, Japan, and India. Thus, it may result in the surplus or shortage of the commodity in specific regions resulting in fluctuation in the raw material prices which in turn may hinder the growth of the product market.

Industrial Gasket Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Industrial Gasket Market, by Material Type

  • Non-metallic
  • Semi-metallic
  • Metallic

Industrial Gasket Market, by Product Type

  • Soft Gasket
  • Corrugated Gasket
  • Spiral Wound Gasket
  • Ring Joint Gasket
  • Camprofile Gasket
  • Others

Industrial Gasket Market, by Application

  • Refineries
  • Food Processing Industries
  • Power Plants
  • Chemical Processing
  • Industrial machinery
  • Others

Industrial Gasket Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America
US
Canada
Mexico

Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America

Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027)

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 18 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Zinc–bromine battery is a type of redox flow battery, in which most of the energy is stored by plating zinc on the anode terminal. Bromine has imperfect solubility in water, therefore, bromine forms a viscous bromine adduct oil, which sinks to the bottom of the compartment.

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Drivers and Restrains
The zinc bromine battery has longer shelf life and greater energy density compared to other regular batteries such as lead acid batteries. Zinc metal is available in abundance, manufacturing cost of zinc–bromine batteries (US$ 400/kW•h) is also lower than other batteries such factors are projected to boost the market for zinc–bromine batteries during the forecast period. The Gelion technology is expected to be mass producing its zinc bromine gel battery for residential sector, at a cost of US$ XX /kWh by the end of 2021.

Formation of dendrites can cause short circuit in the cell, which is unsafe, to avoid this the zinc–bromine battery needs to be fully discharged after a certain period of time. Diffusion causes the bromine solution react with the zinc electrode, which decrease the shelf life of the battery. Such drawbacks can have a contrary effect on the zinc–bromine batteries market. However, zinc–bromine batteries offer a good option for energy storage. Manufacturers in the Zinc-Bromine Battery are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share.

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Segmentation Analysis
In terms of application, the zinc–bromine batteries market is segmented into domestic applications and industrial applications. By industrial application, zinc–bromine batteries are mostly used in electric vehicles on a large scale. For instance, zinc–bromine batteries have been installed in Volkswagen buses. The Hotzenblitz Company has designed an electric vehicle to be powered specially by a zinc–bromine battery. Toyota Motor Corporation is doing research on developing a zinc–bromine battery for use in an electric vehicle known as EV-30, which can be used for transportation. Important research is being carried out in different regions in the globe to employ zinc–bromine batteries in energy storage applications. In terms of Type, the zinc–bromine batteries market is segmented into redox and Hybrid. On the basis of storage the zinc–bromine batteries market is segmented into Compact and Large Scale.

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Regional Analysis
On the basis of region Zinc-Bromine Battery market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX % market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to increasing need for use of energy storage devices, longer shelf life and greater storage capacity in high-voltage electric applications. Major Key player have long-term project to develop zinc/bromine battery technology for electric utility applications has been part of the Moonlight Project under the sponsorship of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry in Japan.

In North America and Europe, increasing uses of lightweight vehicles and utilizing energy-saving technologies such as zinc–bromine batteries in electric vehicles are factors expected to propel the zinc–bromine battery market in the near future.
Some of the key players operating in the zinc–bromine batteries market are Sandia National Laboratory, Covertel Power Pty. Ltd., Primus Power Corporation, Redflow Energy Storage Solutions Ltd., Smart Energy GB Ltd., ZBB Energy Corporation (now Ensync Energy Systems), and ZBest Technology Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Zinc-Bromine Battery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Zinc-Bromine Battery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Zinc-Bromine Battery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Zinc-Bromine Battery Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Zinc-Bromine Battery Market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the Zinc-Bromine Battery Market

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Type

• Redox
• Hybrid
Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Storage

• Compact
• Large Scale
Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Application

• Utilities
• Commercial & Industrial
• Military
• EV Charging Station
• Others
Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East Africa
Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, Major Players

• Sandia National Laboratory
• Covertel Power Pty. Ltd.
• Primus Power Corporation
• Redflow Energy Storage Solutions Ltd.
• Smart Energy GB Ltd.
• ZBB Energy Corporation (now Ensync Energy Systems)
• Ensync Energy Systems
• ESS Inc.
• Gildemeister Energy Solutions
• H2 Inc.
• Jenabatteries
• Kemwatt
• Lockheed Martin
• Nanoflowcell
• Primus Power
• Pu Neng Energy
• Redflow
• Redt Energy
• Schmid
• Sumitomo Electric
• Unienergy Technologies
• Vionx Energy
• Vizn Energy Systems
• Volterion
• Voltstorage

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Zinc-Bromine Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Zinc-Bromine Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Bromine Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Zinc-Bromine Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Zinc-Bromine Battery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-zinc-bromine-battery-market/41342/

Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2023

The Global Magnetic Drive Coupling market report is a covered critical dynamics, regional growth, competition, and other important aspects of the market. It provides accurate market figures and statistics including CAGR, revenue, volume, consumption, production, market shares, price, and gross margin. Each regional market studied in the report is carefully analyzed to explore key opportunities and business prospects they are expected to offer in the near future. The authors of the report profile some of the leading names of the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market on the basis of various factors. This equips players with crucial information and data to improve their business tactics and ensure a strong foothold in the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market. 

All of the segments shed light upon in the report are examined for their future growth in the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market. The report also shows their current growth in the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market so that players could cash in on the available opportunities. Readers are provided with manufacturing cost analysis, manufacturing process analysis, price analysis, and other studies important to closely understand the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market. Our analysts have used industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies to compile this meticulous and complete research study on the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market. 

Regional Coverage 

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from emerging to mature ones. You can expect all-inclusive research analysis of key regional and country level markets such as India, China, Japan, the U.S., Europe, and North America. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, we provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analysis of the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market. 

Lonza
Jubilant Life Sciences
Vertellus
Brother Enterprises
Lasons India
Vanetta?
Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical
Resonance Specialties

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Niacin
Nicotinamide

Segment by Application
Feed Additives
Daily Chemicals
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
 

Highlights of TOC 

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Magnetic Drive Coupling market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and market size analysis for the review period 2014-2025. 

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites. 

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials . 

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with comprehensive analysis of market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends. 

Market Forecast: Here, the report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast. 

Methodology and Data Source: It includes the publisher’s disclaimer, authors list, primary and secondary sources, and methodology and research approach. 

 

