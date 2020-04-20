MARKET REPORT
Electronic Toll Collection Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025
Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Overview
Electronic toll collection (TEC) systems are devices that enable the central management of toll operations via a single integrated solution. Eliminating delay on highways and roadways, the system ensures that toll payment is made electronically in a hassle-free manner.
The global electronic toll collection system market can be segmented by application, region, product type, and technology. By product type, the global market for electronic toll collection can be segmented into antennae, treadles, transponders, weigh-in-motion devices, film storage devices, cameras, communication systems, and scanning devices. By technology, the market can be categorized into global positioning system (GPS), dedicated short range communications (DSRC), radio-frequency identification, and global navigation satellite system (GNSS).
Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Key Trends
As these systems eliminate manual operations by toll receivers and payers, the demand for electronic toll collection is likely to witness an upsurge. Cashless transactions offered by electronic toll collection systems do not only save travel time, but also minimizes traffic congestion near toll collection booths across roads and highways. Electronic toll collection systems offer cost-efficient solutions that are faster too. The need for multiple toll plazas is ruled out owing to the installation of electronic toll collection systems, saving additional costs. However, high dependence on government funding and high installation costs of these devices might restrain the growth of the market.
Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Market Potential
A number of emerging economies are increasingly addressing the need to adopt time and cost efficient electronic toll collection systems throughout the major cities. For instance, in India, the National Payments Corporation of India has been encouraging several highways to install electronic toll collection systems with a view to increase digital payments across the country, supporting the cashless economy initiative of the government.
Nearly 14-16% of the toll collection in the country has been converted into electronic mediums, with the transaction number rising up to 7 million per month, reported the National Electronic Toll Collection in April 2017. The availability of advanced, easy, and convenient digital platforms for payment such as BharatQR and Samsung Pay has eliminated the waiting time required for card swipes.
Similarly, in April 2017, the Transport Minister of Vietnam ordered swift installations of electronic toll collection equipment across the major highways of the country. Malaysia is another nation which has been promoting the adoption of electronic toll collection systems via its PLUS highways that offer cashless, fully electronic payments. Features such as Touch ‘n Go Card, PlusMiles Card, and SmartTag have enabled smooth transactions, ensuring that 600 vehicles can pass through a TnG lane per hour, compared to 180 vehicles per hour that previously paid manually.
Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global market for electronic toll collection market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to advance at a rapid pace due to the growing demand for safe, efficient, and secure toll collection infrastructure. The growing demand for electronic toll collection systems in Asia Pacific can be attributed to favorable government policies, growing investments in infrastructural development, and increasing adoption of automation across several regions. Singapore, India, Malaysia, China, and Thailand are expected to represent a large slice of revenue of the overall market.
Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Competitive Analysis
Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., 3M, EFKON AG, Kapsch TrafficCom, Xerox Corporation, Q-Free, Toll Collect GmbH, TransCore, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd., Transurban Limited, VaaaN, Raytheon Company, and Schneider Electric SE are some of the leading companies operating in the global electronic toll collection market.
MARKET REPORT
Home Insurance Market 2020 by Technology, Component, Industry Vertical, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2026
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Home Insurance Market for the past years, and the forecast period, 2020-2026. It comprises the market size, Home Insurance market share, industry dynamics, Porters study, key segments, latest trends, and company profiles. The information included in the report is a result of an comprehensive market research and important opinions from Home Insurance industry professionals. Research methodology is served in the Home Insurance analysis to focus on the methodologies used to gather and validate information. The report is very useful and valuable tool for Home Insurance market players, investors, and new entrants as it gives benefits to them by strengthening their place in the international Home Insurance market and conceive strategies to sustain.
Global Home Insurance Market Scope 2020 :
The report offers an executive synopsis of the worldwide Home Insurance industry to guide market players, new entrants, and investors get an understanding of the complete Home Insurance market situation and determine strategies for development and supporting their businesses. Key discoveries are highlighted in the analysis to guide Home Insurance market players to evaluate investment feasibility. Industry enticement and ongoing Home Insurance trends study are also silhouetted in the analysis. The competitive landscape is served to help leading Home Insurance industry players regulate the competitiveness persuading in the Home Insurance industry and can make decisions to gain a competitive extremity.
The Home Insurance market outlook of the global industry is provided based on the Home Insurance growth drivers, constraints and threats, SWOT analysis, and Home Insurance market share study. The drivers and constraints of Home Insurance industry recognize the rise and fall of the Home Insurance market. The study is served based on the Home Insurance haggling power of buyers, haggling power of suppliers, the risk of new entrants, the risk from replacement, and Home Insurance industrial competition.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
The report also studies key manufacturers performing in the global Home Insurance market includes:
PingAn
Country Insurance
Liberty Mutual
Allstate
USAA
Chubb
Cincinnati Insurance
Farmers Insurance Group
Kunlun
Nationwide
Geico
PICC
Auto Owner’s Insurance
AFLAC
Amica Mutual
The Hanover
Erie Insurance Group
State Farm
Shelter Insurance
Allianz
BUPA
Allstate
American Family
Influence of the Home Insurance market report:
* Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Home Insurance market.
* Home Insurance market recent innovations and major events.
* Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Home Insurance market-leading players.
* Conclusive study about the growth plot of Home Insurance market for forthcoming years.
* In-depth understanding of Home Insurance market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro Home Insurance markets.
* Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Home Insurance market.
Geographically, the Home Insurance market analysis includes the regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the Home Insurance market study has been done for the countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Home Insurance market in Europe, the analysis covers the countries like Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. In Asia-Pacific Home Insurance market, the study is included for regions like India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the other parts of Asia-Pacific. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Home Insurance market, the study includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the other parts of LAMEA. The Home Insurance market share study for every segment is served in the analysis for the past and the Home Insurance future period.
It also provides an in-depth study of Home Insurance market dynamics which will impact market during the forecast years 2020-2026. The explicit data about an comprehend events such as Home Insurance technological development, mergers, acquisition, innovative Home Insurance business approach, new launches are provided in the Home Insurance report.
Target Audience:
* Home Insurance and Related Manufacturing Industries
* Suppliers and Traders of Home Insurance
* Academic Centers
* Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies
Finally, the complete analysis clarifies various queries for the Home Insurance target audiences, mainly on which market segments to target on in the upcoming years for prioritizing endeavor and investments.
ENERGY
Business Intelligence Software Market Astonishing Growth in Coming Years: Javelin Group, Tableau Software, ZAP BI, Jaspersoft, Salesforce, Phocas, Datapine, Square, IBM, Domo, Qlik
Business Intelligence Software Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Business Intelligence Software Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Leading Players In The Business Intelligence Software Market
Javelin Group
Tableau Software
ZAP BI
Jaspersoft
Salesforce
Phocas
Datapine
Square
IBM
Domo
Qlik
Yellowfin International
SAS
Teradata
SAP
Microsoft
MicroStrategy
Sysomos
Information Builders
Zoho
Oracle
Sisense
Most important types of Business Intelligence Software products covered in this report are:
Cloud
On-premises
Most widely used downstream fields of Business Intelligence Software market covered in this report are:
SMEs
Large Organization
Other
The Business Intelligence Software market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Business Intelligence Software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Business Intelligence Software Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Business Intelligence Software Market?
- What are the Business Intelligence Software market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Business Intelligence Software market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Business Intelligence Software market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Table of Contents:
- Business Intelligence Software Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Business Intelligence Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Business Intelligence Software Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Business Intelligence Software Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Business Intelligence Software Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Business Intelligence Software Market Forecast
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Insurance Market 2020 by Equipment, Manufacturers, Cost, sales Channels, Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2026
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Insurance Market for the past years, and the forecast period, 2020-2026. It comprises the market size, Automotive Insurance market share, industry dynamics, Porters study, key segments, latest trends, and company profiles. The information included in the report is a result of an comprehensive market research and important opinions from Automotive Insurance industry professionals. Research methodology is served in the Automotive Insurance analysis to focus on the methodologies used to gather and validate information. The report is very useful and valuable tool for Automotive Insurance market players, investors, and new entrants as it gives benefits to them by strengthening their place in the international Automotive Insurance market and conceive strategies to sustain.
Global Automotive Insurance Market Scope 2020 :
The report offers an executive synopsis of the worldwide Automotive Insurance industry to guide market players, new entrants, and investors get an understanding of the complete Automotive Insurance market situation and determine strategies for development and supporting their businesses. Key discoveries are highlighted in the analysis to guide Automotive Insurance market players to evaluate investment feasibility. Industry enticement and ongoing Automotive Insurance trends study are also silhouetted in the analysis. The competitive landscape is served to help leading Automotive Insurance industry players regulate the competitiveness persuading in the Automotive Insurance industry and can make decisions to gain a competitive extremity.
The Automotive Insurance market outlook of the global industry is provided based on the Automotive Insurance growth drivers, constraints and threats, SWOT analysis, and Automotive Insurance market share study. The drivers and constraints of Automotive Insurance industry recognize the rise and fall of the Automotive Insurance market. The study is served based on the Automotive Insurance haggling power of buyers, haggling power of suppliers, the risk of new entrants, the risk from replacement, and Automotive Insurance industrial competition.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
The report also studies key manufacturers performing in the global Automotive Insurance market includes:
The Allstate Corporation (U.S.)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
American International Group, Inc. (U.S.)
Allianz SE (Germany)
China Life Insurance Group (China)
Munich Re (Germany)
Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (U.S.)
AXA (France)
Prudential plc (UK)
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy)
Influence of the Automotive Insurance market report:
* Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive Insurance market.
* Automotive Insurance market recent innovations and major events.
* Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive Insurance market-leading players.
* Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive Insurance market for forthcoming years.
* In-depth understanding of Automotive Insurance market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro Automotive Insurance markets.
* Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive Insurance market.
Geographically, the Automotive Insurance market analysis includes the regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the Automotive Insurance market study has been done for the countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Automotive Insurance market in Europe, the analysis covers the countries like Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. In Asia-Pacific Automotive Insurance market, the study is included for regions like India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the other parts of Asia-Pacific. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Automotive Insurance market, the study includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the other parts of LAMEA. The Automotive Insurance market share study for every segment is served in the analysis for the past and the Automotive Insurance future period.
It also provides an in-depth study of Automotive Insurance market dynamics which will impact market during the forecast years 2020-2026. The explicit data about an comprehend events such as Automotive Insurance technological development, mergers, acquisition, innovative Automotive Insurance business approach, new launches are provided in the Automotive Insurance report.
Target Audience:
* Automotive Insurance and Related Manufacturing Industries
* Suppliers and Traders of Automotive Insurance
* Academic Centers
* Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies
Finally, the complete analysis clarifies various queries for the Automotive Insurance target audiences, mainly on which market segments to target on in the upcoming years for prioritizing endeavor and investments.
