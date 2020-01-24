Electronic Toll Collection Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2014 – 2020

Electronic Toll Collection Market Assessment

The Electronic Toll Collection Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Electronic Toll Collection market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2014 – 2020. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Electronic Toll Collection Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Electronic Toll Collection Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Electronic Toll Collection Market.

key players in the ETC market are Honeywell International, Inc., Transurban, Transtoll Pty Ltd., Transcore Holdings, Inc., Toll Collect GmbH, TRMI Systems Integration, Sensor Dynamics, Xerox Corporation, 3M, Connect East, EFKON, SAIC, DENSO, Q-Free, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Perceptics, Thales Group and Kapsch TrafficCom AG. The ETC ecosystem participants offer a wide range of solutions, such as software services and system integration and toll system operations including maintenance, payment handling and revenue assurance. It is the future solution to alleviating traffic congestion problems.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ETC market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data &projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories, such as products, technologies, applications and geographies. The report covers an exhaustive analysis on

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

