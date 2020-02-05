MARKET REPORT
Electrophoresis Technology Market size Register Steady Growth during 2023
The global electrophoresis market should grow from $2.0 billion in 2018 to reach $2.7 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
The study encompasses major technologies of electrophoresis and the various product segments for each technology. The role of electrophoresis as an analytical separation method for both nucleic acid and protein molecules was examined. The major end-user applications for both GE and CE were also included within the scope of this study.
BCC Research analyzes the impact of the two major electrophoresis techniques on biological molecular separation, determines their current market status, examines their future potential, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The latest research findings in different industry areas are presented.
BCC Research presents the industry competitiveness for electrophoresis, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, market potential, and revenue forecast projections from 2017 through 2023. Global revenue projections for the electrophoresis market have been developed by the two major technologies and by product segments for every technology. Revenue projections by end-user applications have been included.
BCC Research also examined the electrophoresis industry by regions and conducted an in-depth study on the competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology.
Report Includes:
– 37 data tables and 22 additional tables
– Industry analysis of the electrophoresis technology, as a standardized analytical separation method
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Segmentation of the electrophoresis technology by type, separation technique, end use, application industry and geographical region
– Discussion of current market dynamics and future market potential for both gel electrophoresis (GE) and capillary electrophoresis (CE) technologies
– Coverage of electrophoresis techniques and technologies used in academia, government research laboratories, and the biopharmaceutical, environmental, chemical, forensics, and food industries
– Evaluation of the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall capillary electrophoresis technology segment
– Competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology
– Descriptive study of electrophoresis manufacturers and life sciences research companies along with their corporate profiles
– Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Agilent Technologies, Biotec Fischer GmbH, Helena Laboratories, The Gel Company and Sebia, Inc.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Electrophoresis has been the method of choice for several decades to physically separate macromolecules, such as nucleic acid fragments, RNA (ribonucleic acid), and proteins, according to their charge and molecular size. GE and CE technology segments represent widely implemented and powerful analytical separation methods. GE separates macromolecules using a gel-like matrix and has extended the range of geometries available to researchers. GE can be performed both in one-dimensional (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) modes. CE deploys a liquid separation technique using narrow bore, fused, silica capillaries to fractionate molecules. The growing concept of microfluidics is revitalizing CE
technology, as the latter is very amenable to microfabrication techniques. BCC Research was interested in examining the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall CE technology segment.
Although electrophoresis is a standardized technique, there have been considerable technology advances because of its ever-expanding research applications. Hence, we were interested in monitoring the current state of the industry and the related technology trends. Among the major GE techniques, the polyacrylamide gel (2D PAGE) technique has received immense attention, fueled by the growing field of proteomics. 2D PAGE has a high resolving power to separate posttranslational protein entities. There have been significant technology developments in different product segments, such as informatics and gel imaging. BCC Research was particularly interested in investigating PAGE techniques
for protein electrophoresis.
BCC Research was also interested in examining end-users’ perspectives in various industrial applications that use electrophoresis. Despite the advent of several alternative analytical technologies for separation, electrophoresis is likely to continue to serve as a complementary technology for separating biologically important macromolecules. BCC Research was thus interested in gaining a complete understanding of the various electrophoresis technologies, major forces governing the product segments, and a comprehensive study of competitive structures.
Automotive Bumper Paint Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2018 – 2028
Automotive Bumper Paint Market from PMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Automotive Bumper Paint Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Automotive Bumper Paint Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Automotive Bumper Paint among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Automotive Bumper Paint Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Automotive Bumper Paint Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Automotive Bumper Paint Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Automotive Bumper Paint
Queries addressed in the Automotive Bumper Paint Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Automotive Bumper Paint ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Automotive Bumper Paint Market?
- Which segment will lead the Automotive Bumper Paint Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Automotive Bumper Paint Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
key players and products offered
Reasons to choose PMR:
- Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information
- Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients
- 24/7 availability of services
- Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape
- Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients
Architectural LED Products Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends
Global Architectural LED Products Market: Overview
This report on the global architectural LED products market is a thorough study on how the demand has evolved in the recent past and where it is headed during a foreseeable future. This market research report provides analysis for the period 2013 to 2021, wherein the period from 2017 to 2021 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on global architectural LED products market evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue.
The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the architectural LED products market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.
Global Architectural LED Products Market: Key Research Aspects
This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the architectural LED products market, growth trend of each segment and companies’ strategies to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the architectural LED products market. This report also provides the ecosystem analysis for the architectural LED products market which explains the participants of the value chain.
Market profiting: in-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry players, products, application, overall market size, industry connotations, identify distributors, and software developers. Formulating discussion guide: in order to conduct industry expert interviews, the report has formulated detailed discussion guide. Developing list of respondents including manufacturers and industry specialists, distributors, and retailers.
Based on product type, the report has segmented the global architectural LED products market into solar and conventional, which is further sub-segmented into lamps and strip and linear. Application-wise, the market has been bifurcated into wall washing, in ground, cove lighting, backlight, and other applications. The market for architectural LED products has also been categorized on the basis of end user into residential and commercial, which is further divided into retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others.
Global Architectural LED Products Market: Forecasts
Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers and end-use application-wise market numbers. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.
Currency: All the indicated denominations are in US$ (US Dollar). Source: Company Annual & Financial Reports
Medical Radiation Shielding Market set to garner higher revenue globally
The aim of the study by QMI is to evaluate the global market in medical radiation shielding for the 2020-2028 forecast periods and provide readers with an objective and accurate analysis. The study presented in this report will help producers and manufacturers in the industry. The article provides a comprehensive review that may be of value.
The report commences with brief information of the global medical radiation shielding market. This report sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The report includes important facts and statistics on the global medical radiation shielding market.
A global medical radiation shielding market is provided in this next section. This involves market introduction and a standard product definition medical radiation shielding. This section provides readers with market value and year-by-year growth. Annual growth gives readers a wider view of growth patterns during the forecast period.
The report focuses on macro-economic, demand and supply drivers, constraints, and important patterns. In order to better inform the decision-making system of clients, the impact analysis for weighted average model-based growth drivers is present in the report.
The report will be updated on a number of market opportunities, which leading medical radiation shielding companies can benefit from, to provide readers with up-to-date information on the latest developments on the global medical radiation shielding market. As the healthcare sector develops continuously, it is vital for medical radiation shielding manufacturers to develop key business strategies to keep a track of current developments and trends. This section provides detailed insights into the sourcing of raw materials, supply chain, regulatory approvals, price analyses, list of distributors and cost structure.
Considering the broad spectrum of the international medical radiation shielding market, QMI’s report provides important insights, analysis and forecast segmentation. Data are divided into product type, method, technology and region on the global medical radiation shielding market. This segment-specific analysis also offers a country-specific forecast taking all key parameters of the global medical radiation shielding market into consideration.
The last section of the report covers the competitive landscape of the global medical radiation shielding market to give readers an overview of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the categories of suppliers throughout the entire value chain and their participation in the global medical radiation shielding market.
QMI is committed to providing its clients with impartial and independent solutions for market research. Each QMI report is assembled after an extensive and comprehensive research. In order to give you the most comprehensive and accurate information, we use a mix of proven and innovative methodology. Primary research, secondary research, business research, focused interviews and social media analysis are our main sources of research.
Market Segmentation:
By Solution:
• Radiation Therapy
• Cyclotron
• Multimodality
• PET
• SPECT
• CT
• MRI
By Product:
• X-Ray
• Shields
• Booths
• Sheet Lead
• Bricks
• Curtain
By End User:
• Hospitals
• Diagnostics Center
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Solution
◦ North America, by Product
◦ North America, by End User
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Solution
◦ Western Europe, by Product
◦ Western Europe, by End User
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Solution
◦ Asia Pacific, by Product
◦ Asia Pacific, by End User
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Solution
◦ Eastern Europe, by Product
◦ Eastern Europe, by End User
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Solution
◦ Middle East, by Product
◦ Middle East, by End User
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Solution
◦ Rest of the World, by Product
◦ Rest of the World, by End User
Major Companies:
Nelco, Inc., Radiation Protection Products, MarShield, Ray-Bar Engineering Corp, Amray, Gaven Industries, Inc., A&L Shielding, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC.
