Embedded Analytics Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2016-2023 | Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics
Embedded Analytics Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market was valued at $25,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $60,281million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023. The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
North America was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2016, as it offers adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of embedded analytics technology. Asia-Pacific embedded analytics market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to evolution in IT security arena, increase in cloud adoption, growth in adoption of cloud computing, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, and rise in demand for enterprise mobility.
The sales & marketing business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. The segment accounted for $8,995 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. However, the embedded analytics market for operations is projected to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period. The BFSI segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.4%.
Emergence of big data and IoT among organizations, increase in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology, and surge in need to integrate data analytics with the business applications to achieve optimum performance are the major factors that drive the global embedded analytics industry.
The key players profiled in the study are Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Inc., Opentext Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to augment the growth of the embedded analytics market.
Key Findings of the Embedded Analytics Market:
The cloud-based deployment segment accounted for the highest share of the global embedded analytics industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2017 to 2023.
The BFSI embedded analytics market generated the highest share of revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a rate of 13.8%.
North America embedded analytics market generated the highest share, valued at $14,184 million, in terms of revenue in 2016.
Embedded analytics market for operations is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the business application segment.
Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future 2019 – 2027
“
“”
The Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
As per the latest business intelligence report published by TMR, the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.
All the players running in the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market are elaborated thoroughly in the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market players.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
The Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market report gets rid of the following queries:
- What tactics are being utilized by players to gain a competitive edge in the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market?
- What are the challenges faced by players while performing R&D developments in the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market?
- Which region holds the majority of share in the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market and why?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market in region?
- What are the recent consumption trends across the globe?
After reading the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market.
- Identify the Gyneco-obstetric Ultrasound Systems market impact on various industries.
Spend Analysis Software Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2026
Spend Analysis Software Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Spend Analysis Software Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Spend Analysis Software Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Spend Analysis Software by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Spend Analysis Software definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Coupa Software
Insight Sourcing Group
Ivalua
Ariba
GEP
SpikeFli Analytics
AnyData Solutions
AppZen
Claritum
Ignite Procurement
InstaSupply
Oversight Systems
ProcurePort
Conciliator
Reducer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Spend Analysis Software Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Spend Analysis Software market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Spend Analysis Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Spend Analysis Software industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Spend Analysis Software Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Aviation Cyber Security Market To Set Phenomenal Growth by the End 2027 with Top Prominent Players Airbus, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences
What are the Current Trends that are driving the Aviation Cyber Security Market? … SWOT Analysis and Market Strategies in the Aviation Cyber Security Market by the Major Market Players?
Pune City, January 2020 – The demand for airline services are increasing gradually, which is enabling the commercial airlines to focus more on implementation of advanced information technology in their system. The aviation industry is one of the largest industries which is exposed to cyber-attacks. Thus, to control such attacks, the industry is concentrating more on cyber security solutions. The cyber security solutions helps in securing high-level storage and safety of confidential data of the airline companies as well as airports and air traffic management.
Leading Aviation Cyber Security Market Players: Airbus, BAE Systems PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Thales Group, The Raytheon Company
The key influencing factor of the aviation cyber security market are the growing awareness towards cyber-threats among governments, commercial aviation companies and military forces. Another factor catalyzing the aviation cyber security market is introduction of new aircrafts. The rising demand for integrated security solutions on aircrafts as well as on ground equipment and the development of next-generation cyber security solutions globally are creating opportunities for the aviation cyber security market in the forecast period.
An off-the-shelf report on Aviation Cyber Security Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.
The Aviation Cyber Security Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.
Aviation Cyber Security Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
The Aviation Cyber Security Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Industry Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures
- New Product Launches
- Expansions and Other Strategic Developments
Key Attributes –
- The reports cover key developments in the Aviation Cyber Security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.
- Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.
- Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.
- These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.
- The market players from Aviation Cyber Security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Aviation Cyber Security in the global market.
