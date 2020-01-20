Embedded Display: Market 2020 Segmentation-Analysis, Statistics, Share, Emerging-Trends, Business-Opportunities, Consumer-Behavior, Demand, Development, Advancement & Forecast 2024

Global Lignosulfonates Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2% during a forecast period.

Lignosulfonate is used as an intermediate in the synthesis of numerous products. Its unique chemistry has directed to its application in diverse sectors like coatings, textile lubricants, polishes, detergents, pesticides, and personal care products.

An increase in demand for sustainable products is one of the key drivers in the global lignosulfonates market. The rise in environmental and human health concerns have prompted governments to increase the usage of renewable and sustainable products in numerous applications. Lignosulfonates are renewable in nature and deliver several environmental benefits. It also helps in controlling carbon dioxide emissions when mixed with concrete and acts as a water-reducing agent, which minimizes the usage of water during cement mixing.

On the other hand, the presence of product substitution is expected to restrict the growth of the global lignosulfonates market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for animal feed binders, specifically from developing economies is projected to generate favorable opportunities for key players operating in the global lignosulfonates market across the globe.

One trend in the global lignosulfonates market is rapid investments in infrastructure. Lignosulfonates are added in the cement to custom high-quality concrete. The demand for lignosulfonates is growing in the concrete admixtures application segment because of the huge investments in the infrastructure segment.

The sodium lignosulfonate segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, it also used as a substitute for conventional chloride materials in dust control applications. The global lignosulfonates market research report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the lignosulfonates market size.

Region-wise, North America holds a dominant position in the global lignosulfonates market and is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of a large number of animal feed mills in the U.S. The production of the finished animal feed is expected to increase exponentially and drive the growth in the North America market during the forecast period.

The global lignosulfonates market is extremely competitive with many key players, across the globe. These players are adopting various strategies to expand their global presence. Some of the key strategies implemented by the key players include expansions & investments, new product launch, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global lignosulfonates market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global lignosulfonates market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the Global Lignosulfonates Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lignosulfonates Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Lignosulfonates Market

Global Lignosulfonates Market, By Product

• Sodium lignosulfonate

• Calcium lignosulfonate

• Magnesium lignosulfonate

• Others

Global Lignosulfonates Market, By Application

• Oil Well Additives

• Concrete Additives

• Animal Feed Binder

• Dust Control

• Others (Plasterboard Additives, Leather Tanning, Disperse Pesticides, etc.)

Global Lignosulfonates Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Lignosulfonates Market

• Abelin Polymers

• GREENAGROCHEM

• Harbin Fecino Chemical

• Karjala Pulp

• Borregaard

• Burgo Group

• Pacific Dust Control

• Sappi

• The Dallas Group of America

• VENKI CHEM

• Xinyi Feihuang Chemical

• Rayonier Advanced Materials

• Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals

• Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

• Nippon Paper Industries

• Qingdao Newworld Material Co Limited

