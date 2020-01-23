Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The global Direct Marketing Services market size was 5220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Direct Marketing Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Direct Marketing Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

Direct marketing services is mainly classified into four types: Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) Marketing, Social media Marketing, Direct Selling, etc. And Direct Mail is the most widely used type which takes up about 30% of the global total in 2016.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

Leo Burnett

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Email marketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Direct Marketing Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Marketing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Direct Marketing Services Manufacturers

Direct Marketing Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Direct Marketing Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Direct Marketing Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

