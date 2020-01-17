EMI Shielding Materials Market Stock and Sales Analysis 2019, Demands, Supply, Forecasts till 2025

The recently Published global EMI Shielding Materials Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on EMI Shielding Materials Market.

EMI shielding market is expected to be valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2019 to 2025

Top Companies in the Global EMI Shielding Materials Market:

3M, Parker Hannifin Corp, HEICO Corporation, Laird, Kitagawa Industries, SAS Industries,and others.

Market Overview

Conductive coatings and paints held the largest market share in 2018. EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces is provided by conductive coatings and paints. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, silver-coated copper are used as the fillers in conductive coatings and paints. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a very popular method of conductive coating application. A conductive shield is created around the casing by the conductive coating and paints and prevents EMI signal interfering with the control signals.

The radiation method accounted for the largest share of the EMI shielding market in 2018. This is because EMI metal shielding is commonly used for protecting the device from EMI radiation. Metal shielding typically provides EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB radiation. For an instance, in hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment such as electrocardiography (ECG) machine to reduce the effects of EMI radiation.

The EMI Shielding Materials market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global EMI Shielding Materials Market on the basis of Types are:

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

On The basis Of Application, the Global EMI Shielding Materials Market is:

Defense

Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

