Emotion Analytics Market 2019 Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook – Imotions A/S, Kairos, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Eyeris (EmoVu)

The report titled “Emotion Analytics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Emotion Analytics market size was 140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 60.7% during 2019-2025.

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Emotion Analytics Market: Microsoft, IBM, Imotions A/S, Kairos, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Eyeris (EmoVu), NViso SA, Realeyes, Yuyidata, Adoreboard, Heartbeat AI, Deloitte, SAS Institute Inc, Clarabridge and others.

Global Emotion Analytics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Emotion Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Emotion Analytics Market is segmented into:

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis For Emotion Analytics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Emotion Analytics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Emotion Analytics Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Emotion Analytics Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Emotion Analytics Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Emotion Analytics Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

