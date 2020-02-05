Emulsion Breaker Market Consumption, Supply, Global Gross Margin & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Airport Retailing Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Trends and Opportunities

The global airport retailing market is projected to expand at a significant rate over the next couple of years owing to the growth in the tourism sector, rising income of the middle class across the globe, and easy accessibility of brands. By type, the global airport retailing market can be segmented into supermarkets, specialty retailers, department store, and direct retailer. The segment of direct retailer has been estimated to lead the market in the coming years accounting for the leading market share until 2025. Stores such as Levi’s, Hugo Boss, and Lacoste are known for generating maximum revenue. In terms of airport size, large airports are expected to emerge dominant in the global airport retailing market.

The global airport retailing market is expected to grow tremendously owing to the rising promotional activities by companies and individual brands and incessantly growing passenger traffic. Retailing has turned out to be the leading source of income for airports across the globe. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of air travelers and enhanced duty-free shopping experience. The market for global airport retailing is also expected to be driven by the growing demand for local destination products.

Global Airport Retailing Market: Regional Outlook

Over the last couple of years, Europe has witnessed immense progress in the market for airport retailing owing rising investments in retail services in airports, feasible air fares, and upsurge in tourism. Moreover, due to several projects in pipeline such as refurbishments, renovation of current airports, and expansion and development of new terminals, the market is expected to witness tremendous growth. Owing to development of high-end airports in countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant rate.

Global Airport Retailing Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the chief players in the airport retailing market are World Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free America, Gebr. Heinemann, Dufry, and Autogrill.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

