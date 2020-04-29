EMV Cards Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026 | Gemalto, Watchdata Technologies, IDEMIA, Perfect Plastic Printing

Global EMV Cards Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence “Global EMV Cards Market” industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

According to this study, over the next five years the EMV Cards market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7475.6 million by 2026, from $ 6430.1 million in 2019.

GlobalEMV Cards Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Gemalto, Watchdata Technologies, IDEMIA, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, Giesecke & Devrient, Goldpac, CPI Card, Hengbao, Tianyu, Valid, Eastcompeace, Kona I along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Contact-based EMV Cards

Contactless EMV Cards

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) is a payment technology for smart payment cards such as debit or credit card at POS (Point Of Sale) or ATM (Automated Tellar Machines).

EMV Cards Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of EMV Cards Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

