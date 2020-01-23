Enamel Lined Cans Market: Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Packaging has become an essential aspect of human life because the quality of packaging defines the quality of the product. Enamel lined cans are one of the most effective solutions for the packaging of products from several end use industries. Enamel lined cans help to maintain the freshness and quality of food. Enamel lined cans design consists of circular lines on the container as well on the closure of the container. The global enamel lined cans market is expected to witness an attractive growth during the forecast period, globally. It is due to an increase in demand for packaged food such as meat, fruits, vegetables, soup, and ready to eat food product. Enamel lined cans is a type of packaging, which provides safety, protect from cross contamination, hermetically sealed, tamper-evident, and have sustainability credentials.

Enamel Lined Cans Market – Dynamics

The global enamel lined cans market is expected to influenced by the increase in demand for the packaged food industry, globally. The significant factor that has driven the global market for enamel lined cans is government initiatives carried out to increase healthy eating via fruits & vegetables. Thus, it has influenced the sales of fruits and vegetables, which are packed in the enamel lined cans. Enamel lines cans have the High recycling rate as compared to other packaging solution. Enamel lined cans are the most preferred choice due to its low-cost packaging solution that provides stability and rigidity. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals due to improvement in living standard is expected to drive the enamel lined cans market. Government regulatory body associated in different regions and country have set some rules for the safety of food, which has led to an increase in demand for healthy packed food. Simultaneously, it will boost the demand for enamel lined cans during the forecast period. The Manufacturers of enamel lined cans are focusing on the development such as attractiveness, self-appearance, and durability with its closure type. Feature such as convenience, microwavable packaging, or ready to boil cans, easy opening, and reusability are the factor restringing the demand for Enamel lined cans during the forecast period.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Enamel Lined Cans Market – Segmentation

The global enamel lined cans market is segmented as follows –

By material type, the global enamel lined cans market is segmented into –

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Tin-Plated Steel

By capacity type, the global enamel lined cans market is segmented into –

Less than 250 ml

251 ml – 500 ml

501 ml – 750 ml

751 ml – 1000 ml

More the 1000 ml

By end use, the global enamel lined cans market is segmented into –

Food Bakery & Confectionery Meat, Poultry & Seafood Pet Foods Ready to Eat Meals Others

Paints & Lubricants

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Enamel Lined Cans Market – Regional Outlook

North America is expected to witness steady growth due to saturated market players and already established market, so the North Americans are heading towards the convenience. But still, there is some scope for it in the pet food packaging segment. However, the prominent region for the enamel lined cans is the Asia Pacific, the emerging economy such as India and China in the Asia Pacific Region is expected to drive the demand for enamel lined cans during the forecast period. It is due to the increase in modernization and an increase in the purchasing power of the customers. The people are attracted to attractively packaged food and are driving the global market for packaged food.

Recent Developments in the Enamel Lined Cans Market

In April 2019, Berlin Packaging acquired Verrerie Calvet a packaging supplier located in France. This acquisition will help Berlin Packaging to expand its business in Europe.

Enamel Lined Cans Market – Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global enamel lined cans market are as follows –