Encryption Software Market to grow at 17.0% CAGR during 2019-2024

The Global Encryption Software Market size to grow from US$ 7.5 Billion in 2019 to US4 16.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019–2024.

The Global Encryption Software Market size to grow from US$ 7.5 Billion in 2019 to US4 16.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 151 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 72 tables and 38 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Encryption Software Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Symantec (US)

Thales e-Security (France)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Sophos (UK)

Check Point (Israel)

Micro Focus (UK)

McAfee (US)

Dell (US)

WinMagic (US)

ESET (US)

Cryptomathic (Denmark)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Stormshield (France)

CipherCloud (US)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The encryption software market is segmented on the basis of component (software and services). The services segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. There is a strong requirement for encryption software related services to tackle specific needs. The encryption services enhance the security portfolio of enterprises and safeguard their system from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss.

“The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The encryption software market by application has sub segments of disk encryption, file/folder encryption, database encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption.The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the increasing number of organizations moving toward the cloud for achieving cost savings, agility, and flexibility, although this is also making their critical data more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of Encryption Software Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SMES)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Responsive Companies

4.3 Dynamic Companies

4.4 Starting Blocks

Report Highlights:

To define, describe, and forecast the encryption software market by component (software and services), services (professional services and managed services), application (disk encryption, file/folder encryption, database encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), enterprise size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs] and large enterprises), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific [APAC], Latin America, and Middle East and Africa [MEA]).

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To study the complete value chain of the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the encryption software ecosystem

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with the detailed competitive landscape of market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches, such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, in the encryption software market

