MARKET REPORT
Endoscopy Devices Market 2019 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2026
The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $30,011.13 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $45,389.62 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Endoscopy is a process of visualizing internal organs using an endoscope. These endoscopes are equipped with a thin and flexible tube along with a camera on the tip through which the lining of the esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and others can be visualized. These endoscopy devices can be used either for disease diagnosis or therapeutic surgeries. A cutting tool is attached to the end of the endoscope, and subsequently the apparatus can be used to perform surgery.
The global endoscopy devices market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements and rise in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices. In addition, favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications further drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. However, dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global endoscopy devices market is segmented into product, hygiene, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the global market is categorized into endoscopy devices (endoscopes), mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization & documentation systems, accessories, and others. The endoscopy devices segment is further classified into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, and robot-assisted endoscope. The rigid endoscopes segment is subdivided into laparoscopes, urology endoscopes, gynecology endoscopes, arthroscopes, cystoscopes, neuroendoscopes, and others rigid endoscopes.
The flexible endoscopes segment is subsegmented into GI endoscopes, ENT endoscopes, bronchoscopes, ultrasound endoscopes, and other flexible endoscopes. The mechanical endoscopic equipment is further segmented by devices and by therapeutic. The mechanical endoscopic equipment, by devices is further divided into endoscopic implants, trocars, graspers, snares, biopsy forceps, and others.
The mechanical endoscopic equipment by therapeutic is further classified into biopsy (FNA and FNB), polypectomy (ESD and EMR), biliary stone management & drainage, hemostasis & suturing, esophageal & colon stricture management, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)/obesity, and others. The visualization & documentation systems segment is subcategorized into light sources, camera heads, wireless display & monitors, endoscopy cameras, carts, digital documentation systems, video processors & video convertors, transmitters & receivers, and others. The accessories segment is further segmented into biopsy valves, overtubes, mouth pieces, surgical dissectors, needle holders & needle forceps, cleaning brushes, light cables, and other accessories. The other endoscopy equipment is further fragmented into insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems, and other electronic endoscopy equipment.
Depending on hygiene, the market is segregated into single-use, reprocessing, and sterilization. The applications covered in the study include bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
ü This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
ü An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.
ü A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global endoscopy devices market is provided.
ü An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Product
o Endoscopy Devices
§ Rigid Endoscopes
• Laparoscopes
• Urology Endoscopes
• Gynecology Endoscopes
• Arthroscopes
• Cystoscopes
• Neuroendoscopes
• Other Rigid Endoscopes
§ Flexible Endoscopes
• GI Endoscopes
o Gastroscopes
o Colonoscopes
o Sigmoidoscopes
o Duodenoscopes
• ENT Endoscopes
o Nasopharyngoscopes
o Otoscope
o Rhinoscopes
o Laryngoscopes
• Bronchoscopes
• Ultrasound Endoscopes
• Other Flexible Endoscopes
§ Capsule Endoscopes
§ Robot-assisted Endoscope
o Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment
§ By Devices
• Endoscopic Implants
• Trocars
• Graspers
• Snares
• Biopsy Forceps
• Others
§ By Therapeutics
• Biopsy (FNA and FNB)
• Polypectomy (ESD and EMR)
• Biliary Stone Management & Drainage
• Hemostasis & Suturing
• Esophageal & Colon Stricture Management
• Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) & Obesity
• Others
o Visualization & Documentation Systems
§ Light Sources
§ Camera Heads
§ Wireless Display & Monitors
§ Endoscopy Cameras
§ Carts
§ Digital Documentation Systems
§ Video Processors & Video Convertors
§ Transmitters and Receivers
§ Others
o Accessories
§ Biopsy Valves
§ Overtubes
§ Mouth Pieces
§ Surgical Dissectors
§ Needle Holders & Needle Forceps
§ Cleaning Brushes
§ Light Cables
§ Other Accessories
o Other Endoscopy Equipment
§ Insufflators
§ Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems
§ Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment
• By Hygiene
o Single-use
o Reprocessing
o Sterilization
• By Application
o Bronchoscopy
o Arthroscopy
o Laparoscopy
o Urology Endoscopy
o Neuroendoscopy
o Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
o Gynecology Endoscopy
o ENT Endoscopy
o Others
• By End User
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics
o Others
• By Region
o North America
§ U.S.
§ Canada
§ Mexico
o Europe
§ Germany
§ France
§ Spain
§ Italy
§ UK
§ Russia
§ Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
§ Australia
§ Japan
§ India
§ China
§ Taiwan
§ Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
§ Brazil
§ Saudi Arabia
§ South Africa
§ Turkey
§ Rest of LAMEA
LIST of KEY PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT
• HOYA Corporation
• Olympus Corporation
• Stryker Corporation
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• CONMED Corporation
• Medtronic Plc.
• Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
• Smith & Nephew, Plc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Medrobotics Corporation
The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report)
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• Cook Medical
• B. Braun
• PENTAX Medical
• Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.
MARKET REPORT
Double Beds Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2025
The global Double Beds market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Double Beds market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Double Beds market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Double Beds market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Double Beds market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AFK
ALTRENOTTI
Atelier Lilu
BONALDO
Clei
DE BREUYN
De Breuyn Mobel
Dear snc dei F.lli Pozzi
Doimo City Line
GRUPO CONFORTEC
LIFETIME Kidsrooms
Noctis
Paidi
Pensarecasa.it
ROS 1 S.A.
Scandola
V.&NICE
VAMA Divani
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Contemporary
Traditional
Classic
Segment by Application
Home
Commercial
Each market player encompassed in the Double Beds market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Double Beds market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Double Beds market report?
- A critical study of the Double Beds market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Double Beds market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Double Beds landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Double Beds market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Double Beds market share and why?
- What strategies are the Double Beds market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Double Beds market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Double Beds market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Double Beds market by the end of 2029?
Why Choose Double Beds Market Report?
- Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
- Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
- Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
- Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
- Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients
MARKET REPORT
Healthcare Security Systems Market Size, Share, Demand, Suppliers and Industry Analysis, by Top Manufacturers 2020-2025
Healthcare security systems embrace the overall physical security solutions installed at numerous healthcare facilities such as the Open Publication Distribution System (OPDs), assisted living facilities, ambulatory care centers, and hospitals. Moreover, security systems such as perimeter protection, access control system, intercom & emergency communication, and video surveillance are certain types of healthcare security systems.
Technological advancements and increasing awareness amongst consumers could lead to a rapid growth of the mobile security market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by the dynamically upgrade by mobile security Solution. The rising need to Data prevention and security solutions will drive the market in coming years. Increasing adoption of digital media is expected to drive the market.
The study objectives of this report are:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Healthcare Security Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Healthcare Security Systems industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Healthcare Security Systems Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Major Players in Healthcare Security Systems market are:-
- Avigilon Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
- Allied Telesis, Inc.
- Tyco Security Products
- Bosch Security Systems
- Nedap
- …
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Healthcare Security Systems as well as some small players. The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into:-
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmacy
- Laboratories
- Others
Critical Questions Answered
- What is the projected market size of the Healthcare Security Systems Market in 2019?
- What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Healthcare Security Systems Market?
- Who are the leading Healthcare Security Systems manufacturers?
- What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Healthcare Security Systems Market?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?
- The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions.
Table of Content:-
1 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction and Market Overview
2 Industry Chain Analysis
3 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market, by Type
4 Healthcare Security Systems Market, by Application
5 Global Healthcare Security Systems Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)
6 Global Healthcare Security Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
7 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
10 Healthcare Security Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
11 New Project Feasibility Analysis
12 Research Finding and Conclusion
13 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
Global Laminated Particle Boards Market with Competitive Landscape, Industry Attractiveness and Key Players: -Trombini, Ikea Industry Div. Boards, Lesna Tip, Novopan, Fushi Wood Group, Patel Kenwood, Norbord Inc., Luli Group, Shubham Board
Global Laminated Particle Boards Market 2020 research delivers a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is providing details about the international markets with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development strategies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing developments and cost structures are also analyzed. Moreover the Laminated Particle Boards industry report also contributes insights of import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
|
Laminated Particle Boards Market Segmentation:
Laminated Particle Boards Market Segmentation by Type:
Single-layer Particle Board
Three-layer Particle Board
Laminated Particle Boards Market Segmentation by Application:
Furniture
Construction
Automotive
Others
The document will assist understand the necessities of customers, find out hassle areas and possibility to get higher, and assist inside the basic management technique of any enterprise. It can guarantee the success of your selling attempt, enables to reveal the patron’s opposition empowering them to be one stage beforehand and restriction losses. “Laminated Particle Boards Market Analysis and Forecast 2020- 2025” document helps the clients to take business organization choices and to recognize strategies of vital players inside the enterprise.
This Laminated Particle Boards market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry overview, cost structure analysis, technical data and competitive analysis, topmost player’s analysis, development trend analysis, overall market overview, regional market analysis, consumer’s analysis and marketing type analysis.
Scope of Laminated Particle Boards Market:
The global Laminated Particle Boards market is valued at XX million US$ in 2019 and will touch XX million US$ by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of during 2020-2025. The intents of this study are to state, segment, and project the size of the market built on company, product type, application and key regions.
Key Focused Regions in the Laminated Particle Boards market
-
- South America Laminated Particle Boards Market (Brazil, Argentina)
- The Middle East & Africa Laminated Particle Boards Market (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
- Europe Laminated Particle Boards Market (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)
- North America Laminated Particle Boards Market (U.S., Mexico, Canada)
- Asia-Pacific Laminated Particle Boards Market (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)
- Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report besides their business overview, strategic growth and financial data.
- Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecast data from 2020 to 2025.
This research classifies the global Laminated Particle Boards market by players/brands, region, type and application. It also revises the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, customers, research results & conclusion, appendix & data source and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Points Covered in The Report:
The developing factors of the Laminated Particle Boards industry are discussed exhaustively and different sections of the market are elucidated in detail.
Customization Service of the Report:
Global Marketers.biz provides customization of reports as per your prerequisite. Contact our sales team, who will assure you to get a report that suits your requirements.
