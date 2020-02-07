Endoscopy Equipment Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2023

Market Report
Hybrid Devices Market – Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2022
Premium Market Insights latest report, “Hybrid Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
The Hybrid Devices Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.
Earlier, desktops and laptops were given utmost importance owing to the presentation of information and other generic features such as accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. However, technological developments in functionalities and mobility of computers have led to the end users switching from traditional to hybrid devices. In 2013, several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) introduced 2-in-1 devices, also known as hybrids, swivels, or laplets that could be used both as a personal computer (PC) and a tablet. Hybrid devices are preferred over other devices majorly due to their functionalities such as lightweight nature and ease of use. The world hybrid devices market is projected to generate $30.92 billion from 2014 to 2022 registering a CAGR of 25.6% during the assessment period. Laptop tablet, hybrid models are creating greater opportunities for the industry worldwide.
The world hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into convertible devices and detachable devices. In convertible hybrid devices, the keyboard can be rotated, slid, or folded behind or within a chassis. Detachable hybrid devices are those with detachable keyboards that function as lightweight tablet devices.
Based on screen size, the market is divided into three categories: less than 12 inches, 12-15 inches, and greater than 15 inches. Further, the market is segmented based on end users which are sub segmented into personal use, IT & Telecom, and others (retail, healthcare, educational institutions, and government). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the market are ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation.
Global Market
3D Facial Recognition Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, Gemalto NV
3D face recognition is one of the facial recognition methods in which the 3D geometry of the human expression is used. The 3D face recognition methods achieve considerably higher accuracy than the 2D. The technology has been gaining importance due to the benefits it provides over traditional surveillance techniques such as biometrics. Governments across the globe are investing significant resources in 3D facial recognition technology.
The growth in data security initiatives by the government and growing demand for fraud detection is driving the global 3D facial recognition market. Nevertheless, errors in the technology might hinder the growth of the global 3D facial recognition market. Furthermore, secure identification and regulatory compliances are anticipated to create opportunities for the 3D facial recognition market during the forecast period.
The List of Companies
1. Ayonix Face Technologies
2. Cognitec Systems GmbH
3. Daon
4. Gemalto NV
5. Innovatrics
6. NEC Corporation
7. NVISO SA.
8. SenseTime
9. StereoVision Imaging, Inc.
10. ZKTECO BIOMETRICS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D facial recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 3D facial recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting the 3D facial recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.
Global Market
Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market – Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2022 | Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T, KT, LG Uplus, SK Telecom, T-Mobile US
Premium Market Insights latest report, “Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.
The decline in revenue of voice calls and SMS necessitated the adoption of a standardized and viable scheme for the provision of faster and uninterrupted voice and SMS services. As the mobile network operators continue with the full-fledged implementation of 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network, the development of voice over LTE (VoLTE) is providing a platform of choice for voice call delivery by network operators. The scheme of VoLTE was devised owing to the need of a standardized system for voice or data traffic transfer over LTE. The 4G LTE network is the mainstream foundation for the emergence of VoLTE. 4G LTE provides around 20 times faster speed than 3G broadband technology. Moreover, it reduces battery drain rate more efficiently than 3G technology. Despite the deployment of 4G LTE network for data, many service providers still prefer 3G CDMA and GSM platforms for voice calls.
The Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) market is likely to generate revenue of $34.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 50.1% from 2016 to 2022.VoLTE is a long-term solution for voice calls as it is designed for replacement of conventional mobile voice platforms by easy integration of voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) services, including landline networks. Technologies such as FDD and TDD would open new avenues for the VoLTE sector. Besides this devices including smart phones, dongles and routers would create growth opportunities.
The VoLTE market is emerging with trends such as VoLTE and VoWi-Fi integration. The growing popularity of VoLTE services for video conferencing and file sharing have increased the rate of adoption of VoLTE in enterprises. The data and voice capacity of VoLTE is six times more than 2G GSM and up to three times more than 3G UMTS. Moreover, the bandwidth utilization rate in VoLTE is less owing to the smaller packet headers.
The VoLTE market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and geography. The technologies of VoLTE include voice over IP multimedia subsystem (VoIMS), circuit-switched fall back (CSFB), dual radio/simultaneous voice and LTE (SVLTE), voice over LTE via generic access network (VOLGA), and single radio voice call continuity (SRVCC). Geographically, the market is divided across the four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with their further bifurcation into the key countries.
The market comprises key manufacturers such as Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., KT Corporation, LG Uplus Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., Metropcs, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Verizon Wireless, Ericsson, and Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd among others.
